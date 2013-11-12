Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 12, 2013 | 8:20am EST

Editor's choice

<p>An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
1 / 24
<p>An Israeli soldier from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, speaks during a broadcast session at the station's studio in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv, November 10, 2013. The Israeli military operates two radio stations, a news-based station that started broadcasting in 1950, and Galgalatz, a popular music station marking its 20th anniversary. The stations mostly employ soldiers who work alongside civilian presenters, including leading names in Israeli broadcasting. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An Israeli soldier from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, speaks during a broadcast session at the station's studio in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv, November 10, 2013. The Israeli military operates two radio stations, a news-based...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

An Israeli soldier from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, speaks during a broadcast session at the station's studio in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv, November 10, 2013. The Israeli military operates two radio stations, a news-based station that started broadcasting in 1950, and Galgalatz, a popular music station marking its 20th anniversary. The stations mostly employ soldiers who work alongside civilian presenters, including leading names in Israeli broadcasting. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
2 / 24
<p>Furnaces used to make charcoal from wood discarded by the illegal logging and lumber industries are seen from a police helicopter during the "Hileia Patria" operation against sawmills and loggers who trade in illegally-extracted wood from the Alto Guama River indigenous reserve in Nova Esperanca do Piria, Para State, Brazil, September 29, 2013. The Amazon rainforest is being eaten away at by deforestation, much of which takes place as areas are burnt by large fires to clear land for agriculture. Initial data from Brazil's space agency suggests that destruction of the vast rainforest - the largest in the world - spiked by more than a third over the past year, wiping out an area more than twice the size of the city of Los Angeles. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Furnaces used to make charcoal from wood discarded by the illegal logging and lumber industries are seen from a police helicopter during the "Hileia Patria" operation against sawmills and loggers who trade in illegally-extracted wood from the Alto...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Furnaces used to make charcoal from wood discarded by the illegal logging and lumber industries are seen from a police helicopter during the "Hileia Patria" operation against sawmills and loggers who trade in illegally-extracted wood from the Alto Guama River indigenous reserve in Nova Esperanca do Piria, Para State, Brazil, September 29, 2013. The Amazon rainforest is being eaten away at by deforestation, much of which takes place as areas are burnt by large fires to clear land for agriculture. Initial data from Brazil's space agency suggests that destruction of the vast rainforest - the largest in the world - spiked by more than a third over the past year, wiping out an area more than twice the size of the city of Los Angeles. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
3 / 24
<p>A New York Police Department helicopter flies over the scene of a multiple shooting crime scene on Maujer Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A New York Police Department helicopter flies over the scene of a multiple shooting crime scene on Maujer Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A New York Police Department helicopter flies over the scene of a multiple shooting crime scene on Maujer Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 24
<p>David Marrero (R) and Fernando Verdasco of Spain celebrate winning their men's doubles final tennis match against Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

David Marrero (R) and Fernando Verdasco of Spain celebrate winning their men's doubles final tennis match against Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

David Marrero (R) and Fernando Verdasco of Spain celebrate winning their men's doubles final tennis match against Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
5 / 24
<p>A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) looks outside of a window in a moving armoured vehicle on the outskirts of Kismayu, in southern Somalia,November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) looks outside of a window in a moving armoured vehicle on the outskirts of Kismayu, in southern Somalia,November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) looks outside of a window in a moving armoured vehicle on the outskirts of Kismayu, in southern Somalia,November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
6 / 24
<p>France's President Francois Hollande attends a ceremony to commemorate the end of the World War One in Oyonnax, south-eastern France, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

France's President Francois Hollande attends a ceremony to commemorate the end of the World War One in Oyonnax, south-eastern France, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

France's President Francois Hollande attends a ceremony to commemorate the end of the World War One in Oyonnax, south-eastern France, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
7 / 24
<p>Sweat drips off Rafael Nadal of Spain's nose during his men's final singles tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Sweat drips off Rafael Nadal of Spain's nose during his men's final singles tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Sweat drips off Rafael Nadal of Spain's nose during his men's final singles tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 24
<p>Participants of the Conference of European Rabbis carry candles as they commemorate the 75th anniversary of Kristallnacht in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Participants of the Conference of European Rabbis carry candles as they commemorate the 75th anniversary of Kristallnacht in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Participants of the Conference of European Rabbis carry candles as they commemorate the 75th anniversary of Kristallnacht in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
9 / 24
<p>Hamas naval police inspect parts of a car which they said was seized from two Palestinians who tried to smuggle it from Egypt by sea into Gaza City, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Hamas naval police inspect parts of a car which they said was seized from two Palestinians who tried to smuggle it from Egypt by sea into Gaza City, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Hamas naval police inspect parts of a car which they said was seized from two Palestinians who tried to smuggle it from Egypt by sea into Gaza City, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
10 / 24
<p>A typhoon survivor cries while she and her sick baby (not pictured) are evacuated by a military helicopter from Guiwan, Samar, that was among those areas battered by super Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A typhoon survivor cries while she and her sick baby (not pictured) are evacuated by a military helicopter from Guiwan, Samar, that was among those areas battered by super Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A typhoon survivor cries while she and her sick baby (not pictured) are evacuated by a military helicopter from Guiwan, Samar, that was among those areas battered by super Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
11 / 24
<p>Britain's Prince Philip (C) is aided by Flemish Minister-President Kris Peeters (CENTRE R) and Belgium's Prince Laurent (C REAR) during a ceremony to sign the Gilden Book at the Townhall, on Remembrance Day, in Ypres, Belgium, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Renders/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Philip (C) is aided by Flemish Minister-President Kris Peeters (CENTRE R) and Belgium's Prince Laurent (C REAR) during a ceremony to sign the Gilden Book at the Townhall, on Remembrance Day, in Ypres, Belgium, November 11, 2013....more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Britain's Prince Philip (C) is aided by Flemish Minister-President Kris Peeters (CENTRE R) and Belgium's Prince Laurent (C REAR) during a ceremony to sign the Gilden Book at the Townhall, on Remembrance Day, in Ypres, Belgium, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Renders/Pool

Close
12 / 24
<p>Karate students train as they run along the empty road during a nationwide strike in Kathmandu, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Karate students train as they run along the empty road during a nationwide strike in Kathmandu, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Karate students train as they run along the empty road during a nationwide strike in Kathmandu, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
13 / 24
<p>Women and children evacuate on a boat in the aftermath of typhoon Haiyan in Vietnam's northern Quang Ninh province, Vietnam, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kham</p>

Women and children evacuate on a boat in the aftermath of typhoon Haiyan in Vietnam's northern Quang Ninh province, Vietnam, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kham

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Women and children evacuate on a boat in the aftermath of typhoon Haiyan in Vietnam's northern Quang Ninh province, Vietnam, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kham

Close
14 / 24
<p>A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 11, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 11, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 11, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
15 / 24
<p>Vietnam venteran Jose Gonzalez stands on the sidelines of the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Vietnam venteran Jose Gonzalez stands on the sidelines of the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Vietnam venteran Jose Gonzalez stands on the sidelines of the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
16 / 24
<p>A refugee boy sits on a chair in a field outside a refugee camp in Sofia, November 11, 2013. Bulgaria has been struggling with a rising inflows of refugees, mainly from Syria, who have already reached 10,000 people in the first week of November, up from 1,400 in 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A refugee boy sits on a chair in a field outside a refugee camp in Sofia, November 11, 2013. Bulgaria has been struggling with a rising inflows of refugees, mainly from Syria, who have already reached 10,000 people in the first week of November, up...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A refugee boy sits on a chair in a field outside a refugee camp in Sofia, November 11, 2013. Bulgaria has been struggling with a rising inflows of refugees, mainly from Syria, who have already reached 10,000 people in the first week of November, up from 1,400 in 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
17 / 24
<p>Riot police stand guard outside the Prime Minister's Chancellery during the annual far-right march, which coincides with Poland's national independence day, in Warsaw November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Riot police stand guard outside the Prime Minister's Chancellery during the annual far-right march, which coincides with Poland's national independence day, in Warsaw November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Riot police stand guard outside the Prime Minister's Chancellery during the annual far-right march, which coincides with Poland's national independence day, in Warsaw November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
18 / 24
<p>School children gather at a window as Chilean presidential candidate Michelle Bachelet passes outside of their school during a campaign event in Santiago, November 11, 2013. Chileans go to the polls in the first round of presidential elections on November 17. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

School children gather at a window as Chilean presidential candidate Michelle Bachelet passes outside of their school during a campaign event in Santiago, November 11, 2013. Chileans go to the polls in the first round of presidential elections on...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

School children gather at a window as Chilean presidential candidate Michelle Bachelet passes outside of their school during a campaign event in Santiago, November 11, 2013. Chileans go to the polls in the first round of presidential elections on November 17. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
19 / 24
<p>A slum dweller carries her child while standing next to her burnt belongings after a fire that broke out at a slum area in New Delhi November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A slum dweller carries her child while standing next to her burnt belongings after a fire that broke out at a slum area in New Delhi November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A slum dweller carries her child while standing next to her burnt belongings after a fire that broke out at a slum area in New Delhi November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
20 / 24
<p>Two World War One Historical Association members dressed as a nurse and Poilu (French soldiers from World War I) walk on the beach before an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial in Nice November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Two World War One Historical Association members dressed as a nurse and Poilu (French soldiers from World War I) walk on the beach before an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial in Nice November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Two World War One Historical Association members dressed as a nurse and Poilu (French soldiers from World War I) walk on the beach before an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial in Nice November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
21 / 24
<p>Palestinians hold posters depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during a rally marking the 9th anniversary of his death near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Palestinians hold posters depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during a rally marking the 9th anniversary of his death near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Palestinians hold posters depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during a rally marking the 9th anniversary of his death near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
22 / 24
<p>A woman cries as a protest leader addresses the crowd at the Democracy monument in central Bangkok where tens of thousands gathered in a protest against a government-backed amnesty bill, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A woman cries as a protest leader addresses the crowd at the Democracy monument in central Bangkok where tens of thousands gathered in a protest against a government-backed amnesty bill, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A woman cries as a protest leader addresses the crowd at the Democracy monument in central Bangkok where tens of thousands gathered in a protest against a government-backed amnesty bill, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
23 / 24
<p>A Palestinian man ignites a fire at his makeshift shelter during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian man ignites a fire at his makeshift shelter during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A Palestinian man ignites a fire at his makeshift shelter during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Out top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 11 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 10 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 09 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 08 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast