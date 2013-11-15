Editor's choice
Residents walk in a village among houses destroyed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
Israeli border policemen detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester during clashes at a construction site in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians look at Hamas militants as they rappel down a building during a military parade marking the first anniversary of the eight-day conflict with Israel, in Gaza City November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Janet Yellen, President Obama's nominee to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve, is sworn in to testify at her U.S. Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing in Washington November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Lebanese Hezbollah supporters gesture as they march during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
African Mission in Somalia soldiers rest on top of an armoured vehicle during a break on a night joint street patrol with local police at the old stadium in Mogadishu, Somalia, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses while talking about the Affordable Care Act in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of Haiyan survivors to post their photos on...more
A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, fires an anti-tank missile in Aleppo, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A cat sits on the catwalk, designed as a runway, before the start of the Pink Fashion Show, organised by the Times of Malta, a local media organisation, at the Malta Aviation Museum in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin...more
(L - R) Gabrielle Rogano, Hazel Powers, and Rachel Sarzynski embrace after hearing the results of a union vote at the International Association of Machinists District 751 Headquarters in Seattle, Washington November 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Ryder more
People walk past the hanging carcass of an elephant on a railway bridge in Khunia range in Jalpaiguri district in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal November 14, 2013. At least seven elephants were killed after a passenger train hit a herd of...more
A Palestinian man holds a boy on a street flooded with sewage water from a sewage treatment facility in Gaza City November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
School children wave as they hold posters of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at an event to honour him inside a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Girls read books as they stretch inside their dormitory at an acrobatics school in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, November 14, 2013. According to a spokesperson from the school, 32 children, whose parents are low-wage migrant workers in the city, are...more
Belgium's Christian Benteke (L) and Colombia's Luis Amaranto Perea jump for a header during their international friendly soccer match at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A woman cries next to the coffin of a relative killed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
A baby sits in a candy floss stall during the annual street fair in Loughborough, central England, November 14, 2013. Fairs have been held in Loughborough for centuries, the first official Charter being granted to the Lord of the Manor in 1221 by...more
Models Adrianna Lima (2nd L) and Candice Swanepoel (2nd R) dance during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford speaks during council at City Hall in Toronto November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Colombia's Luis Amaranto Perea and Belgium's Nicolas Lombaerts (R) fight for the ball during their international friendly soccer match at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Policemen try to maintain the barriers as fans wait for the arrival of the cast members at a red carpet event for the movie "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" at the Rome Film Festival, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Andrey Martynov sits on a stool, one of his few remaining pieces of furniture, as he poses for a picture near the site of his former property that now lies within the boundaries of the Olympic Park in Sochi October 5, 2013. Martynov was granted...more
An injured woman lies on a hospital bed to be transported by a U.S. Marines C-130 aircraft to Manila, on the runway of Tacloban airport November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
