Sunni Muslims carry the casket of a fellow Sunni who was killed in Friday's sectarian clashes during a Muharram procession, at Laiquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, November 17, 2013. Eight people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a Shi'ite Muslim religious procession in Pakistan on Friday, hospital officials said, in what appeared to be the latest incident of spiralling sectarian violence. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood