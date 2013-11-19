Edition:
<p>A woman looks on as Mount Sinabung spews ash, as pictured from Sibintun village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

<p>An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A woman speaks on the phone as men ride a motorcycle on a cloudy day in Riyadh November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

<p>A gold miner displays a piece of raw gold nugget at an open-pit gold mine in Lukingi village in Mubende district, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>Eida Oracey, 50, the mayor's wife of the eastern Samar costal village of Hernani stands in what used to be her living room in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford shown during a special council meeting at City Hall in Toronto, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

<p>Paris prosecutor Francois Molins (R) and Christian Flaesch (L), director of the Paris' judiciary police, show two photographs of the suspect gunman taken from surveillance footage during a news conference in Paris, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Two dogs roll on the ground near a couple waiting at Lazarevskoye train station in the 2014 Winter Games host city of Sochi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>An aerial view of the devastation is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, a township south of Tacloban City in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A police personnel recruited for the Constituent Assembly election, stands guard at a polling station a day before the election in Bhaktapur, Nepal, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>The Reichstag building, seat of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag, is pictured though a flag depicting fugitive former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, during a demonstration in Berlin, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Syrian women, fleeing the violence from the Syrian town of Qara, carry their babies as they queue to register to get help from relief agencies at the Lebanese border town of Arsal, in the eastern Bekaa Valley, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Photographer Denis Sinyakov of Russia stands in a defendants' cage during a court session in St. Petersburg, November 18, 2013. A Russian medic and freelance journalist Sinyakov, who were among 30 people arrested for a Greenpeace protest against offshore Arctic drilling, were granted bail on Monday in a case that has drawn fierce criticism abroad. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

<p>A bride lies on the ground under a reflector during a wedding photo shoot with Mount Tianshan in the background, in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen</p>

<p>A pedestrian reacts as a security officer holds out a detector on a street in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen</p>

<p>Italy's goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu (R) makes a save against Bright Dike of Nigeria during their international friendly soccer match at Craven Cottage stadium in London, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A bridal couple walks past as people pass their time on the wooden bridge in Kandawgyi Lake in Yangon, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar</p>

<p>A visitor walks between electric barbed-wired fences at the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial and former concentration camp, in Poland, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

<p>Pat Nelson looks out over the debris and destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan try to get aid and relief items distributed from a truck near their shelter in Tacloban, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Belgium's national soccer team goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois jumps for the ball during a training session at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

<p>A man carries belongings recovered from a building which was burnt during Friday's sectarian clashes, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

<p>Greenpeace activists climb a ladder during a protest against the World Coal Summit and the 19th conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to the top of the Polish Economy Ministry headquarters building in Warsaw, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

<p>An aerial view of a bloated body floating among debris in the sea is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan near Tacloban City, in central Philippines, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

