Kim Jeom-sun, 82, whose husband was abducted in 1972 by North Koreans, sits as a picture of her and her husband hangs on a wall of her house in Busan, October 28, 2013. The recent return of a South Korean fisherman abducted by North Korea more than 40 years ago has reopened wounds in a small island village that lost 17 other men in a Cold War conflict that still simmers today. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji