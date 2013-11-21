Wojciech Braszczok (C) enters Manhattan Supreme Court in New York November 20, 2013. Braszczok, an undercover New York police detective, was arraigned on gang assault charges for his part in an attack on an SUV driver that was captured on video and went viral on YouTube. The pack of riders is accused of chasing a Range Rover driven by 33-year-old Alexian Lien on September 29 on Manhattan's Henry Hudson Parkway. The bikers smashed the vehicle's windows, hauled Lien out and beat him, police said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly