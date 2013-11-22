Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 22, 2013 | 8:00am EST

Editor's choice

<p>A Philippine military helicopter drops bottled water to Typhoon Haiyan survivors in Tolosa, Leyte in central Philippines November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A Philippine military helicopter drops bottled water to Typhoon Haiyan survivors in Tolosa, Leyte in central Philippines November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Friday, November 22, 2013

A Philippine military helicopter drops bottled water to Typhoon Haiyan survivors in Tolosa, Leyte in central Philippines November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
1 / 24
<p>A woman looks at Scallop (2003) by sculptor Maggi Hambling, a tribute to composer Benjamin Britten, on Aldeburgh beach, eastern England, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A woman looks at Scallop (2003) by sculptor Maggi Hambling, a tribute to composer Benjamin Britten, on Aldeburgh beach, eastern England, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, November 22, 2013

A woman looks at Scallop (2003) by sculptor Maggi Hambling, a tribute to composer Benjamin Britten, on Aldeburgh beach, eastern England, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
2 / 24
<p>A man wearing a shirt with Nazi logo plays Chin Lone, a traditional Myanmar sport, in Yangon, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar</p>

A man wearing a shirt with Nazi logo plays Chin Lone, a traditional Myanmar sport, in Yangon, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar

Friday, November 22, 2013

A man wearing a shirt with Nazi logo plays Chin Lone, a traditional Myanmar sport, in Yangon, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar

Close
3 / 24
<p>Pope Francis hugs Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (L) before blessing a mosaic of St. Pedro Calungsod's image during a meeting with the Philippine community at the St Peter Basilica at the Vatican, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis hugs Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (L) before blessing a mosaic of St. Pedro Calungsod's image during a meeting with the Philippine community at the St Peter Basilica at the Vatican, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi more

Friday, November 22, 2013

Pope Francis hugs Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (L) before blessing a mosaic of St. Pedro Calungsod's image during a meeting with the Philippine community at the St Peter Basilica at the Vatican, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
4 / 24
<p>Deportees gesture from the windows of a bus outside the Care Center for Returning Migrants (CAMR) after arriving on an immigration flight from the U.S., at the international airport in San Pedro Sula, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

Deportees gesture from the windows of a bus outside the Care Center for Returning Migrants (CAMR) after arriving on an immigration flight from the U.S., at the international airport in San Pedro Sula, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Friday, November 22, 2013

Deportees gesture from the windows of a bus outside the Care Center for Returning Migrants (CAMR) after arriving on an immigration flight from the U.S., at the international airport in San Pedro Sula, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
5 / 24
<p>Photographer Denis Sinyakov of Russia embraces his wife Alina after being released from prison in St. Petersburg, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Photographer Denis Sinyakov of Russia embraces his wife Alina after being released from prison in St. Petersburg, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Friday, November 22, 2013

Photographer Denis Sinyakov of Russia embraces his wife Alina after being released from prison in St. Petersburg, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
6 / 24
<p>Two joggers run along the embankment of Aare river during the first snowfall in Bern, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Two joggers run along the embankment of Aare river during the first snowfall in Bern, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Friday, November 22, 2013

Two joggers run along the embankment of Aare river during the first snowfall in Bern, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Close
7 / 24
<p>Residents watch as firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a slum area in Mumbai, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Residents watch as firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a slum area in Mumbai, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 22, 2013

Residents watch as firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a slum area in Mumbai, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 24
<p>A demonstrator wearing a mask sits on a bench during a protest by homeless people and their supporters against restrictions to their right to public healthcare, in Madrid, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A demonstrator wearing a mask sits on a bench during a protest by homeless people and their supporters against restrictions to their right to public healthcare, in Madrid, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, November 22, 2013

A demonstrator wearing a mask sits on a bench during a protest by homeless people and their supporters against restrictions to their right to public healthcare, in Madrid, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
9 / 24
<p>A girl walks through the ruins of her destroyed neighborhood as other survivors search for belongings and useable items after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city nearly two weeks ago in central Philippines, November 21, 2013 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A girl walks through the ruins of her destroyed neighborhood as other survivors search for belongings and useable items after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city nearly two weeks ago in central Philippines, November 21, 2013 REUTERS/Damir...more

Friday, November 22, 2013

A girl walks through the ruins of her destroyed neighborhood as other survivors search for belongings and useable items after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city nearly two weeks ago in central Philippines, November 21, 2013 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 24
<p>A West Highland Terrier walks through the sand dunes on Portstewart Strand as strong winds continue to hit the coastline in Northern Ireland, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A West Highland Terrier walks through the sand dunes on Portstewart Strand as strong winds continue to hit the coastline in Northern Ireland, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Friday, November 22, 2013

A West Highland Terrier walks through the sand dunes on Portstewart Strand as strong winds continue to hit the coastline in Northern Ireland, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
11 / 24
<p>Australia's Ryan Harris (L) avoids a high delivery from England's Stuart Broad during the second day's play of the first Ashes cricket test match between against England in Brisbane, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Australia's Ryan Harris (L) avoids a high delivery from England's Stuart Broad during the second day's play of the first Ashes cricket test match between against England in Brisbane, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, November 22, 2013

Australia's Ryan Harris (L) avoids a high delivery from England's Stuart Broad during the second day's play of the first Ashes cricket test match between against England in Brisbane, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 24
<p>A man walks through damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

A man walks through damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Friday, November 22, 2013

A man walks through damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Close
13 / 24
<p>French President Francois Hollande reacts on the steps of the Elysee Palace in Paris as he waits for a guest, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

French President Francois Hollande reacts on the steps of the Elysee Palace in Paris as he waits for a guest, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Friday, November 22, 2013

French President Francois Hollande reacts on the steps of the Elysee Palace in Paris as he waits for a guest, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
14 / 24
<p>Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage with Cirque du Soliel performers from the show "Zarkana" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage with Cirque du Soliel performers from the show "Zarkana" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Friday, November 22, 2013

Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage with Cirque du Soliel performers from the show "Zarkana" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
15 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a homemade bomb towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a homemade bomb towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Friday, November 22, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a homemade bomb towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
16 / 24
<p>An inmate sits in a psychological relaxation room inside female prison camp Number 22 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An inmate sits in a psychological relaxation room inside female prison camp Number 22 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Friday, November 22, 2013

An inmate sits in a psychological relaxation room inside female prison camp Number 22 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
17 / 24
<p>Relatives of crew members wave Chinese flags as China's hospital ship "Peace Ark" leaves a naval port for the Philippines, to assist the victims of Typhoon Haiyan, in Zhoushan Island, Zhejiang Province, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Relatives of crew members wave Chinese flags as China's hospital ship "Peace Ark" leaves a naval port for the Philippines, to assist the victims of Typhoon Haiyan, in Zhoushan Island, Zhejiang Province, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria more

Friday, November 22, 2013

Relatives of crew members wave Chinese flags as China's hospital ship "Peace Ark" leaves a naval port for the Philippines, to assist the victims of Typhoon Haiyan, in Zhoushan Island, Zhejiang Province, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
18 / 24
<p>Placards are seen before a march toward the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Placards are seen before a march toward the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, November 22, 2013

Placards are seen before a march toward the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
19 / 24
<p>A ship ran aground next to damaged houses after it was swept at the height of Typhoon Haiyan nearly two weeks ago, in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A ship ran aground next to damaged houses after it was swept at the height of Typhoon Haiyan nearly two weeks ago, in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Friday, November 22, 2013

A ship ran aground next to damaged houses after it was swept at the height of Typhoon Haiyan nearly two weeks ago, in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
20 / 24
<p>Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton talk at a dinner in honor of Presidential Medal of Freedom awardees at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton talk at a dinner in honor of Presidential Medal of Freedom awardees at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, November 20, 2013....more

Friday, November 22, 2013

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton talk at a dinner in honor of Presidential Medal of Freedom awardees at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
21 / 24
<p>Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings (Lepidochelys olivacea) sit in baskets and trays at the turtle camp La Gloria, before their release into the ocean in Tomatlan, Mexico, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings (Lepidochelys olivacea) sit in baskets and trays at the turtle camp La Gloria, before their release into the ocean in Tomatlan, Mexico, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, November 22, 2013

Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings (Lepidochelys olivacea) sit in baskets and trays at the turtle camp La Gloria, before their release into the ocean in Tomatlan, Mexico, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
22 / 24
<p>A man runs amid smoke after what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak</p>

A man runs amid smoke after what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Friday, November 22, 2013

A man runs amid smoke after what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Close
23 / 24
<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner looks down at supporters in her first public appearance since her October 8 operation to remove blood that pooled on her brain, at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner looks down at supporters in her first public appearance since her October 8 operation to remove blood that pooled on her brain, at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, November 20,...more

Friday, November 22, 2013

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner looks down at supporters in her first public appearance since her October 8 operation to remove blood that pooled on her brain, at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 21 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 20 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 19 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 18 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast