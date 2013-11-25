A relative of a garment worker, who is still missing after the Rana Plaza building collapse, cries during a protest in front of the site in Savar, Bangladesh, November 24, 2013. Hundreds of garment workers and activists gathered in front of the Rana Plaza site seven months after its collapse, to mark the one year anniversary of a fire incident in the Tazreen Fashions factory which killed more than 100 workers.REUTERS/Andrew Biraj