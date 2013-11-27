Edition:
A man sweeps burning charcoal as he participates in the traditional ritual called "Lianhuo", or "fire walking", in Pan'an county, Zhejiang province, China, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Anti-government protesters shout slogans as one of their leaders addresses them at the Finance Ministry in Bangkok, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A protester shouts against a government proposed state secrecy act as parliamentary security officers drag him out, after the act passed at the Lower House during the plenary session of the parliament in Tokyo, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A car drives past as a woman standing amidst thick steam after hot water leaked from a heating pipeline onto a street in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, November 25, 2013. Water as hot as 70 degrees Celsius (158 degrees Fahrenheit) leaked onto the street on Tuesday afternoon, injuring several pedestrians, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A boy plays on his mobile game device while his mother rehearses for a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Nasima cries after her mother Monowara Begum, 55, was injured by a crude bomb, in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Workers clean up leaked oil after an oil pipeline explosion last week in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Riot police officers remove a post used by students as a barricade, after a protest outside the National Autonomous University of Honduras, in Tegucigalpa, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Singer Lady Gaga arrives at Narita international airport, east of Tokyo, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Students wave European Union flags during a rally in support of EU integration in Kiev, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A mourner wears a poster of late Yemeni parliament member Abdul Karim Jedban on his back during his funeral in Sanaa, November 26, 2013. Jedban, who is also a delegate to a reconciliation conference aimed at restoring stability to the country, was killed in a drive-by shooting by two men on a motorbike as he left a mosque in Sanaa on November 22. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A member of the security forces is seen behind the gates of the Interior Ministry as anti-government protesters gather outside in Bangkok, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Approximately 100 Haitians sit on the hull of a sail freighter after it grounded and capsized 15 nautical miles southwest of Staniel Cay, Bahamas, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Manuela Mitre is helped by midwives Cristina Balzano (bottom R) and Maira (bottom L) as she gives birth to her second child Gael while lying in a pool of water, as her husband Andre (top, 2nd R) and daughter Alice watch, at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. The couple decided to have their child born in warm water, which creates an environment similar to that inside the womb, according to the midwives. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

President Obama bumps elbows as a greeting with actor Steve Martin, as fellow actor Jim Parsons (C) looks on during Obama's tour of Dream Works Animation in Glendale, California, November 26, 2013. Martin said he preferred to bump elbows rather than shake hands as he had a cold. Martin and Parsons are the voices in the upcoming animated movie 'Home'. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Carole Ann Leishman performs a Marilyn Monroe skit to entertain the audience prior to a evening movie at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A Chinese medical personnel officer helps a Filipino patient (L) to get into a lifeboat before being lifted onto the Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark, at the Leyte Gulf near Tacloban, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A boy pulls a toy car at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, November 26,2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A woman stands in the rain at Times Square in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Nikolay Petshak carries the Olympic torch as he leads a group of members of local winter swimming clubs during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in the waters of the Yenisei River in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Anti-narcotics police officers guard on top of a hill near an oven during a drug incineration in Lima, Peru, November 26, 2013. About eight tons of drugs including cocaine, cocaine paste, marijuana and opium, seized during police operations held between September and November were incinerated, according to the Interior Ministry. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Basel's Serey Die (L) challenges Chelsea's Oscar during their Champions League Group E soccer match at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

An anti-government protester holds a sign about former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at the Finance Ministry, which they have occupied since Monday, in Bangkok, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Russian alpinist Vladimir Gunko stands at the top of the rock named "The First Stolb" (the First Pillar) at the Stolby national nature reserve during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

