Pedestrians walk along Woodward Avenue in Detroit, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Policemen share a light moment as anti-government protesters enter the compound of the metropolitan police headquarters, the site of fierce clashes over the last few days in Bangkok, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Artist John Coleman paints faces of pets on a mural at the Animal Hospital of Desert Hot Springs Save-A-Pet clinic in Desert Hot Springs, California, December 2, 2013. The resort town in California warned on November 12 that it will run out of money...more
Girls sit inside the Life Line Trust orphanage in Salem in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu June 20, 2013. These unwanted infant girls in southern India's Tamil Nadu state are considered the fortunate ones. They are India's "Cradle Babies,"...more
A camel, part of a nativity scene procession, and its handler are escorted by a bicycle policeman past the U.S. Library of Congress in Washington, December 3, 2013. The religious group "Faith and Action" held their annual "Live Nativity on Capitol...more
Vanessa, 13, who was picked up by the police on the streets, is pictured at a shelter for girls who have faced sexual violence or sexual commercial exploitation, where she was sheltered after undergoing treatment for crack cocaine abuse, in Fortaleza...more
A Syrian girl waits outside as the Bulgarian Red Cross distributes medical supplies to refugees at the recently open shelter in Vrazhdebna, near Sofia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut
Olympique Marseille's goalkeeper Steve Mandanda (L) jumps to catch the ball against Lille's Idrissa Gueye (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol more
Detroit firefighters try to contain a fire at a shed in Detroit, December 3, 2013. Firefighters suspect the fire to be arson. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen near a Syrian opposition flag in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Schalke 04's Benedikt Hoewedes (L) and Julian Draxler (2nd R) react to Hoffenheim's Sven Schipplock during their third round German soccer cup (DFB-Pokal) match in Gelsenkirchen, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Nathalie Owezarek from France, 49, poses with a two-year old mare, Cateta, during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair in the Andalusian capital of Seville, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A graffiti is seen at the fence surrounding the construction site of the new European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Iraqi police take up position during a raid and weapons search operation in west of Baquba, northeast of Baghdad, December 1, 2013. The operation led to the arrest of wanted figures and the seizing of various weapons and ammunition, according to an...more
Eric Marshall poses for a photograph after switching on his Christmas lights for the first time this year on his house in Bagby, northern England December 2, 2013. Eric spends three weeks each year setting up the display which runs throughout...more
A protestor holds a flag as he stands in front of a police line during a demonstration in support of EU integration in Kiev, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A polling officer takes a nap at an election training centre on the eve of the state election in New Delhi, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Katy Perry takes part in a panel discussion during the announcement that she will be made a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador at the UNICEF headquarters in New York, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Policemen watch the news as anti-government protesters enter their compound of metropolitan police headquarters, the site of fierce clashes over the last few days, in Bangkok, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
German professional racecar driver Nico Bastian sits in a Mercedes SLS sport car on the pit lane during the international presentation of the new Sony PlayStation "Gran Turismo 6" video game at Ascari Race circuit in Ronda, southern Spain, December...more
People walk over drawings depicting chalk outlines of bodies during a protest at Carioca square in downtown Rio de Janeiro, December 3, 2013. The drawings represent the 4,000 victims of violence who died in Rio de Janeiro state in 2012, according to...more
Former Bolshoi Theatre dancer Pavel Dmitrichenko stands inside the defendant's cage during a court hearing in Moscow, December 3, 2013. A Russian judge on Tuesday found Dmitrichenko and two co-defendants guilty in an acid attack that nearly blinded...more
Zeinab Negm, a daughter of prominent Egyptian poet Ahmed Fouad Negm, cries after his funeral prayers at Al-Hussein mosque in Cairo, December 3, 2013. Negm, renowned for his witty criticism of authorities in Egypt, passed away on Tuesday at age 84,...more
A girl poses for pictures, beside a burnt out police truck, with her boyfriend as anti-government protesters call off demonstrations outside Government House in Bangkok, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
