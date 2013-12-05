Edition:
<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reacts as two year old Ashtyn Gardner from Mobile, Alabama, trips over another child's walker after meeting Obama's new dog Sunny at the unveiling of the decorations at the White House, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Thursday, December 05, 2013

<p>Indians clash with guards during a protest against the Indian policy of President Dilma Rousseff's government at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters sweep the street around the Democracy Monument after weeks of protesting and days of clashes with police in Bangkok, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>A man shouts slogans as he holds the European Union flag during demonstration outside the government building in Kiev, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>TV chef Nigella Lawson arrives at Isleworth Crown Court in west London, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to avoid snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in old Aleppo, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

<p>Driver Barou Niare poses for a picture in his Peugeot 504 used for public transport while another driver, Moussa Samake, sits on top of the vehicle at a car park in Bamako, Mali, September 2, 2013. The indefatigable Peugeot 504 estate, based on the saloon produced by the French automaker from 1968, remains the mainstay of the cross-border bush taxi trade in the region. Millions depend on the vehicles to visit relatives or trade goods between countries such as Mauritania, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>French Minister of Women's Rights and Spokesperson of the Government Najat Vallaud-Belkacem reacts after the vote on the prostitution law at the National Assembly in Paris, December 4, 2013. The French lower house of parliament passed a reform of prostitution law imposing fines on clients, a shift to tougher rules which has split the country and angered some sex workers. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>A horseman pulls a horse during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>The lights are turned on for a giant menorah at the Reading Power Station in Tel Aviv, on the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, December 4, 2013. Israel's electric company said on Wednesday it had created the world's largest menorah consisting of nine aerial platforms reaching 28 meters and lit with nine white light beams reaching the height of ten kilometers. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Janick Fetard, zoo keeper, gives a cricket to a tamarin monkey at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the 18 hectares (44 acres) pine forest of Les Mathes, in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. The private zoo which opened in 1966 greets up to 800,000 visitors a year and is home to around 1,700 animals of 170 different species. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>A man is reflected in a puddle as he takes a picture of an interactive video screen at the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park in Chicago, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Lebanon's Hezbollah members and relatives carry the coffin of commander Hassan al-Laqqis during his funeral in Baalbeck, in Lebanon's Bekaa valley December 4, 2013. Al-Laqqis, a Hezbollah commander who fought in Syria's civil war was shot dead outside his home in Lebanon on Wednesday in an attack which the militant Shi'ite group blamed on Israel. Israel denied any role in the killing of Hassan al-Laqqis, who was shot from close range by a silenced gun as he arrived home at around midnight in the Hadath district of Beirut, a source close to Hezbollah said. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Plaintiffs Derek Kitchen, left, and his partner Moudi Sbeity stand outside the Frank E. Moss federal courthouse in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 4, 2013. The couple is challenging Utah's same-sex marriage ban. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Arsenal's Santi Cazorla (R) challenges for the ball with Hull City's Jake Livermore during their English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Girls stand at their home in the low-income neighborhood of El Picachito in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>Protesters rest in Kiev's City Hall, now an organisational hub for protesters who have occupied the building, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>British Prime Minister David Cameron plays table tennis with primary school students during his trip to Chengdu, Sichuan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>An anti-government protester uses a wire cutter in attempt to break down the barriers at the Thai Police Headquarters in Bangkok, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>A sign expressing displeasure with the media is tacked on a pole in Newtown, Connecticut, December 4, 2013 . Nearly half an hour of 911 recordings from the shooting that killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School last December 14 were ordered released by the state Freedom of Information Commission . REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

<p>Pope Francis greets a child as he arrives for his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>A polar bear swims underwater at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the 18 hectares (44 acres) pine forest of Les Mathes, in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. The private zoo which opened in 1966 greets up to 800,000 visitors a year and is home to around 1,700 animals of 170 different species. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>A member of 'MoveOn' holds up a poster during a protest in front of McDonald's restaurant in Times Square, New York, December 4, 2013.REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

