Pictures | Sun Dec 8, 2013 | 1:05am EST

<p>India Harris, age eight, and her sister Kitty, five, stand in front of a Nelson Mandela wall mural shortly after laying bouquets of flowers for the late former South African president in Cape Town December 7, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5, 2013 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Mark Wessels</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>A woman (C) argues with gendarmes as villagers and environmental activists protest against exploration for shale gas by U.S. oil major Chevron, in the village of Pungesti, 340 km (211 miles) northeast of Bucharest December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>A woman is seen through the wreckage of a burnt vehicle at the site of recent clashes between anti-government protesters and police near the Government house in Bangkok December 7, 2013. Thai anti-government protesters on Friday set a new deadline for bringing down the government, vowing that December 9 was an auspicious time for all of their supporters to join a final push for victory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>A father and son mourn by a brick wall in the house of Nelson Mandela in Soweto at the outskirts of Johannesburg December 7, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5, 2013 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>Manchester City goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon dives for the ball as Southampton's Dani Osvaldo (unseen) scores a goal during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's stadium in Southampton, southern England December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>A police officer reacts amid the ruins of a police station which was destroyed by a bomb attack in the municipality of Inza in Cauca province December 7, 2013. At least eight people were killed and 20 injured in a bomb attack on Saturday in a village in southern Colombia that the military blamed on left-wing FARC guerrillas who have been engaged in peace talks with the government for the last year. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>Palestinians look out a window of a building damaged by an Israeli air strikes in the past during a rally marking the 46th anniversary of the founding of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), in Gaza City December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Real Madrid and Portugal's national soccer team, reacts as a fan grabs his face while signing autographs upon arrival at the Madrid Wax Museum, in Madrid December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>Hasan, an 11 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army distributes tea to his fellow fighters in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>The feet of German actor Tom Schilling and his girlfriend Annie Mosebach are seen as they arrive for the European Film Awards ceremony in Berlin, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>Chelsea's Ramires (R) jumps over the challenge of Stoke City's Marc Wilson during their English Premier League soccer match at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>Women, who were found guilty of obstructing traffic during a pro-Islamist protest in October, gesture during their appeal hearing at a court in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, 230 km (143 miles) north of Cairo December 7, 2013. Last month, 14 women were imprisoned for 11 years, while seven teenage girls under the age of 18 were sent to juvenile prison. REUTERS</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>Members of NGO Rio de Paz, uses a woman dressed as a bride during a protest in front of the National Congress, comparing the delay of works for the World Cup with the delay of the bride for the wedding, in Brasilia December 6, 2013. The NGO Rio de Paz, criticized the Brazilian government with the posters saying: "FIFA standard stadium, standard planning Brazil" and "Demanding excellence in public administration." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>People are reflected in a mirror as they arrive for a party congress of the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) in Berlin, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>Kalyanarat Ranasinghe's wife Dammika cries after receiving the flag that covered the casket of her husband, a Level II NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent, during his wake service in New York, December 7, 2013. Ranasinghe was on duty when he was struck by a large truck as its driver pulled away from the curb, pinning him underneath, an NYPD spokesman said Saturday. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>Gold medallist Mao Asada (C) of Japan poses as silver medallist Julia Lipnitskaia (L) of Russia and bronze medallist Ashley Wagner of the U.S. look on during the award ceremony for the women's competition at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>Demonstrators shield themselves from the sun with an umbrella as they sit in front of riot policemen during a protest against the energy reform bill outside the Senate building in Mexico City December 7, 2013. Lawmakers from Mexico's ruling centrist party and opposition conservatives have reached agreement in principle on a draft energy bill that includes contracts ranging from profit-sharing and risk-sharing to licenses, a top lawmaker told Reuters on Saturday. The bill, which would keep ownership of crude in state hands, is at the center of an economic reform drive that President Enrique Pena Nieto hopes will boost long-lagging growth in Latin America's No.2 economy. To match Exclusive MEXICO-REFORMS/ REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>First Lady Michelle Obama, along with Sesame Street character Abby Cadabby, reads "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to children during the National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse in Washington December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>Contrails are seen in the sky as a plane flies over the St Mary's stadium in Southampton December 7, 2013, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>Manchester United's Robin van Persie (L) is challenged by Newcastle United's Mathieu Debuchy during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>A man sells pins with the image of Nelson Mandela outside the Mandela house in the Houghton Estates neighborhood of Johannesburg, South Africa December 7, 2013. From books and T-shirts to bracelets and ostrich eggs, Nelson Mandela art and memorabilia have been flying off shelves and stalls as mourners search for a memento of South Africa's anti-apartheid legend. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>Protestors sing and play a piano decorated with EU and Ukrainian symbols as Interior Ministry members stand guard near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev December 7, 2013. Ukraine's opposition accused President Viktor Yanukovich on Saturday of betraying national interests at unannounced talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin, though both countries said nothing had been agreed. REUTERS</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>Singer Lorde performs "Royals" at The Grammy Nominations Concert Live - Countdown to Music's Biggest Night event at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles December 6, 2013. The 56th annual Grammy Awards will be presented January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

<p>A young girl wipes her face as she performs in a group of dancers outside Mandela house in Soweto, December 7, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died peacefully at home at the age of 95 on Thursday after months fighting a lung infection, leaving his nation and the world in mourning for a man revered as a moral giant. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Sunday, December 08, 2013

