Mon Dec 9, 2013

<p>Kevin Ludwig and Christine Beck practice acroyoga during the "True Grit!" beach burn in Monterey, California, December 7, 2013. The Monterey burn, which includes music, dance, art and self expression, is an official regional event of Burning Man that is held annually in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

Kevin Ludwig and Christine Beck practice acroyoga during the "True Grit!" beach burn in Monterey, California, December 7, 2013. The Monterey burn, which includes music, dance, art and self expression, is an official regional event of Burning Man that is held annually in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

<p>A man holds a sledgehammer as he smashes a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, which was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 8, 2013. Crowds toppled a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in the Ukrainian capital and attacked it with hammers on Sunday in the latest mass protests against President Viktor Yanukovich and his plans for closer ties with Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

A man holds a sledgehammer as he smashes a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, which was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 8, 2013. Crowds toppled a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in the Ukrainian capital and attacked it with hammers on Sunday in the latest mass protests against President Viktor Yanukovich and his plans for closer ties with Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

<p>A man climbs an ice wall on the Presena glacier, northern Italy December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A man climbs an ice wall on the Presena glacier, northern Italy December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, December 09, 2013

A man climbs an ice wall on the Presena glacier, northern Italy December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

<p>People from the Children of Mary Sodality wait before a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela, at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto December 8, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

People from the Children of Mary Sodality wait before a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela, at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto December 8, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>An anti-government protester applies make-up as she wakes up after taking part in an ongoing demonstration outside Government House in Bangkok December 8, 2013. Anti-government protesters have been on the streets for weeks, clashing with police and vowing to oust Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and eradicate the influence of her self-exiled brother Thaksin in a final push on Monday. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

An anti-government protester applies make-up as she wakes up after taking part in an ongoing demonstration outside Government House in Bangkok December 8, 2013. Anti-government protesters have been on the streets for weeks, clashing with police and vowing to oust Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and eradicate the influence of her self-exiled brother Thaksin in a final push on Monday. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>A woman cries as she kneels next to a sea of flowers outside the house where Nelson Mandela died in Johannesburg, December 8, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

A woman cries as she kneels next to a sea of flowers outside the house where Nelson Mandela died in Johannesburg, December 8, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Protesters practise tactics to defend themselves from possible police scuffles during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in central Kiev, December 8, 2013. Pro-Europe protesters flocked to Kiev's Independence Square on Sunday for a rally that organisers were hoping would swell to 1 million people, piling pressure on Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich to turn back from seeking closer ties to Russia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

Protesters practise tactics to defend themselves from possible police scuffles during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in central Kiev, December 8, 2013. Pro-Europe protesters flocked to Kiev's Independence Square on Sunday for a rally that organisers were hoping would swell to 1 million people, piling pressure on Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich to turn back from seeking closer ties to Russia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>People displaced by fighting between rival militias take shelter under an old broken airplane at the airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 7, 2013. French soldiers were cheered by residents on Saturday as they began patrolling densely populated neighborhoods of Central African Republic's capital, Bangui, which has been rocked by waves of killings between Muslim and Christian communities. Picture taken December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Herve Serefio</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

People displaced by fighting between rival militias take shelter under an old broken airplane at the airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 7, 2013. French soldiers were cheered by residents on Saturday as they began patrolling densely populated neighborhoods of Central African Republic's capital, Bangui, which has been rocked by waves of killings between Muslim and Christian communities. Picture taken December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Herve Serefio

<p>Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi reacts as he attends a rally to launch the "Forza Silvio" (Go Silvio) club in downtown Rome December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi reacts as he attends a rally to launch the "Forza Silvio" (Go Silvio) club in downtown Rome December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Monday, December 09, 2013

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi reacts as he attends a rally to launch the "Forza Silvio" (Go Silvio) club in downtown Rome December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

<p>U.S. Marines Lt. Col. Clint Benfield (L) and Col. Ben Watson (R) talk under pictures of Queen Elizabeth, Afghan President Hamid Karzai and U.S. President Barack Obama at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool</p>

U.S. Marines Lt. Col. Clint Benfield (L) and Col. Ben Watson (R) talk under pictures of Queen Elizabeth, Afghan President Hamid Karzai and U.S. President Barack Obama at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

Monday, December 09, 2013

U.S. Marines Lt. Col. Clint Benfield (L) and Col. Ben Watson (R) talk under pictures of Queen Elizabeth, Afghan President Hamid Karzai and U.S. President Barack Obama at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

<p>Vasco da Gama soccer fans beat up an Atletico Paranaense fan during their Brazilian championship match in Joinville in Santa Catarina state December 8, 2013. According to local media, four people were injured and hospitalized during clashes between soccer fans during the game. The game was stopped during the clashes and resumed after an hour. REUTERS/Carlos Moraes/Agencia O Dia</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

Vasco da Gama soccer fans beat up an Atletico Paranaense fan during their Brazilian championship match in Joinville in Santa Catarina state December 8, 2013. According to local media, four people were injured and hospitalized during clashes between soccer fans during the game. The game was stopped during the clashes and resumed after an hour. REUTERS/Carlos Moraes/Agencia O Dia

<p>A man crawls in front of Nelson Mandela supporters as they rally through the streets of the Soweto area of Johannesburg on December 8, 2013. With hymns and eulogies, South Africans of all colours and creeds remembered Mandela in a day of prayers on Sunday, holding him up as a symbol of freedom, forgiveness and hope for the nation and the world. Mandela died on Thursday at the age of 95. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

A man crawls in front of Nelson Mandela supporters as they rally through the streets of the Soweto area of Johannesburg on December 8, 2013. With hymns and eulogies, South Africans of all colours and creeds remembered Mandela in a day of prayers on Sunday, holding him up as a symbol of freedom, forgiveness and hope for the nation and the world. Mandela died on Thursday at the age of 95. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Contestant Jennifer Grout performs on stage during the Season 3 finale of "Arabs Got Talent" in Zouk Mosbeh area, north of Beirut December 7, 2013. Grout, an American singer with no Arab heritage nearly took the top prize in the "Arabs Got Talent" television show this weekend, breaking into the top three alongside a Palestinian artist and a Syrian dance troupe. Grout, a 23-year-old from Massachusetts, fell just short in the end, but her renditions of classical Arabic songs had stunned some audiences - especially given that she only speaks a little Arabic. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

Contestant Jennifer Grout performs on stage during the Season 3 finale of "Arabs Got Talent" in Zouk Mosbeh area, north of Beirut December 7, 2013. Grout, an American singer with no Arab heritage nearly took the top prize in the "Arabs Got Talent" television show this weekend, breaking into the top three alongside a Palestinian artist and a Syrian dance troupe. Grout, a 23-year-old from Massachusetts, fell just short in the end, but her renditions of classical Arabic songs had stunned some audiences - especially given that she only speaks a little Arabic. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir

<p>A Palestinian woman, hoping to cross into Egypt, carries her son as he looks out of a bus window while waiting at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip December 8, 2013. Egyptian authorities partially opened the Rafah crossing, Gaza's main window to the world, on Sunday for three days, border officials said. Since July, the authorities have kept the crossing largely closed, only opening it partially for humanitarian purposes. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

A Palestinian woman, hoping to cross into Egypt, carries her son as he looks out of a bus window while waiting at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip December 8, 2013. Egyptian authorities partially opened the Rafah crossing, Gaza's main window to the world, on Sunday for three days, border officials said. Since July, the authorities have kept the crossing largely closed, only opening it partially for humanitarian purposes. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

<p>A French military sniper readies his rifle in Bangui December 8, 2013. France is deploying 1,600 troops to its former colony after the U.N. Security Council on Thursday authorised it to use force to help African peacekeepers struggling to restore order. REUTERS/Herve Serefio</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

A French military sniper readies his rifle in Bangui December 8, 2013. France is deploying 1,600 troops to its former colony after the U.N. Security Council on Thursday authorised it to use force to help African peacekeepers struggling to restore order. REUTERS/Herve Serefio

<p>Riot police and Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a rally organized by supporters of EU integration in central Kiev, December 8, 2013. Pro-Europe protesters flocked to Kiev's Independence Square on Sunday for a rally that organisers were hoping would swell to 1 million people, piling pressure on Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich to turn back from seeking closer ties to Russia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

Riot police and Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a rally organized by supporters of EU integration in central Kiev, December 8, 2013. Pro-Europe protesters flocked to Kiev's Independence Square on Sunday for a rally that organisers were hoping would swell to 1 million people, piling pressure on Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich to turn back from seeking closer ties to Russia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Australia's Nathan Lyon's cap is seen on umpire Marais Erasmus's hat as he bowls during the fourth day of the second Ashes test cricket match against England at the Adelaide Oval December 8, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Australia's Nathan Lyon's cap is seen on umpire Marais Erasmus's hat as he bowls during the fourth day of the second Ashes test cricket match against England at the Adelaide Oval December 8, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, December 09, 2013

Australia's Nathan Lyon's cap is seen on umpire Marais Erasmus's hat as he bowls during the fourth day of the second Ashes test cricket match against England at the Adelaide Oval December 8, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>People with their bodies painted wait to participate in a protest against bullfighting in downtown Lima December 8, 2013. People covered themselves with fake blood and black paint as they formed a bull's figure with their bodies in protest against bullfighting, as the Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima hosts an international bullfight season during the months of November and December. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

People with their bodies painted wait to participate in a protest against bullfighting in downtown Lima December 8, 2013. People covered themselves with fake blood and black paint as they formed a bull's figure with their bodies in protest against bullfighting, as the Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima hosts an international bullfight season during the months of November and December. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Wenceslous Nicholas, age four, lights a candle in front of the statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square in central London December 8, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

Wenceslous Nicholas, age four, lights a candle in front of the statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square in central London December 8, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>An anti-government protester receives a head massage as tens of thousands gather at the Democracy Monument in central Bangkok December 8, 2013. Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra proposed a referendum on her future on Sunday and promised to resign if that was what the people wanted, as anti-government protesters prepared for a final push to try to force her from power. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Monday, December 09, 2013

An anti-government protester receives a head massage as tens of thousands gather at the Democracy Monument in central Bangkok December 8, 2013. Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra proposed a referendum on her future on Sunday and promised to resign if that was what the people wanted, as anti-government protesters prepared for a final push to try to force her from power. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Kjetil Jansrud of Norway skis during the second run on his way to finishing 17th in the Men's World Cup Giant Slalom ski race in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway skis during the second run on his way to finishing 17th in the Men's World Cup Giant Slalom ski race in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, December 09, 2013

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway skis during the second run on his way to finishing 17th in the Men's World Cup Giant Slalom ski race in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Fulham's Dimitar Berbatov (front) is challenged by Aston Villa's Chris Herd during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Fulham's Dimitar Berbatov (front) is challenged by Aston Villa's Chris Herd during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, December 09, 2013

Fulham's Dimitar Berbatov (front) is challenged by Aston Villa's Chris Herd during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

