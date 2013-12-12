Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>A pro-European integration protester walks between a riot police line in Kiev December 11, 2013. Ukrainian riot police reoccupied part of the square in central Kiev on Wednesday where protesters have been demonstrating against the government's decision to pull out of negotiations on a trade pact with the European Union and rebuild economic ties with Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>Palestinian girls look out from their family's house during heavy rains on a stormy day in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A soldier guards a closed road as military outriders escort the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela close to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where he will lie in state, December 11, 2013. Thousands of people lined the streets as a procession of police motorcycles lead the black hearse carrying Mandela's coffin, which was draped in the South African flag. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>A boat on the River Thames passes the Houses of Parliament, in heavy fog in central London December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>India's President Pranab Mukherjee speaks at the podium as a sign language interpreter (R) punches the air beside him during a memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the FNB soccer stadium in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. The fake sign language interpreter took to the stage during Tuesday's memorial for anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, gesticulating gibberish before a global audience of millions and outraging deaf people across the world. Picture taken December 10. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter throws snow at his fellow fighter in Khan Tuman, Aleppo December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

<p>Pro-European integration protesters standing behind barricades confront a line of riot police approaching at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. Scores of Ukrainian riot police withdrew on Wednesday morning from a protest camp after moving against protesters overnight in the authorities' biggest attempt yet to disburse weeks of protests against President Viktor Yanukovich. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

<p>Graca Machel, the widow of former South African President Nelson Mandela, pays her respects at his coffin as he lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool</p>

<p>Participants wearing horse and zebra head masks line up as part of an artistic performance ahead of the Year of the Horse in Chinese zodiac in Chongqing Municipality, December 10, 2013. The performance aims to bring good luck to everyone for the upcoming year, according to local media. Picture taken December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>School children walk past anti-government protesters lying on the ground at Democracy Monument in Bangkok December 11, 2013. The red-shirted supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said on Wednesday they could take to the streets to protect the government from protesters who have forced her to call a snap election, setting the scene for a possible confrontation. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>John Jairo Nanez Betancur reacts as he waits to get evicted from his home in Madrid December 11, 2013. Nanez Betancur, who came from Colombia, bought a house in Madrid in 2005, but in 2010 he was fired from his job as a telemarketing operator and stopped being able to afford his mortgage payments. He was currently sharing his flat with an unemployed couple and their daughter. Their eviction by Spanish nationalized lender Bankia was carried out despite efforts of anti-eviction activists to stop it. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Fans react as Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Pro-European integration protesters scuffle with riot police at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. Ukrainian riot police reoccupied part of the square in central Kiev on Wednesday where protesters have been demonstrating against the government's decision to pull out of negotiations on a trade pact with the European Union and rebuild economic ties with Russia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Fernando Llorente (R) of Juventus challenges Gokhan Zan of Galatasaray during their Champions League soccer match in Istanbul December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, wear 3D glasses before a screening of "David Attenborough's Natural History Museum Alive 3D" at the Natural History Museum in London December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Fireworks are released during the opening ceremony of the 27th SEA Games in Naypyitaw December 11, 2013. Myanmar is hosting the games for the first time in over 40 years. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>A woman cries after viewing the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela as he lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool</p>

<p>A child plays in the snow in the garden of the National Cathedral in Washington December 10, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>A woman displays a fake tattoo depicting the portrait of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Pretoria December 11, 2013. Thousands of people queued on Wednesday to say goodbye to Mandela, whose body is lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Pope Francis waves as he arrives to conduct his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

<p>Singer Leann Rimes performs a medley of Patsy Cline songs during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Chelsea's Demba Ba (C, partly obscured) challenges Steaua Bucharest's goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu during their Champions League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Chelsea's John Terry (R) challenges Steaua Bucharest's Pantelis Kapetanos during their Champions League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Steaua Bucharest's Leandro Tatu (L) challenges Chelsea's Frank Lampard during their Champions League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

