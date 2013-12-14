Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Dec 14, 2013 | 1:30am EST

Editor's Choice

<p>A mourner reacts after paying her respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela on the last day of Mandela's lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham</p>

A mourner reacts after paying her respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela on the last day of Mandela's lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A mourner reacts after paying her respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela on the last day of Mandela's lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham

Close
1 / 24
<p>Villagers hold torches during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, in the southern Spanish village of Casarabonela late December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Villagers hold torches during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, in the southern Spanish village of Casarabonela late December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Villagers hold torches during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, in the southern Spanish village of Casarabonela late December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
2 / 24
<p>A woman swims in the pool at the David Citadel Hotel during a snow storm in Jerusalem December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A woman swims in the pool at the David Citadel Hotel during a snow storm in Jerusalem December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A woman swims in the pool at the David Citadel Hotel during a snow storm in Jerusalem December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 24
<p>Students gather and reunite with their parents at a fast food joint across from Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon</p>

Students gather and reunite with their parents at a fast food joint across from Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Students gather and reunite with their parents at a fast food joint across from Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Close
4 / 24
<p>A woman stands behind a fence at the perimeter of former South African President Nelson Mandela's property in Qunu, as funeral preparations continue December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A woman stands behind a fence at the perimeter of former South African President Nelson Mandela's property in Qunu, as funeral preparations continue December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A woman stands behind a fence at the perimeter of former South African President Nelson Mandela's property in Qunu, as funeral preparations continue December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
5 / 24
<p>A man rolls a tyre at a barricade erected by Pro-European integration protestors in central Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A man rolls a tyre at a barricade erected by Pro-European integration protestors in central Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A man rolls a tyre at a barricade erected by Pro-European integration protestors in central Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
6 / 24
<p>Construction workers take a nap on their lunch break inside the Arena Das Dunas stadium as work continues in preparation for the 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer championship in Natal December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Construction workers take a nap on their lunch break inside the Arena Das Dunas stadium as work continues in preparation for the 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer championship in Natal December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Construction workers take a nap on their lunch break inside the Arena Das Dunas stadium as work continues in preparation for the 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer championship in Natal December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
7 / 24
<p>Mourners fall in a stampede as they run to queue before boarding buses to take them to the Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela is lying in state, in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

Mourners fall in a stampede as they run to queue before boarding buses to take them to the Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela is lying in state, in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Mourners fall in a stampede as they run to queue before boarding buses to take them to the Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela is lying in state, in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

Close
8 / 24
<p>Saudi men walk as their footprints are seen after a snowstorm in Alkan village, west of Saudi Arabia December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity</p>

Saudi men walk as their footprints are seen after a snowstorm in Alkan village, west of Saudi Arabia December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Saudi men walk as their footprints are seen after a snowstorm in Alkan village, west of Saudi Arabia December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Close
9 / 24
<p>Women are consoled as they react after paying their respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela on the last day of Mandela's lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham</p>

Women are consoled as they react after paying their respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela on the last day of Mandela's lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Women are consoled as they react after paying their respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela on the last day of Mandela's lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham

Close
10 / 24
<p>Actress Abigail Breslin arrives for the premiere of the movie "August: Osage County" in New York December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Abigail Breslin arrives for the premiere of the movie "August: Osage County" in New York December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Actress Abigail Breslin arrives for the premiere of the movie "August: Osage County" in New York December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 24
<p>Locals prepare dinner at the perimeter of Nelson Mandela's property, as funeral preparations continue in Qunu December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Locals prepare dinner at the perimeter of Nelson Mandela's property, as funeral preparations continue in Qunu December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Locals prepare dinner at the perimeter of Nelson Mandela's property, as funeral preparations continue in Qunu December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
12 / 24
<p>Riot policemen rest near a large Thai national flag outside the Government House in Bangkok December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Riot policemen rest near a large Thai national flag outside the Government House in Bangkok December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Riot policemen rest near a large Thai national flag outside the Government House in Bangkok December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
13 / 24
<p>The Eiffel Tower is lit up in a memorial to late former South African President Nelson Mandela, during a rehearsal in Paris December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

The Eiffel Tower is lit up in a memorial to late former South African President Nelson Mandela, during a rehearsal in Paris December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Saturday, December 14, 2013

The Eiffel Tower is lit up in a memorial to late former South African President Nelson Mandela, during a rehearsal in Paris December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
14 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry dribbles a soccer ball on the tarmac at the airport in Aqaba, during a refueling stop, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry dribbles a soccer ball on the tarmac at the airport in Aqaba, during a refueling stop, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, December 14, 2013

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry dribbles a soccer ball on the tarmac at the airport in Aqaba, during a refueling stop, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 24
<p>A birdhouse bearing the name of Sandy Hook school shooting victim Emilie Parker hangs from a tree as part of a memorial in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A birdhouse bearing the name of Sandy Hook school shooting victim Emilie Parker hangs from a tree as part of a memorial in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A birdhouse bearing the name of Sandy Hook school shooting victim Emilie Parker hangs from a tree as part of a memorial in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 24
<p>A police officer gets ready to use his gun as mourners forced through a checkpoint as they rushed to the Union building to pay their respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela, in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

A police officer gets ready to use his gun as mourners forced through a checkpoint as they rushed to the Union building to pay their respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela, in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman more

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A police officer gets ready to use his gun as mourners forced through a checkpoint as they rushed to the Union building to pay their respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela, in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
17 / 24
<p>A boy brushes his teeth outside his house at the ancient city of Bhaktapur December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A boy brushes his teeth outside his house at the ancient city of Bhaktapur December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A boy brushes his teeth outside his house at the ancient city of Bhaktapur December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
18 / 24
<p>James Serizawa sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, California December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

James Serizawa sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, California December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Saturday, December 14, 2013

James Serizawa sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, California December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
19 / 24
<p>A woman wears a summer hat after sleeping in a bus queue overnight pay her respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

A woman wears a summer hat after sleeping in a bus queue overnight pay her respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A woman wears a summer hat after sleeping in a bus queue overnight pay her respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
20 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester offers food to Buddhist monks during a rally near Government House in Bangkok December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An anti-government protester offers food to Buddhist monks during a rally near Government House in Bangkok December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Saturday, December 14, 2013

An anti-government protester offers food to Buddhist monks during a rally near Government House in Bangkok December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
21 / 24
<p>South African police try to block mourners at a checkpoint while they attempt to walk to the Union building to see the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela, in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

South African police try to block mourners at a checkpoint while they attempt to walk to the Union building to see the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela, in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Saturday, December 14, 2013

South African police try to block mourners at a checkpoint while they attempt to walk to the Union building to see the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela, in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
22 / 24
<p>Villagers from the Rumao Island community paddle their canoes loaded with arapaima or pirarucu, the largest freshwater fish species in South America and one of the largest in the world, while fishing in a branch of the Solimoes river, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon, in the Mamiraua nature reserve near Fonte Boa about 600 km (373 miles) west of Manaus, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Villagers from the Rumao Island community paddle their canoes loaded with arapaima or pirarucu, the largest freshwater fish species in South America and one of the largest in the world, while fishing in a branch of the Solimoes river, one of the main...more

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Villagers from the Rumao Island community paddle their canoes loaded with arapaima or pirarucu, the largest freshwater fish species in South America and one of the largest in the world, while fishing in a branch of the Solimoes river, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon, in the Mamiraua nature reserve near Fonte Boa about 600 km (373 miles) west of Manaus, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
23 / 24
<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Saturday, December 14, 2013

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 13 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 12 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 11 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 10 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast