Editor's Choice
A mourner reacts after paying her respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela on the last day of Mandela's lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham
Villagers hold torches during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, in the southern Spanish village of Casarabonela late December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman swims in the pool at the David Citadel Hotel during a snow storm in Jerusalem December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Students gather and reunite with their parents at a fast food joint across from Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
A woman stands behind a fence at the perimeter of former South African President Nelson Mandela's property in Qunu, as funeral preparations continue December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man rolls a tyre at a barricade erected by Pro-European integration protestors in central Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Construction workers take a nap on their lunch break inside the Arena Das Dunas stadium as work continues in preparation for the 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer championship in Natal December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Mourners fall in a stampede as they run to queue before boarding buses to take them to the Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela is lying in state, in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
Saudi men walk as their footprints are seen after a snowstorm in Alkan village, west of Saudi Arabia December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Women are consoled as they react after paying their respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela on the last day of Mandela's lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham
Actress Abigail Breslin arrives for the premiere of the movie "August: Osage County" in New York December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Locals prepare dinner at the perimeter of Nelson Mandela's property, as funeral preparations continue in Qunu December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot policemen rest near a large Thai national flag outside the Government House in Bangkok December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
The Eiffel Tower is lit up in a memorial to late former South African President Nelson Mandela, during a rehearsal in Paris December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry dribbles a soccer ball on the tarmac at the airport in Aqaba, during a refueling stop, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A birdhouse bearing the name of Sandy Hook school shooting victim Emilie Parker hangs from a tree as part of a memorial in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A police officer gets ready to use his gun as mourners forced through a checkpoint as they rushed to the Union building to pay their respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela, in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A boy brushes his teeth outside his house at the ancient city of Bhaktapur December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
James Serizawa sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, California December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman wears a summer hat after sleeping in a bus queue overnight pay her respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
An anti-government protester offers food to Buddhist monks during a rally near Government House in Bangkok December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
South African police try to block mourners at a checkpoint while they attempt to walk to the Union building to see the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela, in Pretoria December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Villagers from the Rumao Island community paddle their canoes loaded with arapaima or pirarucu, the largest freshwater fish species in South America and one of the largest in the world, while fishing in a branch of the Solimoes river, one of the main...more
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
