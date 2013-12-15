Editor's Choice
The funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela drives through Mandela's homeland just outside the village of Qunu December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers from the South Kordofan oil war zone area dressed in traditional costumes participate in a ceremony at a beauty pageant in Khartoum December 14, 2013. REUTERS
A pro-European integration protester stands guard on top of a barricade at Independence Square in Kiev, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas ride a boat as members of a Palestinian family travel on a boat after being evacuated from their house that is flooded with rainwater on a stormy day in the northern Gaza Strip December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Fernando Torres of Chelsea beats Yannick Bolasie of Crystal Palace to the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge, London, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A group of local residents plays a game of shinny hockey on a frozen pond in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Egypt's Al Ahly goalkeeper Sherif Ekramy (C) reacts after conceding a goal to China's Guangzhou Evergrande during their FIFA Club World Cup soccer match, at Agadir Stadium in Agadir December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Winnie Mandela (R), ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, comforts Graca Macel, widow of Mandela, as his flag-draped coffin arrives at the Mthatha airport in the Eastern Cape province, December 14, 2013, for a funeral on Sunday at...more
A Los Angeles Police Department officer picks up a rifle and a shotgun during a gun buyback program organized by Mayor Eric Garcetti's Gang Reduction and Youth Development Office in Los Angeles, California, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork...more
People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman December 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
Demonstrators stand on top of a bus stop during a protest against an energy reform and subway fare hike outside the Bellas Artes museum in Mexico City December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Initiates pose in a field in Qunu, in the Eastern Cape December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A photograph taken on a giant screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing shows an animated image of the Chang'e-3 lunar probe landing onto the surface of the moon, December 14, 2013. REUTERS
A man walks next to a car and a beach restaurant that sank into the sand following heavy rains and flooding on a beach of the Mediterranean sea near Kibbutz Nitzanim in southern Israel December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People play ice hockey on the frozen waters of Lake St. Moritz during a sunny winter day in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Spanish National Police officers in full riot gear stand near a trash container with broken glass bottles during clashes with protesters at the end of a protest against a new security law in Madrid December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Villagers sit along a street waiting for the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela, just outside the village of Qunu December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt competes in a race against a public bus during a demonstration event in Buenos Aires December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Women hold candles during a special prayer ceremony to pay homage to last year's Delhi gang-rape victim, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Local women walk to a public viewing point near the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
England's Matt Prior attempts to take an unsuccessful run out wicket of Australia's David Warner during the third day of the third Ashes test cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth December 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
People wait outside the Waterkloof Air Force Base for the cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela, near Pretoria December 14, 2013, before he is flown to the Eastern Cape province for a funeral on Sunday at his...more
