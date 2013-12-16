Editor's choice
Anda, a local boy, looks out from his hut's window at the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Members of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club warm up before swimming at the beach at Coney Island in New York December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
African migrants walk on a road after choosing to permanently leave their open detention facility, which began operating last week in the southern Israeli desert, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Pro-European integration protester waves a Ukrainian national flag as she stands on a statue during a mass rally at Independence Square in Kiev December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man looks for survivors inside a pick-up truck at a damaged site after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (C), Winnie Mandela (L), ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, and Graca Machel (R), widow of Mandela, attend Mandela's funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool more
A Palestinian youth climbs a gate to cross a road flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
President Obama, his wife Michelle and their daughter Sasha check out the funny face by one of a team of elves - made up of former patients of the Children's National Medical Center - who greeted the Obamas as they arrived for a taping of the...more
Right-wing extremists clash with members of an anti-Nazism demonstration in the Stockholm suburb of Karrtorp, Sweden, December 15, 2013. One policeman and two others were injured whilst 28 persons were arrested, local media said. REUTERS/Hampus...more
Initiates walk on a field as they pose in Qunu, in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, December 15, 2013. Every year, thousands of youths leave their parents to spend weeks in the care of traditional leaders at an initiation school where they are...more
Typhoon survivors stand at the entrance of a toppled house that has become a makeshift shelter in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 15, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A homeless person smokes a cigarette on the pavement as revelers dressed as Santa Claus for the SantaCon event walk past during snowfall in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Chilean presidential candidate Michelle Bachelet celebrates after winning Chile's presidential elections, in Santiago, December 15, 2013. Bachelet was elected as Chile's president again on Sunday in a landslide victory that should hand the...more
Displaced refugees are seen in a camp in an airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
United States Secretary of State John Kerry rides a boat through the Mekong River Delta December 15, 2013. It was the first time Kerry has returned to the Mekong River Delta since he commanded a swift patrol boat during the Vietnam War. He used the...more
Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny speaks during a televised address as a cat stands on a chair in a house in Donegal, Ireland, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Jehovah's Witnesses clear chairs and flowers after an assembly at Azteca stadium in Mexico City December 15, 2013. Thousands of Jehovah's Witnesses finished their assembly six hours before the Mexico league soccer final match between Club America and...more
An Arapahoe high school student arrives with flowers for a prayer vigil at the school in Centennial, Colorado December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
U.S. Senator John McCain speaks with Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko during a mass rally by pro-European integration protesters at Independence Square in Kiev December 15, 2013. Mccain told thousands of Ukrainian protesters camped on...more
Russian artist Vasily Slonov and an assistant carry a giant axe decorated with a portrait of Russian businessman and politician Mikhail Prokhorov from his workshop as he prepares for an exhibition of his new art project in Russia's Siberian city of...more
Aston Villa's Matthew Lowton (L) challenges Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Women prepare to vote inside a booth during the presidential election at Santiago, Chile, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Maglio Perez
A Roma squatter (top R) watches performer Shisha Rainbow (L) pose as a manga character during a photo shoot in a derelict factory in Berlin, December 9, 2013. Germans, Brits, Danes, Austrians and Dutch are having second thoughts about a second wave...more
A man waves a South African national flag as he looks out toward the grave of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
