Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 27, 2013 | 9:05am EST

Editor's Choice

<p>Afghan men watch a traditional dog fighting competition in Jalalabad, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

Afghan men watch a traditional dog fighting competition in Jalalabad, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Friday, December 27, 2013

Afghan men watch a traditional dog fighting competition in Jalalabad, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Close
1 / 24
<p>U.S. trucks lift up an armored vehicle hit by a bomb attack in Kabul, December 27, 2013. A suspected suicide bomber attacked a foreign military convoy on the eastern outskirts of the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing at least three foreign soldiers, police and the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

U.S. trucks lift up an armored vehicle hit by a bomb attack in Kabul, December 27, 2013. A suspected suicide bomber attacked a foreign military convoy on the eastern outskirts of the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing at least three foreign soldiers,...more

Friday, December 27, 2013

U.S. trucks lift up an armored vehicle hit by a bomb attack in Kabul, December 27, 2013. A suspected suicide bomber attacked a foreign military convoy on the eastern outskirts of the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing at least three foreign soldiers, police and the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
2 / 24
<p>Police detain an injured man suspecting him of being an activist of the banned Islamist organization Hizb-ut-Tahrir, in Dhaka, December 27, 2013. Police arrested more than 18 activists suspecting them of being members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, after a clash with police in Dhaka, local media reported. Tens of thousands of troops fanned out across Bangladesh in a bid to stem political violence ahead of next month's elections, which the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party has boycotted. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Police detain an injured man suspecting him of being an activist of the banned Islamist organization Hizb-ut-Tahrir, in Dhaka, December 27, 2013. Police arrested more than 18 activists suspecting them of being members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, after a clash...more

Friday, December 27, 2013

Police detain an injured man suspecting him of being an activist of the banned Islamist organization Hizb-ut-Tahrir, in Dhaka, December 27, 2013. Police arrested more than 18 activists suspecting them of being members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, after a clash with police in Dhaka, local media reported. Tens of thousands of troops fanned out across Bangladesh in a bid to stem political violence ahead of next month's elections, which the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party has boycotted. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 24
<p>An Ethiopian monk walks at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Ethiopian monk walks at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, December 27, 2013

An Ethiopian monk walks at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 24
<p>Huang Chuncai, a 37-year-old Hunan province native, lies on a bed as doctors prepare for a surgery to remove tumors from his face at a hospital in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, December 25, 2013. The surgery successfully removed a part of Huang's tumors which weighs about 3.3lbs on the left cheek. He is expected to have two more surgeries, local media reported. Huang suffers from neurofibromatosis, which is a genetic disorder of the nervous system that primarily affects the development and growth of nerve tissues. REUTERS</p>

Huang Chuncai, a 37-year-old Hunan province native, lies on a bed as doctors prepare for a surgery to remove tumors from his face at a hospital in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, December 25, 2013. The surgery successfully removed a part of Huang's...more

Friday, December 27, 2013

Huang Chuncai, a 37-year-old Hunan province native, lies on a bed as doctors prepare for a surgery to remove tumors from his face at a hospital in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, December 25, 2013. The surgery successfully removed a part of Huang's tumors which weighs about 3.3lbs on the left cheek. He is expected to have two more surgeries, local media reported. Huang suffers from neurofibromatosis, which is a genetic disorder of the nervous system that primarily affects the development and growth of nerve tissues. REUTERS

Close
5 / 24
<p>A Thai security personnel is seen through a shattered windscreen of a destroyed police trucks at the Thai-Japan youth stadium, the site of fierce clashes between anti-government protester and riot police, in central Bangkok, December 27, 2013. were hurt. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Thai security personnel is seen through a shattered windscreen of a destroyed police trucks at the Thai-Japan youth stadium, the site of fierce clashes between anti-government protester and riot police, in central Bangkok, December 27, 2013. were...more

Friday, December 27, 2013

A Thai security personnel is seen through a shattered windscreen of a destroyed police trucks at the Thai-Japan youth stadium, the site of fierce clashes between anti-government protester and riot police, in central Bangkok, December 27, 2013. were hurt. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
6 / 24
<p>Workers and a crane are seen next to a newly built ice sculpture of a castle ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

Workers and a crane are seen next to a newly built ice sculpture of a castle ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Friday, December 27, 2013

Workers and a crane are seen next to a newly built ice sculpture of a castle ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
7 / 24
<p>Leonsiya Dokuzova performs during a show at a circus in Sofia, November 23, 2013. Dokuzova, who holds two jobs to supplement her income, works as a nurse in one of the biggest hospitals in Sofia, the Balkan country's capital, and also as an acrobat, performing stunts in movies, TV shows and the circus. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Leonsiya Dokuzova performs during a show at a circus in Sofia, November 23, 2013. Dokuzova, who holds two jobs to supplement her income, works as a nurse in one of the biggest hospitals in Sofia, the Balkan country's capital, and also as an acrobat,...more

Friday, December 27, 2013

Leonsiya Dokuzova performs during a show at a circus in Sofia, November 23, 2013. Dokuzova, who holds two jobs to supplement her income, works as a nurse in one of the biggest hospitals in Sofia, the Balkan country's capital, and also as an acrobat, performing stunts in movies, TV shows and the circus. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
8 / 24
<p>A woman recovers in a hospital in Central African Republic's capital Bangui, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A woman recovers in a hospital in Central African Republic's capital Bangui, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Friday, December 27, 2013

A woman recovers in a hospital in Central African Republic's capital Bangui, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Close
9 / 24
<p>A Ukrainian pro-EU demonstrator eats hot food at a barricade near Independence Square where the supporters are holding a rally in Kiev, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A Ukrainian pro-EU demonstrator eats hot food at a barricade near Independence Square where the supporters are holding a rally in Kiev, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, December 27, 2013

A Ukrainian pro-EU demonstrator eats hot food at a barricade near Independence Square where the supporters are holding a rally in Kiev, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 24
<p>Lebanese Red Cross personnel stand next to a covered body believed to be that of former finance minister Mohamad Chatah after an explosion in Beirut's downtown area, December 27, 2013. Chatah, who opposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was killed in an explosion that targeted his convoy in Beirut along with at least four other people, security sources said. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

Lebanese Red Cross personnel stand next to a covered body believed to be that of former finance minister Mohamad Chatah after an explosion in Beirut's downtown area, December 27, 2013. Chatah, who opposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was killed...more

Friday, December 27, 2013

Lebanese Red Cross personnel stand next to a covered body believed to be that of former finance minister Mohamad Chatah after an explosion in Beirut's downtown area, December 27, 2013. Chatah, who opposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was killed in an explosion that targeted his convoy in Beirut along with at least four other people, security sources said. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
11 / 24
<p>Relatives and mourners lead a procession to a temple for the funeral ceremony of Narong Pitisitthi, 45, a policeman who died after being shot during the clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police, at the police hospital in Bangkok, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Relatives and mourners lead a procession to a temple for the funeral ceremony of Narong Pitisitthi, 45, a policeman who died after being shot during the clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police, at the police hospital in Bangkok,...more

Friday, December 27, 2013

Relatives and mourners lead a procession to a temple for the funeral ceremony of Narong Pitisitthi, 45, a policeman who died after being shot during the clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police, at the police hospital in Bangkok, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
12 / 24
<p>Retired female workers dressed as red army soldiers sing revolutionary songs during a performance to mark the 120th birth anniversary of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in Huaibei, Anhui province, December 26, 2013. REUTERS</p>

Retired female workers dressed as red army soldiers sing revolutionary songs during a performance to mark the 120th birth anniversary of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in Huaibei, Anhui province, December 26, 2013. REUTERS

Friday, December 27, 2013

Retired female workers dressed as red army soldiers sing revolutionary songs during a performance to mark the 120th birth anniversary of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in Huaibei, Anhui province, December 26, 2013. REUTERS

Close
13 / 24
<p>A man sits on the front of a truck while wearing woolen shawl to keep himself warm in the cold at a wholesale market in Rawalpindi, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

A man sits on the front of a truck while wearing woolen shawl to keep himself warm in the cold at a wholesale market in Rawalpindi, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Friday, December 27, 2013

A man sits on the front of a truck while wearing woolen shawl to keep himself warm in the cold at a wholesale market in Rawalpindi, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Close
14 / 24
<p>An Israeli air force F-15I fighter jet releases flares during an air force pilots' graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An Israeli air force F-15I fighter jet releases flares during an air force pilots' graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Friday, December 27, 2013

An Israeli air force F-15I fighter jet releases flares during an air force pilots' graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
15 / 24
<p>A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Friday, December 27, 2013

A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
16 / 24
<p>A firefighter battles a Christmas night brush fire in Simi Valley, Calif., December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A firefighter battles a Christmas night brush fire in Simi Valley, Calif., December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Friday, December 27, 2013

A firefighter battles a Christmas night brush fire in Simi Valley, Calif., December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
17 / 24
<p>Opposition activist and journalist Tetyana Chornovil lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Kiev, December 25, 2013. Chornovil, who is known for her investigations into corruption among senior state officials, was beaten up by unknown attackers on Wednesday near Kiev, hours after an article she wrote on the assets of top government officials was published. REUTERS</p>

Opposition activist and journalist Tetyana Chornovil lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Kiev, December 25, 2013. Chornovil, who is known for her investigations into corruption among senior state officials, was beaten up by unknown attackers on...more

Friday, December 27, 2013

Opposition activist and journalist Tetyana Chornovil lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Kiev, December 25, 2013. Chornovil, who is known for her investigations into corruption among senior state officials, was beaten up by unknown attackers on Wednesday near Kiev, hours after an article she wrote on the assets of top government officials was published. REUTERS

Close
18 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army medical group trains people on how to cope with chemical weapon attacks in Aleppo, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A Free Syrian Army medical group trains people on how to cope with chemical weapon attacks in Aleppo, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Friday, December 27, 2013

A Free Syrian Army medical group trains people on how to cope with chemical weapon attacks in Aleppo, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
19 / 24
<p>Members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt depart from Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England, December 26, 2013. Since a ban stopped fox hunting with hounds, hunts have continued with dogs chasing down a pre-laid scented trail instead of a fox. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt depart from Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England, December 26, 2013. Since a ban stopped fox hunting with hounds, hunts have continued with dogs...more

Friday, December 27, 2013

Members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt depart from Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England, December 26, 2013. Since a ban stopped fox hunting with hounds, hunts have continued with dogs chasing down a pre-laid scented trail instead of a fox. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
20 / 24
<p>Jordan Graham (C), accompanied by members of her legal team, walks away from U.S. district court in Missoula, Montana, on December 11, 2013. Graham, 22, was indicted on first- and second-degree murder charges in the July 7 death of her husband of eight days, Cody Johnson. U.S. prosecutors contend Graham deliberately shoved her husband off a rock ledge while the couple was hiking in Glacier National Park. REUTERS/Arthur Mouratidis</p>

Jordan Graham (C), accompanied by members of her legal team, walks away from U.S. district court in Missoula, Montana, on December 11, 2013. Graham, 22, was indicted on first- and second-degree murder charges in the July 7 death of her husband of...more

Friday, December 27, 2013

Jordan Graham (C), accompanied by members of her legal team, walks away from U.S. district court in Missoula, Montana, on December 11, 2013. Graham, 22, was indicted on first- and second-degree murder charges in the July 7 death of her husband of eight days, Cody Johnson. U.S. prosecutors contend Graham deliberately shoved her husband off a rock ledge while the couple was hiking in Glacier National Park. REUTERS/Arthur Mouratidis

Close
21 / 24
<p>Israeli air force cadets toss their caps during an air force pilots' graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israeli air force cadets toss their caps during an air force pilots' graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Friday, December 27, 2013

Israeli air force cadets toss their caps during an air force pilots' graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
22 / 24
<p>A paramilitary personnel gestures to stop a photographer from taking photos of the Japanese Embassy in Beijing, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A paramilitary personnel gestures to stop a photographer from taking photos of the Japanese Embassy in Beijing, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, December 27, 2013

A paramilitary personnel gestures to stop a photographer from taking photos of the Japanese Embassy in Beijing, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
23 / 24
<p>Riot policemen cover their faces with wet handkerchiefs as anti-government protesters throw back tear gas canisters during clashes near the Thai-Japan youth stadium in central Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Riot policemen cover their faces with wet handkerchiefs as anti-government protesters throw back tear gas canisters during clashes near the Thai-Japan youth stadium in central Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, December 27, 2013

Riot policemen cover their faces with wet handkerchiefs as anti-government protesters throw back tear gas canisters during clashes near the Thai-Japan youth stadium in central Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 24 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 23 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 21 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 21 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast