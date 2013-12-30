Editor's Choice

United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon troops react at the site of a shell that was launched from Lebanon to Israel, which according to activists landed 500 meters from the Lebanese-Israeli border, in the southern Lebanese village of Sarada, December 29, 2013. Rockets launched from south Lebanon struck northern Israel on Sunday and Israel responded with artillery shells across a border that has been largely quiet since a war in 2006. The cross-border fire, which caused no injuries on either side, coincided with heightened political tension in Beirut following the assassination on Friday of a former Lebanese government minister. It was not immediately clear who fired the rockets. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho