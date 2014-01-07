Editor's Choice

Soldiers guard the damaged airplane that was carrying Jose Manuel Mireles, head of Michoacan state's community police, after an accident in Aguacana in Michoacan state, January 5, 2014. Mireles and four other people were injured on Saturday when the plane they were travelling in met with an accident. The leader suffered a mild head injury and a dislocated jaw and was transferred on Sunday to a hospital in the capital of Mexico, but he is stable and conscious, according to local media. Michoacan has been rocked by repeated explosions of civil unrest in 2013 and vigilante groups have sprung up in the region which complain that state and federal police are not protecting them from the gangs. REUTERS/Alan Ortega