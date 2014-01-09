Editor's Choice

A Pave Hawk helicopter, military personnel and emergency services attend the scene of a helicopter crash on the coast near the village of Cley next the Sea in Norfolk, eastern England January 8, 2014. British police said on Wednesday they would be working with the U.S. Air Force and others to find out why a U.S. military helicopter crashed on the coast of eastern England, killing all four crew on board. The helicopter, a Pave Hawk assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath air base, was performing a low-level training mission along the Norfolk coast when it went down in marshland on Tuesday evening. The helicopter pictured is not the crashed helicopter but a second helicopter, which had been taking part in the same training exercise as the one that crashed. REUTERS/Toby Melville