Editor's Choice

Relatives of Pakistan's Crime Investigation Department (CID) Chief Chaudhry Aslam sit in an ambulance with his body outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi January 9, 2014. Aslam, known for arresting and killing several Taliban militants in the southern port city of Karachi, was killed along with three associates in a huge bomb blast on Thursday. Having survived several attacks, including a big blast that razed his house in 2011, Aslam was targeted in his armoured vehicle, as he drove in a convoy along a quiet road. The blast was so huge it was heard across Karachi, residents from several localities said. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro