Editor's Choice
Devotees struggle to hold the Jesus of the Black Nazarene during a grand procession in Manila January 9, 2014. The Black Nazarene, a life-size wooden statue of Jesus Christ carved in Mexico and brought to the Philippines in the 17th century, is believed to have healing powers in the predominantly Roman Catholic country. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gives a news conference in Trenton January 9, 2014. Christie on Thursday fired a top aide at the center of a brewing scandal that public officials orchestrated a massive traffic snarl on the busy George Washington Bridge to settle a political score. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan girls walk on snow as they head home in Kabul January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Students cheer as thousands of anti-government protesters march past their school in Bangkok January 9, 2014. Protesters trying to topple Thailand's prime minister marched in Bangkok again on Thursday, testing support for a planned "shutdown" of the capital next week, and a survey showed consumer confidence slumped last month because of the crisis. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice mill on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Relatives of Pakistan's Crime Investigation Department (CID) Chief Chaudhry Aslam sit in an ambulance with his body outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi January 9, 2014. Aslam, known for arresting and killing several Taliban militants in the southern port city of Karachi, was killed along with three associates in a huge bomb blast on Thursday. Having survived several attacks, including a big blast that razed his house in 2011, Aslam was targeted in his armoured vehicle, as he drove in a convoy along a quiet road. The blast was so huge it was heard across Karachi, residents from several localities said. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
African migrants walk amongst pigeons near Tel Aviv's Levinsky park January 9, 2014, on the fifth consecutive day of protests against Israel's detention policy toward migrants it sees as illegal job-seekers. Israel passed a law three weeks ago allowing for indefinite detention of migrants without valid visas while it pursues efforts to persuade them to leave or enlist other countries to take them in. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A pro-Kurdish demonstrator scuffles with riot police during the first anniversary of the killing of three Kurdish activists in Istanbul January 9, 2014. Three female Kurdish activists, including a founding member of the PKK rebel group, were found shot dead in Paris in 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Russian Cossacks, who started regular patrols within the city in the wake of recent suicide attacks, check a woman's belongings in front of the Kazan Orthodox Cathedral in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014.According to local media, over 400 Cossacks arrived at Sochi on January 9 to provide security for athletes, foreign delegations and tourists, following the two recent suicide bomb attacks in Volgograd. Cossacks, the descendants of settlers in Southern Russia and Siberia, help maintain law and order in Russian cities by assisting local police in patrols and checking of identification documents and luggage. Picture taken January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Singer Tulisa Contostavlos arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London January 9, 2014. Contostavlos has denied being concerned with the supply of Class A drugs, according to local media. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Molten bronze is poured into molds of "The Actor" statuettes during a media event on the production of the statuettes for the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, California January 9, 2014. The SAG Awards will be presented in Los Angeles January 18. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A commuter ferry navigates through the ice flow in the Hudson River between New Jersey and lower Manhattan in New York January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Window cleaners hang from the facade of Ngee Ann city mall in Singapore January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Asma al-Assad, the wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, visits the Martyr's Daughters' School in Damascus January 9, 2014, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
French humorist Dieudonne M'bala M'bala (2ndR), also known as Dieudonne, waves to fans as he leaves the Zenith concert hall where he was to hold his show in Nantes, January 9, 2014. The Council of State, France's highest administrative court issued a last-minute decision just one hour before the show by Dieudonne was to begin. The top court's ruling came after France's Interior Minister, who has been leading the effort to stop Dieudonne's national tour, appealed a decision by a lower administrative court that rejected local authorities efforts to ban the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jemerson, 33, and his wife Juliana, 28, talk inside their house at the "New Palestine" camp, which houses an estimated 8,000 families of Brazil's Roofless Workers Movement, who last year occupied a 100 hectare (246 acres) plot to demand for affordable low-income housing from the government, in Sao Paulo January 9, 2014. Sao Paulo state has a deficit of 1.11 million homes, according to the Institute of Applied Economic Research. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
U.S. President Barack Obama listens to Kiara Molina, of Harlem, NY, introduce him to speak at the White House in Washington January 9, 2014. Obama announced the first five "Promise Zones", located in San Antonio, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Southeastern Kentucky, and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. The objective of the program is to partner with local communities and businesses to create jobs, increase economic security, expand access to educational opportunities and quality, affordable housing and improve public safety. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Puppeteers of the Centre de Musique Baroque de Versailles of France manipulate puppets during a rehearsal for Charles-Simon Favart's parody of Jean Philippe Rameau's opera "Hippolyte et Aricie" during the Valletta International Baroque Festival 2014 at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta, January 9, 2014. The performance, using puppets constructed, manipulated and dressed as they were in the 18th century, marks the 250th anniversary of the death of the French baroque composer Jean Philippe Rameau. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd L) watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman (R) at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Cast member Margot Robbie arrives for the U.K. premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street" at Leicester Square, in London, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A long exposure photo shows star trails as Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. About 20,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for Sinabung to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Monday. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Abandoned bottles covered with ash from Mount Sinabung volcano are seen near Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. About 20,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for Sinabung to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Monday. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a missed scoring opportunity against Osasuna during their Spanish King's Cup match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
