Editor's Choice

<p>A man places an identity document of a relative on the wall of a mausoleum built in memory of Republicans killed during and after the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War at the cemetery of San Rafael in Malaga, southern Spain, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>Haley Walker, 5, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Manchester United's Alexander Buttner (C) challenges Swansea City's Alejandro Pozuelo as his manager David Moyes (L) watches during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A woman is reflected in a puddle from rain and melted ice as she walks her dog during winter in Toronto, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbour January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Students wearing masks stand in front of their classroom after Mount Sinabung erupted at Naman Teran village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

<p>French comedian Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala, also known as just "Dieudonne", attends a news conference at the "Theatre de la Main d'or" in Paris January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>A prisoner (C) tries to pass through a hole in a fence during a strike of prison guards at Tacumbu prison, Asuncion January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam perform in the senior dance free program at the Canadian Figure Skating Championships in Ottawa January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

<p>An investigator points at a bullet hole in the window of a cafe after a shooting incident near the Khao San Road tourist area in Bangkok January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>School girls attend a yoga session during a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000m event at the European Allround Speed Skating Championships in Hamar January 11, 2014. REUTERS</p>

<p>Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is escorted by police after his car was blocked by supporters of the African National Congress near the homestead of South African President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>Will Wilcox of the U.S. drives off the 16th tee during the third round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

<p>Alexandre-Ferdinand Nguendet, the head of Central African Republic's (CAR) transitional assembly (CNT), sits in the VIP lounge of Bangui airport January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

<p>Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (R) is challenged by Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Players get ready for a game of bubble bump soccer during an amateur championship in Almaty January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Carolina Ruiz Castillo of Spain jumps during the World Cup Women's Downhill race in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

<p>Hindu pilgrims wait in line for an eye check up at a camp organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>People take pictures with their mobile phones of a model presenting lingerie made of gold during a promotional event at a gold store in Wuhan, Hubei province January 11, 2014. REUTERS</p>

<p>A boy plays with an unloaded gun while he attends national Children's Day at the Army base in central of Bangkok January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>A man takes down photos of women covering the windows of a building housing a bathhouse in Changsha, Hunan province January 10, 2014. REUTERS</p>

<p>Supporters of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party sing during the launch of the party's election manifesto at the Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee</p>

<p>Massacre survivors Yousef Hamzeh (L) and Abu Jamal walk together at the site of the Sabra and Shatila massacre on the outskirts of Beirut January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

