Editor's Choice

A policeman stands in front of a damaged building of a court complex after an explosion in Imbaba, north of Cairo January 14, 2014. An explosion was heard in Cairo just before voting was due to begin, security sources said on Tuesday. The blast occurred near a court complex in the district of Imbaba. There were no early reports of casualties. Egyptians began voting on Tuesday in a constitutional referendum, the first ballot since the military overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Mursi and an event likely to spawn a presidential bid by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany (EGYPT - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)