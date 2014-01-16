Editor's Choice

Nigerian born political scientist Joseph Ndjoli Efe (2nd L) his wife, Cameroonian born Siven Relindise (top R) and their sons Ese (L) and Limi, listen to the German national anthem after they naturalised as Germans during a ceremony at Neukoelln town hall in Berlin, November 26, 2013.Efe, a political scientist, and his wife Siven Relindise, a medical doctor, met as students in Berlin in 2000 and decided to apply for German citizenship to avoid the continual bureaucratic obstacles facing non-European Union immigrants working in Germany. "We want our children to make a choice. But to be able to chose, they have to comfortable in both worlds, the European world and the African world. We want to raise them to be citizens of the world," Relindise, said. The complicated application process to acquire German citizenship took six months. REUTERS/Thomas Peter