The Colby fire burns in the hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gestures as he speaks to media and homeowners about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Sandy in Manahawkin, New Jersey, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Thick smoke fills the morning skies as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A villager is pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
Director Steve McQueen holds up the award for best picture for the film "12 Years a Slave" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Boys stand in front of a damaged wall as they inspect a house yard which witnesses said was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City, January 16, 2014. Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted five rockets fired at the city of...more
A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A boy and a woman look at a Spanish riot police officer blocking the access to Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol during a demonstration, in support of protesters in Burgos opposing an urban project, in Madrid, January 16, 2014. The mayor of Burgos,...more
A pro-independence protestor sits in front of Catalonia's regional parliament as lawmakers voted inside, in Barcelona, January 16, 2014. The placard reads, "My name is Catalonia". REUTERS/Albert Gea
Deputies react after clashes during debates on the country's budget for 2014 in the Parliament in Kiev, January 16, 2014. Ukraine's parliament approved a 2014 state budget with a deficit of 3.6 percent of Gross Domestic Product despite attempts by...more
A pro-independence protestor stands surrounded by red smoke coming from a firemen protest in front of Catalonia's regional parliament as lawmakers voted inside, in Barcelona, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Colonel Jamila Bayaaz talks on the phone at her office before an interview in Kabul, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Plain-clothes police escort men (face covered) accused of a gang rape outside a court in New Delhi, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hindu women sit around fires to warm themselves up before taking a holy bath at Saali River during the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Oscar nominated actor Barkhad Abdi from the film "Captain Phillips", conducts a phone interview after being nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences in Los Angeles, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork...more
A worker stuffs a toy bear with cotton at a toy factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan men hold money as they bet during a quail fighting competition in Kabul, January 16, 2014. Quail fighting is a popular hobby where people gamble on quails in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Isabella Tobias and Deividas Stagniunas of Lithuania perform the Ice Dance Free Dance at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Budapest, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
An entertainer dressed as Darth Vader from "Star Wars" walks down the corridor to pose for the media during the opening of Lucasfilm's new animation production facility, the Sandcrawler, in Singapore, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Passengers queue up to board a train in early morning at a railway station in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, January 16, 2014. About 3.62 billion trips will be made during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush starting Thursday, an official said...more
A devotee offers prayer by crawling on the ground during the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Israeli soldiers stand in front of the launcher of an Iron Dome missile interceptor battery deployed in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon, January 16, 2014. Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted five rockets fired at the...more
Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man reacts near a burning car at the site of an explosion in the Shi'ite town of Hermel, Lebanon, January 16, 2014. A car bomb exploded near a local government building in the Lebanese town of Hermel on Thursday, killing at least three people and...more
