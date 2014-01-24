Editor's Choice

Haitian migrant Milice Norassaint reads the Bible at home on a day off from work in Manaus northern Brazil December 29, 2013. Milice left Haiti for Brazil in 2011, hoping that his family would one day be able to join him. In 2012, Brazil approved a humanitarian visa policy for Haitians, two years after an earthquake on their island left many in dire poverty, and thousands have made the journey. Haitian immigrants are now crossing the border from Peru at a rate of around 70 per day, according to the Acre state government. Many hope to work in one of Brazil's public works projects as the country prepares to host the 2014 World Cup. Picture taken December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly