Anti-government protesters stand on a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People work on the Olympic rings during heavy snow at the "Laura" Cross-country Ski and Biathlon Centre in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 24, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Alexander...more
A Coventry City supporter gestures to Arsenal's Jack Wilshere (L) as he walks onto the pitch to protest the fact that they are playing their home games 35 miles away in Northampton, during their English FA Cup fourth round soccer match at The...more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Palestinians carry the body of Bilal Eweda, who medics said was shot by the Israeli troops near the border with Israel, during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip January 24, 2014....more
A woman kneels as she appeals to Ukrainian police troops at the site of clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Palestinian boys mourn during the funeral of Bilal Eweda, who medics said was shot by the Israeli troops near the border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The carcasses of dead pilot whales are seen on the shore of Kice Island, off the coast of southwest Florida in this NOAA handout picture taken January 24, 2014. REUTERS
A night guard wears layers of clothes and covers his dog with plastic sheets against the cold in central Bangkok early January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman walks past Lonmin Mine at Marikana's Ikaneng township in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
France's Valentin Porte (C) is challenged by Spain's Viran Morros De Argila (L) and Jorge Maqueda during their men's Handball European Championship semi-final match against Spain in Herning January 24, 2014. REUTERS
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso sit at the lower house of the parliament in Tokyo January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A girl jumps rope outside her house in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men carry a boy, who died shortly after from a gunshot wound during a violent confrontation between Muslims and Christians, in Miskine district in the capital Bangui January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Arsenal's Jack Wilshere (L) fouls Coventry City's Franck Moussa during their English FA Cup fourth round soccer match at The Emirates in London January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Revellers wear costumes as they stretch whilst welcoming others to Morning Glory, at a venue in Hackney, London, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Devotees, some standing on boats, perform Friday prayers during the Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A North Korean soldier gestures as he holds a goat in a field on the Hwanggumpyong Island, located in the middle of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky...more
A 19-story Atlas 5 rocket built by United Launch Alliance streaks across the sky after lifting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Brown
A police officer inspects a crater made after a bomb attack in front of Cairo Security Directorate building, which includes police and state security, in downtown Cairo, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An anti-government protester looks out a burnt vehicle at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Construction continues at the 911 Memorial site in New York, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
