Editor's Choice
Members of the Tunisian parliament celebrate after approving the country's new constitution in the assembly building in Tunis, January 26, 2014. Tunisia's national assembly approved the country's new constitution in one of the final steps to full...more
Members of the Tunisian parliament celebrate after approving the country's new constitution in the assembly building in Tunis, January 26, 2014. Tunisia's national assembly approved the country's new constitution in one of the final steps to full democracy three years after protests erupted into an uprising that toppled autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Pop singer Justin Bieber jumps from a quad bike at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. Bieber remains in Panama just three days after his turbulent off-stage life landed him in a Florida jail. Bieber was...more
Pop singer Justin Bieber jumps from a quad bike at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. Bieber remains in Panama just three days after his turbulent off-stage life landed him in a Florida jail. Bieber was arrested on January 23 for drunk driving after he was allegedly drag racing on a Miami Beach street. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer attends a news conference at Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, January 27, 2014. France and Germany agree on the principle that banks' speculative activities must be separated from other business lines, French...more
Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer attends a news conference at Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, January 27, 2014. France and Germany agree on the principle that banks' speculative activities must be separated from other business lines, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said. His German counterpart, Wolfgang Schaeuble, said that the two countries also aimed to ensure that a new financial transaction tax did not not harm the functioning of their financial markets. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A rocket fired by the SPLA Government forces cruises over a hut burnt by debris created by a previous rocket along the frontline at Mathiang near Bor, South Sudan, January 26, 2014. The government and rebels in South Sudan traded accusations of...more
A rocket fired by the SPLA Government forces cruises over a hut burnt by debris created by a previous rocket along the frontline at Mathiang near Bor, South Sudan, January 26, 2014. The government and rebels in South Sudan traded accusations of breaking a ceasefire deal supposed to calm violence that has driven half a million people from their homes. REUTERS/George Philipas
A girl sits at the edge of a stream in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A girl sits at the edge of a stream in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
The wife and daughter of killed anti-government protest leader Suthin Tharatin mourn next to his body during his funeral ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, January 27, 2014. Suthin was shot and killed in Bangkok when violence erupted as...more
The wife and daughter of killed anti-government protest leader Suthin Tharatin mourn next to his body during his funeral ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, January 27, 2014. Suthin was shot and killed in Bangkok when violence erupted as demonstrators blocked early voting in many areas of the capital ahead of a disputed election next week. REUTERS/Nir Elias
U.N.-Arab League envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi pauses during a news conference at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, January 27, 2014. International mediator Brahimi said that the Syrian parties were still discussing how women and...more
U.N.-Arab League envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi pauses during a news conference at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, January 27, 2014. International mediator Brahimi said that the Syrian parties were still discussing how women and children can leave the Old City of Homs, but that there had been no decision on allowing access for an aid convoy into the besieged city. Brahimi, addressing a news conference after meeting both sides, said that there was an apparent will to continue the negotiations, but he never expected any miracle to end the nearly three-year war. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Children play along a street amid damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs, January 27, 2014. The United States called on the Syrian government to allow aid convoys into the Old City of Homs, where "people are starving", and said that all...more
Children play along a street amid damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs, January 27, 2014. The United States called on the Syrian government to allow aid convoys into the Old City of Homs, where "people are starving", and said that all civilians must be allowed to leave the besieged area freely. The evacuation of women and children from rebel-held Homs, as proposed by the Damascus delegation at peace talks, is "not sufficient" and not an alternative to badly-needed aid, it said. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Shaolin martial arts students pose for photographs during a rehearsal of "Nuit de Chine" (Night of China) event at the Grand Palais in Paris, January 26, 2014. This event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations...more
Shaolin martial arts students pose for photographs during a rehearsal of "Nuit de Chine" (Night of China) event at the Grand Palais in Paris, January 26, 2014. This event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and China. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People run for cover after hearing one explosion followed by a burst of gunshots during continuing sectarian violence in Miskine district of the capital Bangui, January 27, 2014. At least eight people were killed in mob violence in Central African...more
People run for cover after hearing one explosion followed by a burst of gunshots during continuing sectarian violence in Miskine district of the capital Bangui, January 27, 2014. At least eight people were killed in mob violence in Central African Republic's capital, Bangui, as senior officers from the Seleka rebel movement fled the city, according to the country's Red Cross and a rights group. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A worker processes nickel at a nickel smelter of PT Vale Tbk, near Sorowako, Indonesia's Sulawesi island, January 8, 2014. Indonesia's ban on exports of key mineral ores - unless they are processed in the country - risks backfiring as weaker...more
A worker processes nickel at a nickel smelter of PT Vale Tbk, near Sorowako, Indonesia's Sulawesi island, January 8, 2014. Indonesia's ban on exports of key mineral ores - unless they are processed in the country - risks backfiring as weaker commodity prices mean it is not cost-effective to invest in expensive smelters and refineries. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A policeman detains a squatter during clashes at a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. Dozens were hurt during clashes triggered by the demolition of a squatter settlement for business developments in suburban Quezon...more
A policeman detains a squatter during clashes at a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. Dozens were hurt during clashes triggered by the demolition of a squatter settlement for business developments in suburban Quezon city, local media reported. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Bitcoin Foundation Vice Chairman Charlie Shrem exits the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York, January 27, 2014. Shrem has been charged by U.S. prosecutors with conspiring to commit money laundering by helping to funnel cash to illicit online...more
Bitcoin Foundation Vice Chairman Charlie Shrem exits the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York, January 27, 2014. Shrem has been charged by U.S. prosecutors with conspiring to commit money laundering by helping to funnel cash to illicit online drugs bazaar Silk Road. Shrem, who was also charged with operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, appeared in U.S. District Court in Manhattan and was released on $1 million bond. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. President Barack Obama sits inside the Oval Office as he prepares for his State of the Union Address to the nation on Capitol Hill, while at the White House in Washington, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama sits inside the Oval Office as he prepares for his State of the Union Address to the nation on Capitol Hill, while at the White House in Washington, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Actor Jude Law arrives to give evidence at the Old Bailey courthouse in London, January 27, 2014. Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks and seven other defendants are on trial with various charges related to phone-hacking, illegal...more
Actor Jude Law arrives to give evidence at the Old Bailey courthouse in London, January 27, 2014. Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks and seven other defendants are on trial with various charges related to phone-hacking, illegal payments to officials for stories, and hindering police investigations. They all deny the charges linked to a scandal that shook the British establishment. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Participants walk in the camping area of the Campus Party event in Sao Paulo, January 27, 2014. Campus Party is an annual week-long, 24-hour technology festival that gathers around 8,000 hackers, developers, gamers and computer geeks from around the...more
Participants walk in the camping area of the Campus Party event in Sao Paulo, January 27, 2014. Campus Party is an annual week-long, 24-hour technology festival that gathers around 8,000 hackers, developers, gamers and computer geeks from around the world. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People place the coffins of sisters Daniela and Jozelin Mejia onto the back of a truck outside an evangelical church as they prepare to transport them to a cemetery in the village of Juchanet, Totonicapan, some 200 km (124 miles) west of Guatemala...more
People place the coffins of sisters Daniela and Jozelin Mejia onto the back of a truck outside an evangelical church as they prepare to transport them to a cemetery in the village of Juchanet, Totonicapan, some 200 km (124 miles) west of Guatemala City, January 26, 2014. According to local media, Miguel Mejia Ramos, 28, killed his wife Daysi Garcia, 21, and his two children Jozelin and Daniela Mejia, who were 1 and 2-years-old respectively, with a knife in New York on January 19 due to a jealous rage after finding a picture of his wife with another man in her cell phone. The bodies of Garcia and her children were repatriated to Guatemala on January 25. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene stand at the Monaco Palace balcony as they attend the traditional Sainte Devote procession in Monaco, January 27, 2014. Sainte Devote, the country's patron saint, is a cherished part of...more
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene stand at the Monaco Palace balcony as they attend the traditional Sainte Devote procession in Monaco, January 27, 2014. Sainte Devote, the country's patron saint, is a cherished part of Monegasque heritage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Members of the Indian military band take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, January 27, 2014. The ceremony symbolizes retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic...more
Members of the Indian military band take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, January 27, 2014. The ceremony symbolizes retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. It is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A guest arrives to the world premiere of manga film "Buddha 2" at the Louvre museum in Paris, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A guest arrives to the world premiere of manga film "Buddha 2" at the Louvre museum in Paris, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Protesters clash with riot policemen in Phnom Penh, January 27, 2014. Security forces used smoke grandees and force to break up the protest near the Information Ministry by hundreds of protesters demanding an independent TV station. REUTERS/Samrang...more
Protesters clash with riot policemen in Phnom Penh, January 27, 2014. Security forces used smoke grandees and force to break up the protest near the Information Ministry by hundreds of protesters demanding an independent TV station. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A resident waves a Chilean flag during a demonstration as they clash with riot police in a rally after knowing the final ruling court decision of a decades-old maritime dispute between Peru and Chile, in the border city of Arica, some 2,072 km (1,287...more
A resident waves a Chilean flag during a demonstration as they clash with riot police in a rally after knowing the final ruling court decision of a decades-old maritime dispute between Peru and Chile, in the border city of Arica, some 2,072 km (1,287 miles) north of Santiago, January 27, 2014. The maritime border between Chile and Peru was reset by an international court, in a compromise decision that politicians hope will end one of Latin America's last remaining border disputes. The Hague-based International Court of Justice awarded more than half of a disputed 38,000-square-kilometer patch of ocean to Peru, but Chile retained the bulk of the valuable coastal fishing grounds within that area. REUTERS/Sebastian Silva
A Holocaust survivor walks inside the former concentration camp before a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. The world...more
A Holocaust survivor walks inside the former concentration camp before a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. The world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 to remember those who died during the Nazi-organized genocide during World War Two that cost the lives of millions of Jews, Roma and Sinti, homosexuals and opponents to Germany's fascist regime and its collaborators. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Riot police stand at their position near the site of clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 27, 2014. Police clashed with protesters in central Kiev and the fate of Ukraine's government was uncertain after embattled President Viktor...more
Riot police stand at their position near the site of clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 27, 2014. Police clashed with protesters in central Kiev and the fate of Ukraine's government was uncertain after embattled President Viktor Yanukovich offered important posts to opposition leaders, including the role of prime minister. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
A look at our top images of the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.