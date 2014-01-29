A broken glass of a niche where the reliquary with the blood of the late Pope John Paul II was located is seen next to a painting of the late Pope in the small mountain church of San Pietro della Ienca, near the city of L'Aquila, Italy, January 28, 2014. Thieves broke into a small church in the mountains east of Rome over the weekend and stole the reliquary with the blood of the late Pope John Paul II, a custodian said. Dozens of police with sniffer dogs scoured the remote area for clues to what the Italian Catholic magazine Famiglia Cristiana called "a sacrilegious theft that was probably commissioned by someone". REUTERS/Max Rossi