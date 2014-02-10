Editor's Choice
A worker is seen inside the Cuncas II tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river for use in four drought-plagued states, a project that is three years behind schedule and has doubled in cost from the...more
A worker is seen inside the Cuncas II tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river for use in four drought-plagued states, a project that is three years behind schedule and has doubled in cost from the original estimate of $3.4 billion, near the city of Mauriti, Brazil, January 28, 2014. In 2006, then-President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva pushed through an idea that long-suffering residents of the region had been hearing about for more than a century. By 2010, Lula de Silva said, water would be pumped over hills and into a 477 kilometer-long network of canals, aqueducts and reservoirs to quench thirsty cities and farms in four states. Eight years later, and near the end of a first term for Lula's hand-picked successor as president, Dilma Rousseff, the project is only half built. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Men wait for Sunday mass near a church at a village in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men wait for Sunday mass near a church at a village in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches from the stands during the Team Ladies Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches from the stands during the Team Ladies Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Models Charlotte Carey (L) and Devan Mayfield pose for a portrait before presenting creations by DKNY during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Models Charlotte Carey (L) and Devan Mayfield pose for a portrait before presenting creations by DKNY during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Jikany Nuer White Army fighters hold their weapons in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Jikany Nuer White Army fighters hold their weapons in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Germany's Severin Freund crashes during the first round of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more
Germany's Severin Freund crashes during the first round of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Bikers start off on the sand as they take part in the "Enduropale" motorcycle endurance race on the beach of Le Touquet, northern France, February 9, 2014. About 1,000 motorbikes and 500 quad bike riders descend on Le Touquet every year for the...more
Bikers start off on the sand as they take part in the "Enduropale" motorcycle endurance race on the beach of Le Touquet, northern France, February 9, 2014. About 1,000 motorbikes and 500 quad bike riders descend on Le Touquet every year for the event. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Actor Javier Camara, winner of the Best Leading Actor award, kisses the hand of actress Terele Pavez, who won the Best Supporting Actress award, during a family photo at the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Madrid, February 10, 2014....more
Actor Javier Camara, winner of the Best Leading Actor award, kisses the hand of actress Terele Pavez, who won the Best Supporting Actress award, during a family photo at the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Madrid, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Convicted Australian drug trafficker Schapelle Corby is escorted by police from the prosecutor's office in Denpasar, on the resort island of Bali, February 10, 2014, following her release from Kerobokan Prison. Indonesia released Corby on parole on...more
Convicted Australian drug trafficker Schapelle Corby is escorted by police from the prosecutor's office in Denpasar, on the resort island of Bali, February 10, 2014, following her release from Kerobokan Prison. Indonesia released Corby on parole on Monday, the Australian woman who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2005 for trying to smuggle 4 kg (8.8 lb) of marijuana into Bali. REUTERS/Jason Reed
AS Roma's supporters light flares before the Italian Serie A soccer match against SS Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
AS Roma's supporters light flares before the Italian Serie A soccer match against SS Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Sixteen basset hound dogs and a similar number of cats are rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service during continued flooding at Burrowbridge in southwest England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Sixteen basset hound dogs and a similar number of cats are rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service during continued flooding at Burrowbridge in southwest England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Anti-government protesters are blocked by members of the Special Police in front of a police station in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Anti-government protesters are blocked by members of the Special Police in front of a police station in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Director Lars von Trier poses as he attends a photocall to promote the movie "Nymphomaniac Volume I" during the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Director Lars von Trier poses as he attends a photocall to promote the movie "Nymphomaniac Volume I" during the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A woman reacts near the dead body of her sister who was killed during one of the latest incidents of sectarian violence in the 5th Arrondissement of the capital Bangui, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman reacts near the dead body of her sister who was killed during one of the latest incidents of sectarian violence in the 5th Arrondissement of the capital Bangui, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A girl plays outside China's National Grand Theatre on a sunny day during winter in central Beijing, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl plays outside China's National Grand Theatre on a sunny day during winter in central Beijing, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An Indian policewoman tries to detain Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid (C), president of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, along with supporters during a protest in Srinagar, February 9, 2014. Authorities imposed restrictions across...more
An Indian policewoman tries to detain Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid (C), president of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, along with supporters during a protest in Srinagar, February 9, 2014. Authorities imposed restrictions across Srinagar as separatists called for a three-day shutdown to demand for the remains of Mohammad Afzal Guru, a Kashmiri man who was executed on February 9, 2013, for an attack on India's parliament in 2001, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Irene Wust of the Netherlands skates to first place during the women's 3,000 meters speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Irene Wust of the Netherlands skates to first place during the women's 3,000 meters speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Some Juventus and Hellas Verona's supporters clash during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Some Juventus and Hellas Verona's supporters clash during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Cast member Shia LaBeouf arrives on the red carpet with a paper bag on his head to promote the movie "Nymphomaniac Volume I" during the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Cast member Shia LaBeouf arrives on the red carpet with a paper bag on his head to promote the movie "Nymphomaniac Volume I" during the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in shooting position in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in shooting position in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. From left to right: Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, Ksenia Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov, Yulia...more
The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. From left to right: Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, Ksenia Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov, Yulia Lipnitskaya, Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov, Evgeny Plyushchenko. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux (L) and Switzerland's Sandra Thalmann battle for the puck during the second period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux (L) and Switzerland's Sandra Thalmann battle for the puck during the second period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Worshipers gather around candles stuck to jars with honey, during a religious mass in the church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin in the city of Blagoevgrad, some 100 km (62 miles) south of the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, February 10, 2014....more
Worshipers gather around candles stuck to jars with honey, during a religious mass in the church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin in the city of Blagoevgrad, some 100 km (62 miles) south of the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, February 10, 2014. The day of Saint Haralampi, the Orthodox patron saint of beekeepers, is marked on February 10. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman welcomes the snow as she poses for a photograph at Lujiazui financial district of Pudong, in Shanghai, February 10, 2014. Shanghai's first snow in 2014 started early Monday morning, according to local media. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman welcomes the snow as she poses for a photograph at Lujiazui financial district of Pudong, in Shanghai, February 10, 2014. Shanghai's first snow in 2014 started early Monday morning, according to local media. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.