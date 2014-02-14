Editor's Choice

Uruguay's President Jose Mujica walks in front of his garage on his farm following an interview with Reuters, on the outskirts of Montevideo, February 13, 2014. The United States and Europe need a new strategy in the war on drugs and should look at alternatives such as the regulated sale of marijuana, says Uruguayan President Mujica, whose country recently legalized the production and sale of cannabis. In an interview with Reuters, the 78-year-old former left-wing guerrilla said the world's biggest economies, which are the biggest markets for illegal narcotics, need to tackle drug trafficking using tools other than prohibition. REUTERS/Andres Stapff