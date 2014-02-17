Editor's Choice
A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China February 16, 2014. The man was slightly injured and was taken away by police after zoo staff tranquilized two...more
A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China February 16, 2014. The man was slightly injured and was taken away by police after zoo staff tranquilized two female Bengali white tigers, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
The propeller of a ship is frozen in Lake Superior at port in Superior, Wisconsin February 15, 2014. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, about 94% of Lake Superior is...more
The propeller of a ship is frozen in Lake Superior at port in Superior, Wisconsin February 15, 2014. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, about 94% of Lake Superior is covered with ice. The Great Lakes, which contain one fifth of the world's surface fresh water, are 88% covered with ice. REUTERS/Eric Miller
An aerial view of Pandansari village is seen from a mosque covered with ash from the eruption of Mount Kelud in Malang, Indonesia's East Java province February 16, 2014. More than 56,000 people were forced to flee their homes and four people were...more
An aerial view of Pandansari village is seen from a mosque covered with ash from the eruption of Mount Kelud in Malang, Indonesia's East Java province February 16, 2014. More than 56,000 people were forced to flee their homes and four people were killed when Mount Kelud erupted late on Thursday in East Java province, coating cities and airports as far as 500 kilometers away in a layer of ash and stranding thousands of passengers. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Munduruku Indian warriors search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state, Brazil January 17, 2014. The Munduruku tribe has seen their...more
Munduruku Indian warriors search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state, Brazil January 17, 2014. The Munduruku tribe has seen their land encroached on by wildcat miners in search of gold, and the tribe's leaders traveled to the capital Brasilia last year to demand the federal government remove non-indigenous miners from their territory. Rather than wait for a court decision to start the process - which could take years - the Munduruku decided to take matters into their own hands and expel the wildcat miners. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
An aerial view as Deanna Irvin sledboards on a sand hill outside Moab, Utah, February 16, 2014. Temperatures in southeastern Utah were in the upper 60's Fahrenheit over the Presidents' Day holiday weekend. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An aerial view as Deanna Irvin sledboards on a sand hill outside Moab, Utah, February 16, 2014. Temperatures in southeastern Utah were in the upper 60's Fahrenheit over the Presidents' Day holiday weekend. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman laughs as she slides down a ramp on a plastic bag with other residents amid snowfalls in Lanzhou, Gansu Province, China February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman laughs as she slides down a ramp on a plastic bag with other residents amid snowfalls in Lanzhou, Gansu Province, China February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Mike Rundle, from Janesville, Wisconsin, looks at ice formations in a sea cave at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin February 15, 2014. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...more
Mike Rundle, from Janesville, Wisconsin, looks at ice formations in a sea cave at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin February 15, 2014. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, about 94% of Lake Superior is covered with ice, enabling thousands of people to visit the islands on foot for the first time since 2009. The Great Lakes, which contain one fifth of the world's surface fresh water, are 88% covered with ice. Picture taken February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Tears stream down the face of Denise Hunt, 46, of Jacksonville as she finds out the jury is deadlocked on the first-degree murder charge during the trial of Michael Dunn in Jacksonville, Florida February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kelly Jordan/Florida...more
Tears stream down the face of Denise Hunt, 46, of Jacksonville as she finds out the jury is deadlocked on the first-degree murder charge during the trial of Michael Dunn in Jacksonville, Florida February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kelly Jordan/Florida Times-Union/Pool
A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire which broke out on piles of reed at a paper factory in Changde, Hunan province China February 16, 2014. No casualty was reported, according to local media. Picture taken February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer more
A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire which broke out on piles of reed at a paper factory in Changde, Hunan province China February 16, 2014. No casualty was reported, according to local media. Picture taken February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Jamaica's Winston Watts and Marvin Dixon speed down the track during the two-man bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, Russia February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch more
Jamaica's Winston Watts and Marvin Dixon speed down the track during the two-man bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, Russia February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Athletes practice before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. The race was postponed until Monday due to adverse weather conditions. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Athletes practice before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. The race was postponed until Monday due to adverse weather conditions. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A bulldozer removes barricades at the site of recent clashes with riot police in Kiev February 16, 2014. Scores of Ukrainian anti-government protesters ended a two-month-old occupation of city hall in the capital Kiev on Sunday to meet a government...more
A bulldozer removes barricades at the site of recent clashes with riot police in Kiev February 16, 2014. Scores of Ukrainian anti-government protesters ended a two-month-old occupation of city hall in the capital Kiev on Sunday to meet a government amnesty offer. REUTERS/Vlad Sodel
From L-R: Switzerland's Simona Meiler, Faye Gulini of the U.S., France's Nelly Moenne Loccoz, France's Chloe Trespeuch, Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic compete during the women's snowboard cross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in...more
From L-R: Switzerland's Simona Meiler, Faye Gulini of the U.S., France's Nelly Moenne Loccoz, France's Chloe Trespeuch, Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic compete during the women's snowboard cross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Secretary of State John Kerry (C) takes a selfie with a group of students before delivering a speech on climate change in Jakarta February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
Secretary of State John Kerry (C) takes a selfie with a group of students before delivering a speech on climate change in Jakarta February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
Sweden's Marcus Hellner celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's cross-country 4 x 10km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sweden's Marcus Hellner celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's cross-country 4 x 10km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People reach out to touch Pope Francis as he arrives for his pastoral visit at the Saint Tommaso parish in the outskirts of Rome February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People reach out to touch Pope Francis as he arrives for his pastoral visit at the Saint Tommaso parish in the outskirts of Rome February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
An anti-government protester removes barricades at the site of recent clashes with riot police in Kiev February 16, 2014. Ukrainian anti-government protesters ended a two-month-old occupation of city hall in the capital Kiev on Sunday to meet an...more
An anti-government protester removes barricades at the site of recent clashes with riot police in Kiev February 16, 2014. Ukrainian anti-government protesters ended a two-month-old occupation of city hall in the capital Kiev on Sunday to meet an amnesty offer aimed at easing a stand-off over President Viktor Yanukovich's rule. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A car that is completely inundated by snow and ice that have accumulated from recent storms is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A car that is completely inundated by snow and ice that have accumulated from recent storms is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman carries a dog through flood water on a residential street in Egham in southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman carries a dog through flood water on a residential street in Egham in southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Free Syrian Army fighters fight over a weapon before firing it at forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters fight over a weapon before firing it at forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man embraces his girlfriend, dressed in a fifties-style outfit, during the 20th Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival at Disco Apartments Buensol in Torremolinos, near Malaga, southern Spain February 15, 2014. About 2,000 people attended the...more
A man embraces his girlfriend, dressed in a fifties-style outfit, during the 20th Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival at Disco Apartments Buensol in Torremolinos, near Malaga, southern Spain February 15, 2014. About 2,000 people attended the four-day festival, which is a music party for rock 'n' roll music lovers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force remove snow covering a car parked at a residential area stranded by heavy snow in Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo, in this handout picture taken on February 16, 2014 and released on February 17, 2014...more
Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force remove snow covering a car parked at a residential area stranded by heavy snow in Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo, in this handout picture taken on February 16, 2014 and released on February 17, 2014 by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. Heavy snow hit Tokyo and other parts of eastern Japan over the weekend, leaving 12 people dead, hundreds of thousands of households without electricity, and causing major disruptions to air and ground traffic. REUTERS/The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force/Handout via Reuters
A participant runs past an old residential zone on the Connaught Road West flyover while competing in the Hong Kong Marathon February 16,2014. More than 75,000 people took part in the 10-km, half-marathon and marathon races in the territory on...more
A participant runs past an old residential zone on the Connaught Road West flyover while competing in the Hong Kong Marathon February 16,2014. More than 75,000 people took part in the 10-km, half-marathon and marathon races in the territory on Sunday, organizers said. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.