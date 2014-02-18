Editor's Choice
A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire which broke out on piles of reed at a paper factory in Changde, Hunan province, China February 16, 2014. No casualty was reported, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Munduruku Indian warriors stand guard over an illegal gold miner who was detained by a group of warriors searching out illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Caburua river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 20, 2014. The Munduruku tribe has seen their land encroached on by wildcat miners in search of gold, and the tribe's leaders travelled to the capital Brasilia last year to demand the federal government remove non-indigenous miners from their territory. Rather than wait for a court decision to start the process - which could take years - the Munduruku decided to take matters into their own hands and expel the wildcat miners. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Soldiers stand guard at the temporary office of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra during a protest in Bangkok February 17, 2014. Hundreds of unpaid Thai rice farmers swarmed around the office on Monday, threatening to storm the building if the beleaguered premier did not come out and speak to them. The escalation of the protest by farmers, who have not been paid for crops sold to the government under a state rice-buying scheme that helped sweep Yingluck's Puea Thai Party to power, came as thousands of demonstrators seeking to unseat the prime minister surrounded the government's headquarters. . REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
African migrants gesture behind a fence during a protest against Israel's detention policy towards them, at Holot, Israel's southern Negev desert detention center February 17, 2014. Israel opened Holot as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans who have entered its territory illegally since around 2007. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Italian Corazzieri honour guards stand during a meeting between Matteo Renzi, head of Italy's Democratic Party and mayor of Florence, and President Giorgio Napolitano at the Quirinale Palace in Rome February 17, 2014. Napolitano asked Renzi to try to form a new government, which would make the 39-year-old Renzi Italy's youngest prime minister ever. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A skater ties his skates in a warming shelter along a river trail near the historic site of the Forks, the confluence of the Red and Assinibione rivers in Winnipeg, Manitoba February 17, 2014. Hundreds of people took to the rivers in warmer weather on Louis Riel day, a provincial holiday. REUTERS/Lyle Stafford
A boy sits by the edges of a window at Ouango, in Bangui, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Job seekers look at employment information at a job fair in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China February 15, 2014. According to local media, around 50,000 people attended the job fair on Saturday morning. A total of 13.1 million new jobs were created in urban areas last year, and 5.66 million people were re-employed after losing their jobs, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Anti-government protesters attack police officers near a tent encampment in Kiev February 16, 2014. Ukrainian opposition protesters ended a two-month occupation of city hall in Kiev on Sunday and opened a road to limited traffic, meeting an amnesty offer aimed at easing a stand-off over President Viktor Yanukovich's rule. REUTERS/Kudymets Maksym
Workers are pictured inside the Arena da Baixada soccer stadium as it is being built to host matches of the 2014 World Cup in Curitiba, February 17, 2014. The Arena da Baixada is one of five Brazilian stadiums running behind schedule, having missed a December deadline for completion, and FIFA will announce on February 18 whether or not it will keep Curitiba as a host city or change its scheduled matches to another city. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu (L), Chairman of the Executive Committee and CEO Solvay Rhodia, Boris Sharov (2nd L), CEO of Doctor Web, Fernandino Beccalli-Falco (3rd L),General Electric Europe President and CEO, French President Francois Hollande (4th L), Dominic Barton, Managing Director of McKinsey & Company (5th L) and French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (R) arrive for the family photo at the "Strategic Council for Attractiveness" at the Elysee Palace in Paris, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A commuter waits for the train next to an airline advertisement in Singapore February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A laborer works at a factory which makes fertilizer ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertilizer “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. Picture taken February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police officers help passengers disembark from the hijacked Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 702 at Cointrin Airport in Geneva February 17, 2014. Swiss authorities detained the hijacker of the Ethiopian Airlines flight that was forced to land at Geneva's international airport on Monday and police said all passengers were unhurt. Passengers left the plane parked near the end of the runway and were checked by police as they held their hands on their necks, before boarding a bus, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cara Delevingne leads models as they present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An opposition supporter shouts at a riot police officer during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 17, 2014. Venezuela ordered the expulsion of three U.S. diplomats on Monday on charges of recruiting university students to lead demonstrations that have left three dead in the OPEC nation's most serious violence since President Nicolas Maduro's election in April. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman sits on a bench on a flooded Thames riverside path in Staines, southern England February 17, 2014. Engulfing towns and countryside, floods have triggered the biggest rescue operation in Britain since World War Two. Tens of thousands have been left without power, others evacuated from their homes after the wettest January on record pushed river banks to breaking point. There is now concern that the unrelenting bad weather could be severe enough to dent Britain's economic recovery. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Palestinian Hamas militants march during a training exercise in Gaza February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Pope Francis' new national identification card and passport are seen in this undated handout photo taken by Argentina's Interior Ministry and distributed on February 17, 2014. Argentina's Interior Minister Florencio Randazzo said that Pope Francis had asked for a new identification card and passport with the intention to "continue traveling around the world with the Argentine documentation". The Pope, who took his digital photo and scanned his fingerprints and his signature at an office belonging to Argentina's Interior Ministry in Italy, will receive his identity documents in the coming days. REUTERS/Interior Ministry/Handout via Reuters
Lithuania's Isabella Tobias (top) and Deividas Stagniunas compete during the figure skating ice dance free dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Free Syrian Army fighters crawl during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Souran in the north Hama countryside February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. Organisers of the Sochi Olympics defied the odds when they battled unusually warm temperatures for a week but they were helpless against a winter fog that caused events to be postponed on Monday. The men's biathlon 15km mass start was called off for a second straight day due to thick fog, which also forced the postponement of the men's snowboard cross competition. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
