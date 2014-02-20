Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 20, 2014 | 7:50am EST

Editor's Choice

<p>An aerial view shows Independence Square during clashes between anti-government protesters and Interior Ministry members and riot police in central Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich</p>

An aerial view shows Independence Square during clashes between anti-government protesters and Interior Ministry members and riot police in central Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich

Thursday, February 20, 2014

An aerial view shows Independence Square during clashes between anti-government protesters and Interior Ministry members and riot police in central Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich

Close
1 / 24
<p>Civilians run from the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

Civilians run from the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Civilians run from the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Close
2 / 24
<p>Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Rivka Hannah Krois watches her groom dance after their traditional wedding ceremony in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem early February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Rivka Hannah Krois watches her groom dance after their traditional wedding ceremony in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem early February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Rivka Hannah Krois watches her groom dance after their traditional wedding ceremony in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem early February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
3 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester stands near Thai soldiers guarding a Defense Ministry compound, which is serving as a temporary office for Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, in north Bangkok February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An anti-government protester stands near Thai soldiers guarding a Defense Ministry compound, which is serving as a temporary office for Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, in north Bangkok February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thursday, February 20, 2014

An anti-government protester stands near Thai soldiers guarding a Defense Ministry compound, which is serving as a temporary office for Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, in north Bangkok February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
4 / 24
<p>Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 24
<p>Dawoodi Bohra Muslims raise their arms as they take blessings from their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai, India February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Dawoodi Bohra Muslims raise their arms as they take blessings from their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai, India February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Dawoodi Bohra Muslims raise their arms as they take blessings from their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai, India February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 24
<p>Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, some 100 miles (160 km) from Caracas, Venezuela February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde</p>

Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, some 100 miles (160 km) from Caracas, Venezuela February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mauricio...more

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, some 100 miles (160 km) from Caracas, Venezuela February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde

Close
7 / 24
<p>Anti-government protesters stand behind burning barricades in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Anti-government protesters stand behind burning barricades in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Anti-government protesters stand behind burning barricades in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
8 / 24
<p>French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a news conference after a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a news conference after a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, February 20, 2014

French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a news conference after a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
9 / 24
<p>A member of a heavily-armed militia group is seen with his weapon in Freedom Square in Benghazi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori</p>

A member of a heavily-armed militia group is seen with his weapon in Freedom Square in Benghazi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A member of a heavily-armed militia group is seen with his weapon in Freedom Square in Benghazi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Close
10 / 24
<p>Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
11 / 24
<p>Anti-government protesters take cover behind shields as they gather in Independence Square in central Kiev February 19, 2014. Ukraine's interim prime minister said on Wednesday that protests which brought violent clashes with police on Tuesday amounted to an attempted coup. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Anti-government protesters take cover behind shields as they gather in Independence Square in central Kiev February 19, 2014. Ukraine's interim prime minister said on Wednesday that protests which brought violent clashes with police on Tuesday...more

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Anti-government protesters take cover behind shields as they gather in Independence Square in central Kiev February 19, 2014. Ukraine's interim prime minister said on Wednesday that protests which brought violent clashes with police on Tuesday amounted to an attempted coup. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
12 / 24
<p>A man stands at the balcony of a damaged building at the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

A man stands at the balcony of a damaged building at the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A man stands at the balcony of a damaged building at the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
13 / 24
<p>A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
14 / 24
<p>People rest inside Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's golden-domed cathedral), which serves as a temporary shelter and a first-aid post for anti-government protesters, in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People rest inside Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's golden-domed cathedral), which serves as a temporary shelter and a first-aid post for anti-government protesters, in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Thursday, February 20, 2014

People rest inside Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's golden-domed cathedral), which serves as a temporary shelter and a first-aid post for anti-government protesters, in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
15 / 24
<p>Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez are hit by police's water canon during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez are hit by police's water canon during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez are hit by police's water canon during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
16 / 24
<p>A South Sudanese girl, who has been displaced by the fighting, wears headphones in a camp for displaced persons in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) compound in Tongping in Juba, South Sudan February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A South Sudanese girl, who has been displaced by the fighting, wears headphones in a camp for displaced persons in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) compound in Tongping in Juba, South Sudan February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea...more

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A South Sudanese girl, who has been displaced by the fighting, wears headphones in a camp for displaced persons in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) compound in Tongping in Juba, South Sudan February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Close
17 / 24
<p>Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben stands on an advertising board after the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben stands on an advertising board after the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben stands on an advertising board after the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
18 / 24
<p>Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
19 / 24
<p>Latvia's goalie Kristers Gudlevskis and Latvia's Kristaps Sotnieks combine to make a goal line save from Canada's Patrick Marleau in the third period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Latvia's goalie Kristers Gudlevskis and Latvia's Kristaps Sotnieks combine to make a goal line save from Canada's Patrick Marleau in the third period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19,...more

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Latvia's goalie Kristers Gudlevskis and Latvia's Kristaps Sotnieks combine to make a goal line save from Canada's Patrick Marleau in the third period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
20 / 24
<p>Margaret Avery, 71, and her husband Michael Avery, 76, pose with their grandson Tom, 21, who suffers from Aspergers and epilepsy inside the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Margaret Avery, 71, and her husband Michael Avery, 76, pose with their grandson Tom, 21, who suffers from Aspergers and epilepsy inside the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Margaret Avery, 71, and her husband Michael Avery, 76, pose with their grandson Tom, 21, who suffers from Aspergers and epilepsy inside the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
21 / 24
<p>Jang Choon, who has been selected as one of 82 participants of the reunion ceremony this Thursday, picks up a picture of his youngest brother Jang Ha-choon whom he will meet at a reunion ceremony, at his house in Namyangju, east of Seoul February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Jang Choon, who has been selected as one of 82 participants of the reunion ceremony this Thursday, picks up a picture of his youngest brother Jang Ha-choon whom he will meet at a reunion ceremony, at his house in Namyangju, east of Seoul February 19,...more

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Jang Choon, who has been selected as one of 82 participants of the reunion ceremony this Thursday, picks up a picture of his youngest brother Jang Ha-choon whom he will meet at a reunion ceremony, at his house in Namyangju, east of Seoul February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
22 / 24
<p>Russian fans react as they watch a broadcast of the ice hockey quarter-final match between Russia and Finland in the Olympic Park during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Russian fans react as they watch a broadcast of the ice hockey quarter-final match between Russia and Finland in the Olympic Park during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Russian fans react as they watch a broadcast of the ice hockey quarter-final match between Russia and Finland in the Olympic Park during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
23 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester smoke while manning a barricade in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An anti-government protester smoke while manning a barricade in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, February 20, 2014

An anti-government protester smoke while manning a barricade in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 19 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 18 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 18 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 17 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast