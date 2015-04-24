Editor's choice
A aerial view shows a damaged mosque and surrounding buildings in the Al-Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children are silhouetted against the setting sun as they play on a ground on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
An Israeli boy looks through the sight of a weapon during a display of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) equipment and abilities at the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, April 23, 2015, during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the...more
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a mortar shell towards what they said was a checkpoint manned by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Al-Ghab plain in the Hama countryside April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, Chile April 22, 2015. The Calbuco volcano in southern Chile erupted for the first time in more than five decades on Wednesday, sending a thick plume of ash and smoke...more
An injured boy, accompanied by his father, waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria April 22, 2015....more
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline during what the rebels called a battle to unite rebel factions against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
A fender (bottom L) is seen during a police search as local residents look at a police officer during a raid on a hostel in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, South Africa April 23, 2015. The raid was conducted to search for weapons as a wave of...more
A tree is pictured in a blooming rapeseed field on a spring morning in Vufflens-la-Ville near Lausanne, Switzerland April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Instructor Jerry Kau shows student Joanna Zuber how to hold a handgun alongside Sam Minnifield (L-R) during a Youth Handgun Safety Class at GAT Guns in East Dundee, Illinois, April 21, 2015. The class is geared toward children age 7 to 14 years old...more
A political reform supporter confronts those opposed outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong April 22, 2015. The Hong Kong government gave lawmakers their first look on Wednesday at a long-awaited electoral blueprint for selecting the city's next...more
Boys chat as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Windows of various apartments of a high-rise residential building are seen in the western suburb of Mumbai, India February 8, 2014. The cost for buying a 269 square feet (25 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 9,293...more
A passenger bathes an child using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Members of the Jordanian police women's team attend the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. Thirty-eight teams from 18 countries are participating in the competition...more
An injured girl lies inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A paramilitary soldier throws a liquor bottle near a burning pile of confiscated narcotics in Shahkas area of Pakistan's Khyber Agency April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Juventus players celebrate after their team's qualification for the semi-final of the Champions League at the end of their quarter-final second leg soccer match against Monaco at the Louis II stadium in Monaco April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more
Armed Forces of Malta soldiers carry coffins with the bodies of migrants to an inter-faith burial service at Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, outside Valletta, Malta April 23, 2015. Public outrage over the deaths peaked this week after up to 900...more
Children play on an improvised swing made of used bicycle tires and cloth suspended from a flyover in Kolkata, India April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Smoke rises after what rebel fighters said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Al-Ghab plain in the Hama countryside, Syria April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Artist Grayson Perry poses with his parchment after receiving the Freedom of the City of London at the Guildhall in London, England April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People, some wrapping Israeli flags around themselves, watch as fireworks explode from the roof of the Tel Aviv city hall during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 67th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 22, 2015....more
A photo released on April 22, 2015 by the Metropolitan Police shows the scene after thieves made off with valuables worth millions in London. Police are hunting for a gang which raided safety deposit boxes in London's major jewellery district, making...more
Plastic bottles to be sold for recycling are seen at a storage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Laborers work during sunrise at a construction site of a residential complex in Puer, Yunnan province, China April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Rescue workers help a migrant to disembark upon arrival at the Sicilian harbor of Catania, Italy April 23, 2015. Some 220 migrants who were rescued at sea off the coast of Libya on Wednesday were taken to the Sicilian port of Catania early on...more
President Barack Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. Obama is visiting the subtropical swamps of the park on Wednesday, part of a push to get Americans thinking and talking about the...more
People place candles on the shoreline rocks as they take part in a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, Malta April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.