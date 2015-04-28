Editor's choice
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Inmates gather on the roof of the prison of the National Bolivarian Police during a riot in Caracas, Venezuela April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Soldiers arrive to help at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, Chile April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Protestors chant anti-government slogans as they clash with riot police during a protest against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, Burundi...more
An injured boy sleeps on the ground outside the overcrowded Dhading hospital, in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake, in Dhading Besi, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nepalese army personnel and a sniffer dog search for victims amidst the rubble of collapsed houses after Saturday's earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Riot police detain a resident participating in street protests against the decision made by Burundi's ruling National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) party to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to...more
People gather near the cracks on the road caused by an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People cremate the bodies of the victims of an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of the Night Wolves motorcycle club and other local bikers lay flowers at the war memorial Mound of Glory during a bike ride commemorating the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, outside Minsk, Belarus April...more
Relatives of Palestinian Mahmoud Abu Jhiesha, 21, mourn during his funeral in Ithna village near the West Bank city of Hebron April 26, 2015. Israeli security forces killed two knife-wielding Palestinian attackers in separate incidents in the...more
A man cries as he walks on the street while passing through a damaged statue of Lord Buddha a day after an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A sheep lies on the ashes of Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city, Chile April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, visits Jump Gymnastics community club in Cumbernauld, Scotland during a campaign event April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Spanish matador Manuel Escribano performs a back-pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in Seville, southern Spain April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Holocaust survivor Robert Salomon (C) is assisted as he walks at the former World War II concentration camp of Natzweiler-Struthof during ceremonies to mark the French National Deportation Day, in Natzweiler, eastern France, April 26, 2015. ...more
A water cannon is used by riot policemen to disperse protestors against the decision made by Burundi's ruling National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) party to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to...more
A child experiencing shock is seen next to a Red Cross paramedic outside the jail during a clash of rival groups in the prison of Cancun, Mexico April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Protesters jump on a police car at a rally to protest the death of Freddie Gray who died following an arrest in Baltimore, Maryland April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A performer takes part in an unveiling of a billboard against fracking in central London, Britain, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Smoke rises from Qarmeed camp after Islamist rebel fighters said a suicide bomber from al Qaeda's Nusra Front drove a truck packed with explosives into the compound and blew it up, in northwestern Idlib province, Syria April 26, 2015. A coalition of...more
A woman cries as her father's body is prepared for cremation along a river, following Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Inmates are seen on the roof during a clash of rival groups in the prison of Cancun, Mexico April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband pauses during a speech at an election campaign event in Stockton-on -Tees in northern England, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Lazio's mascot eagle Olimpia is attacked by a crow as it flies before the start of their Serie A soccer match against Chievo Verona at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron joins local supporters in a 'selfie' photograph whilst campaigning in Norton Sub Hamdon near Yeovil, southwest England, Britain, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tim Howard celebrates after teammate John Stones (not pictured) scores the second goal for Everton during a match against Manchester United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England on April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Nepalese police personnel and volunteers clear the rubble while looking for survivors at the compound of a collapsed temple, following Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
