Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 28, 2015 | 7:50am EDT

Editor's choice

Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. Several Baltimore police officers were injured on Monday in violent clashes with young people after the funeral of a black man, Freddie Gray, who died in police custody, and local law enforcement warned of a threat by gangs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. Several Baltimore police officers were injured on Monday in violent clashes with young people after the funeral of a black man,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. Several Baltimore police officers were injured on Monday in violent clashes with young people after the funeral of a black man, Freddie Gray, who died in police custody, and local law enforcement warned of a threat by gangs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 23
Victims of Saturday's earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Victims of Saturday's earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Victims of Saturday's earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
2 / 23
A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015. Baltimore erupted in violence as hundreds of rioters looted stores, burned buildings and injured at least 15 police officers following the funeral of Gray, a 25-year-old black man who died after he was injured in police custody. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015. Baltimore erupted in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015. Baltimore erupted in violence as hundreds of rioters looted stores, burned buildings and injured at least 15 police officers following the funeral of Gray, a 25-year-old black man who died after he was injured in police custody. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 23
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visit the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, with the Washington Monument in the background April 27, 2015. Abe is on a week-long visit to the U.S. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visit the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, with the Washington Monument in the background April 27, 2015. Abe is on a week-long visit to the U.S. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visit the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, with the Washington Monument in the background April 27, 2015. Abe is on a week-long visit to the U.S. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 23
Protestors chant anti-government slogans as they clash with riot police during a protest against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 27, 2015. Police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters rallying in Burundi's capital on Monday against the president's decision to run for a third term, a move critics say violates the constitution. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Protestors chant anti-government slogans as they clash with riot police during a protest against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 27,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Protestors chant anti-government slogans as they clash with riot police during a protest against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 27, 2015. Police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters rallying in Burundi's capital on Monday against the president's decision to run for a third term, a move critics say violates the constitution. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
5 / 23
A man carries a self-portrait painted by Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran as he leaves Wijayapura port in Cilacap, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2015. Australia made a last-minute plea on Monday for a stay in the imminent execution of two Australian drug traffickers in Indonesia, saying that reports their trial had been tainted by corruption needed to be investigated. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man carries a self-portrait painted by Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran as he leaves Wijayapura port in Cilacap, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2015. Australia made a last-minute plea on Monday for a stay in the imminent...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A man carries a self-portrait painted by Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran as he leaves Wijayapura port in Cilacap, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2015. Australia made a last-minute plea on Monday for a stay in the imminent execution of two Australian drug traffickers in Indonesia, saying that reports their trial had been tainted by corruption needed to be investigated. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
6 / 23
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands takes part in the King's Day in Dordrecht, the Netherlands April 27, 2015. The Dutch are celebrating the "King's Day", a national holiday held in honor of the Netherlands' monarch, King Willem-Alexander. REUTERS/Phil Nijhuis/Pool

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands takes part in the King's Day in Dordrecht, the Netherlands April 27, 2015. The Dutch are celebrating the "King's Day", a national holiday held in honor of the Netherlands' monarch, King Willem-Alexander. ...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands takes part in the King's Day in Dordrecht, the Netherlands April 27, 2015. The Dutch are celebrating the "King's Day", a national holiday held in honor of the Netherlands' monarch, King Willem-Alexander. REUTERS/Phil Nijhuis/Pool
Close
7 / 23
Members of the media lie on the ground to take cover as smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qarmeed camp, after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area, April 27, 2015. A coalition of Islamist rebels seized the army base in northwestern Syria at dawn on Monday after a suicide bomber from al Qaeda's Nusra Front drove a truck packed with explosives into the compound and blew it up. The capture, reported by a rebel commander and social media videos showing militants inside the base, brought the coalition closer to seizing most of Idlib province and moving toward Latakia, Assad's ancestral home. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Members of the media lie on the ground to take cover as smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qarmeed camp, after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area, April 27, 2015. A...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Members of the media lie on the ground to take cover as smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qarmeed camp, after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area, April 27, 2015. A coalition of Islamist rebels seized the army base in northwestern Syria at dawn on Monday after a suicide bomber from al Qaeda's Nusra Front drove a truck packed with explosives into the compound and blew it up. The capture, reported by a rebel commander and social media videos showing militants inside the base, brought the coalition closer to seizing most of Idlib province and moving toward Latakia, Assad's ancestral home. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
8 / 23
A policeman is assisted by civilians after he was injured in clashes with protestors during a rally against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A policeman is assisted by civilians after he was injured in clashes with protestors during a rally against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A policeman is assisted by civilians after he was injured in clashes with protestors during a rally against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
9 / 23
A French journalist tries to disappear into the Cu Chi tunnel network through a hole camouflaged on the jungle floor during a guided tour some 70 km (44 miles) from Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon City), Vietnam, April 28, 2015. The 200 km (124 miles) underground tunnel network includes sections for living, dining, meeting and fighting and was used during the resistance against the U.S. during the Vietnam War. Vietnam marks the 40th anniversary of the capture of Saigon by North Vietnamese forces on April 30, the event that ended a war that lasted over 30 years, killing up to four million Vietnamese, the Vietnamese government said, and more than 58,000 U.S troops, the U.S. Defense Ministry has said. REUTERS/Kham

A French journalist tries to disappear into the Cu Chi tunnel network through a hole camouflaged on the jungle floor during a guided tour some 70 km (44 miles) from Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon City), Vietnam, April 28, 2015. The 200 km (124...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A French journalist tries to disappear into the Cu Chi tunnel network through a hole camouflaged on the jungle floor during a guided tour some 70 km (44 miles) from Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon City), Vietnam, April 28, 2015. The 200 km (124 miles) underground tunnel network includes sections for living, dining, meeting and fighting and was used during the resistance against the U.S. during the Vietnam War. Vietnam marks the 40th anniversary of the capture of Saigon by North Vietnamese forces on April 30, the event that ended a war that lasted over 30 years, killing up to four million Vietnamese, the Vietnamese government said, and more than 58,000 U.S troops, the U.S. Defense Ministry has said. REUTERS/Kham
Close
10 / 23
An injured boy sleeps on the ground outside the overcrowded Dhading hospital, in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake, in Dhading Besi, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An injured boy sleeps on the ground outside the overcrowded Dhading hospital, in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake, in Dhading Besi, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
An injured boy sleeps on the ground outside the overcrowded Dhading hospital, in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake, in Dhading Besi, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 23
Baltimore police officers tackle and arrest looters after they emerged from a "Deals" store with merchandise during clashes between rioters and police in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Baltimore police officers tackle and arrest looters after they emerged from a "Deals" store with merchandise during clashes between rioters and police in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Baltimore police officers tackle and arrest looters after they emerged from a "Deals" store with merchandise during clashes between rioters and police in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
12 / 23
Inmates gather on the roof of the prison of the National Bolivarian Police during a riot in Caracas, Venezuela April 27, 2015. The inmates are protesting against overcrowding in the prison and have taken a policeman as hostage, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Inmates gather on the roof of the prison of the National Bolivarian Police during a riot in Caracas, Venezuela April 27, 2015. The inmates are protesting against overcrowding in the prison and have taken a policeman as hostage, according to local...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Inmates gather on the roof of the prison of the National Bolivarian Police during a riot in Caracas, Venezuela April 27, 2015. The inmates are protesting against overcrowding in the prison and have taken a policeman as hostage, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 23
A demonstrator looks up after being sprayed with pepper spray during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator looks up after being sprayed with pepper spray during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A demonstrator looks up after being sprayed with pepper spray during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 23
A Russian motorcyclist is greeted by Polish supporters of Russian motorcyclist group "Night Wolves" after he crossed the EU border in Terespol, Poland April 27, 2015. Poland will not allow members of a Russian motorcycle club linked to President Vladimir Putin to cross its border and enter the European Union's territory, the Polish Foreign Ministry said on Friday, a decision Moscow said was politically motivated. Some 50 members of the Night Wolves, a group blacklisted by the United States for taking part in Russia's annexation of Crimea, are taking part in a bike ride from Moscow to Berlin, commemorating the end of World War Two. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A Russian motorcyclist is greeted by Polish supporters of Russian motorcyclist group "Night Wolves" after he crossed the EU border in Terespol, Poland April 27, 2015. Poland will not allow members of a Russian motorcycle club linked to President...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A Russian motorcyclist is greeted by Polish supporters of Russian motorcyclist group "Night Wolves" after he crossed the EU border in Terespol, Poland April 27, 2015. Poland will not allow members of a Russian motorcycle club linked to President Vladimir Putin to cross its border and enter the European Union's territory, the Polish Foreign Ministry said on Friday, a decision Moscow said was politically motivated. Some 50 members of the Night Wolves, a group blacklisted by the United States for taking part in Russia's annexation of Crimea, are taking part in a bike ride from Moscow to Berlin, commemorating the end of World War Two. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
15 / 23
British former police officer Swasie Turner abseils for charity in a wheelchair down the fortification bastions of Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2015. Turner has wheeled himself more than 38,000 miles and raised over �1 million for charity since 1997 after losing his wife to cancer, according to local media. The traumatic loss came months after he was confined to a wheelchair when he was deliberately run down by a motorcycle while on duty as a police officer. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

British former police officer Swasie Turner abseils for charity in a wheelchair down the fortification bastions of Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2015. Turner has wheeled himself more than 38,000 miles and raised over �1 million for charity since 1997...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
British former police officer Swasie Turner abseils for charity in a wheelchair down the fortification bastions of Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2015. Turner has wheeled himself more than 38,000 miles and raised over �1 million for charity since 1997 after losing his wife to cancer, according to local media. The traumatic loss came months after he was confined to a wheelchair when he was deliberately run down by a motorcycle while on duty as a police officer. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
16 / 23
A boy riding a bicycle looks at a collapsed house after Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A boy riding a bicycle looks at a collapsed house after Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A boy riding a bicycle looks at a collapsed house after Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
17 / 23
Policemen detain a protester near Mondawmin Mall after Freddie Gray's funeral in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Policemen detain a protester near Mondawmin Mall after Freddie Gray's funeral in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Policemen detain a protester near Mondawmin Mall after Freddie Gray's funeral in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
18 / 23
A girl plays on an inflatable replica of Stonehenge at a public park in Mostoles, Spain, April 27, 2015. The piece, entitled "Sacrilege", is an interactive artwork by British artist Jeremy Deller, and it represents the megalithic monument of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A girl plays on an inflatable replica of Stonehenge at a public park in Mostoles, Spain, April 27, 2015. The piece, entitled "Sacrilege", is an interactive artwork by British artist Jeremy Deller, and it represents the megalithic monument of...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A girl plays on an inflatable replica of Stonehenge at a public park in Mostoles, Spain, April 27, 2015. The piece, entitled "Sacrilege", is an interactive artwork by British artist Jeremy Deller, and it represents the megalithic monument of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
19 / 23
An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
20 / 23
A member of the family reacts during Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

A member of the family reacts during Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A member of the family reacts during Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
21 / 23
Royal enthusiasts sit outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in the next few days, in central London, England, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Royal enthusiasts sit outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in the next few days, in central London, England, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Royal enthusiasts sit outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in the next few days, in central London, England, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
22 / 23
Victims of Saturday's earthquake are cremated along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Victims of Saturday's earthquake are cremated along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Victims of Saturday's earthquake are cremated along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 27 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 24 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 24 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 23 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast