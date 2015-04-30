Editor's choice
Visitors are seen from the roof as they pose for pictures at the Voortrekker Monument, a venue popular with both local and international tourists, in Pretoria, South Africa April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, New York April 29, 2015. The demonstration was being held to support Baltimore's protest against police brutality...more
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Afghan National Army soldiers fire artillery during a battle with Taliban insurgents in Kunduz, Afghanistan, April 29, 2015. The U.S. military has sent fighter jets to Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, where Taliban insurgents have launched...more
A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, Iraq March 13, 2015. Women fighters at a PKK base on Mount Sinjar in northwest Iraq, just like their male counterparts, have to be ready for action at any time....more
A teacher gives lesson to schoolgirls in a classroom at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year because of clashes in Benghazi, Libya April 20, 2015. After a year of war, Libya's second-largest city Benghazi is divided into areas...more
Demonstrators march in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. Protests over the death of Freddie Gray continued in Baltimore Wednesday as 3,000 troops stood by to enforce a curfew imposed after Monday's civil unrest. Gray died after suffering spinal...more
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29,...more
A man and a woman hold hands as they flee in fear of recent clashes between riot policemen and protesters against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura,...more
Nepalese military personnel try to salvage supplies among the debris of a damaged shop at a devastated area following Saturday's earthquake at Arugat village, near Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man walks his sheep in a water-logged paddy field after recent rains in Srinagar April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, New York April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A two-year-old boy, whom local media identified by the pseudonym Xiaofeng, reacts as he practices with his prosthetic legs at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 24, 2015. Xiaofeng lost his legs in a traffic accident and was installed...more
Interior Ministry members stand guard near Russian military vehicles before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in central Moscow, Russia, April 29, 2015. Russia will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two...more
People ride a bus as they leave Kathmandu after Saturday's earthquake in Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A guide and a visitor stand in front of a rock face with dinosaur track ways at the Cal Orcko paleontological site at the FANCESA limestone quarry in Sucre, Bolivia, April 29, 2015. Frequent landslides at the paleontological site of Cal Orcko...more
A laborer carries bricks at a brick factory on the eve of May Day or Labor Day on the outskirts of Agartala, India, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport on April 30, 2015 after they were evacuated from Nepal following Saturday's earthquake. Around 120 British people were evacuated from quake-hit Nepal on the return journey of a...more
Ramires celebrates with Cesar Azpilicueta after scoring the third goal for Chelsea in their match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A migrant takes a selfie with German President Joachim Gauck (C) at the Marsa Open Centre for refugees in Marsa, outside Valletta, Malta April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Vietnamese female commissioned officers of the Signal Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), Vietnam, April 30, 2015. Vietnam marked the 40th anniversary of...more
A man carries belongings from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, Chile April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Undefeated WBC/WBA welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) of the U.S. and WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines face off during a final news conference at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada April 29, 2015. Leonard...more
Painted blue, yellow and red front doors - the colors of the current three main political parties in the UK, Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Labour respectively - are seen in Isleworth, west London, Britain, April 30, 2015. Britain goes to the...more
