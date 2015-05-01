Edition:
Students look on during an event marking the one year anniversary of the #BBOG (Bring Back Our Girls) advocacy group's call for the release of the Boko Haram abduction of 219 Chibok school girls in Abuja, Nigeria. April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Students look on during an event marking the one year anniversary of the #BBOG (Bring Back Our Girls) advocacy group's call for the release of the Boko Haram abduction of 219 Chibok school girls in Abuja, Nigeria. April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents who marched from west Baltimore to City Hall, react to the protest leaders who were chronicling the arrest and death of Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, Maryland April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Residents who marched from west Baltimore to City Hall, react to the protest leaders who were chronicling the arrest and death of Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, Maryland April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Residents who marched from west Baltimore to City Hall, react to the protest leaders who were chronicling the arrest and death of Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, Maryland April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Civil defense members walk on rubble of a damaged site hit by what activists said was shelling on Tuesday by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Aryan neighborhood April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Civil defense members walk on rubble of a damaged site hit by what activists said was shelling on Tuesday by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Aryan neighborhood April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Civil defense members walk on rubble of a damaged site hit by what activists said was shelling on Tuesday by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Aryan neighborhood April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
People throw smoke grenades during the annual Labour Day protest in front of Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, May 1, 2015. Thousands of people marched to demand higher wages and labor rights, according to local media. The head banner reads, "shorten working hours; no overfatigue." REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People throw smoke grenades during the annual Labour Day protest in front of Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, May 1, 2015. Thousands of people marched to demand higher wages and labor rights, according to local media. The head banner reads, "shorten working hours; no overfatigue." REUTERS/Patrick Lin
A man, protesting the death of Freddie Gray, is detained by police after defying a curfew in Baltimore, Maryland April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man, protesting the death of Freddie Gray, is detained by police after defying a curfew in Baltimore, Maryland April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man, protesting the death of Freddie Gray, is detained by police after defying a curfew in Baltimore, Maryland April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters carry a dead crow as they chant anti-government slogans during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Protesters carry a dead crow as they chant anti-government slogans during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Conservative Party activists pose for a selfie whilst wearing face masks of Scottish National party leader Nicola Sturgeon during a stunt outside the Houses of Parliament, in central London, Britain, May 1, 2015. The Conservative Party activists were attempting to link a vote for the SNP with support for the opposition Labour Party. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Conservative Party activists pose for a selfie whilst wearing face masks of Scottish National party leader Nicola Sturgeon during a stunt outside the Houses of Parliament, in central London, Britain, May 1, 2015. The Conservative Party activists were attempting to link a vote for the SNP with support for the opposition Labour Party. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Students wave Vietnamese national flags during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), Vietnam, April 30, 2015. Vietnam marked the 40th anniversary of the capture of Saigon by North Vietnamese forces on April 30, the event that ended a war that lasted 30 years, killing up to four million Vietnamese, the Vietnamese government said, and more than 58,000 U.S troops, the U.S. Department of Defense has said. Vietnam refers to the event as the date of its reunification. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Students wave Vietnamese national flags during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), Vietnam, April 30, 2015. Vietnam marked the 40th anniversary of the capture of Saigon by North Vietnamese forces on April 30, the event that ended a war that lasted 30 years, killing up to four million Vietnamese, the Vietnamese government said, and more than 58,000 U.S troops, the U.S. Department of Defense has said. Vietnam refers to the event as the date of its reunification. REUTERS/Kham
Dhwani Dala from India hugs Sam Stalker from Britain after arriving at Tribhuvan airport from a remote area of Nepal where they were trekking when Saturday's earthquake struck six days ago, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Dhwani Dala from India hugs Sam Stalker from Britain after arriving at Tribhuvan airport from a remote area of Nepal where they were trekking when Saturday's earthquake struck six days ago, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Dhwani Dala from India hugs Sam Stalker from Britain after arriving at Tribhuvan airport from a remote area of Nepal where they were trekking when Saturday's earthquake struck six days ago, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Earthquake survivor Krishna Kumari Khadka, 24, is rescued by joint rescue team members from Norway, France and Israel after Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Earthquake survivor Krishna Kumari Khadka, 24, is rescued by joint rescue team members from Norway, France and Israel after Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Earthquake survivor Krishna Kumari Khadka, 24, is rescued by joint rescue team members from Norway, France and Israel after Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, Syria April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, Syria April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, Syria April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen behind bars during his trial at a court in Cairo, Egypt April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper

Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen behind bars during his trial at a court in Cairo, Egypt April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen behind bars during his trial at a court in Cairo, Egypt April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
Protesters destroy a car belonging to a policeman after they intercepted him at a barricade during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Protesters destroy a car belonging to a policeman after they intercepted him at a barricade during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A protester uses a catapult during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. Istanbul went into a security lockdown on Friday as thousands of police manned barricades and closed streets to stop May Day rallies at Taksim Square, a symbolic point for protests. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester uses a catapult during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. Istanbul went into a security lockdown on Friday as thousands of police manned barricades and closed streets to stop May Day rallies at Taksim Square, a symbolic point for protests. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (C) gestures to tax officers (not pictured) who are demonstrating over pay issues in their sector, in order to discuss with their representatives (L and R), outside the ministry's building in Athens April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (C) gestures to tax officers (not pictured) who are demonstrating over pay issues in their sector, in order to discuss with their representatives (L and R), outside the ministry's building in Athens April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A descendant of American Southerners, wearing a Confederate-era dress, applies make up before dancing during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. The U.S. Civil War ended 150 years ago, but once a year, deep in the sugar cane fields of southern Brazil, the Confederate battle flag rises again. It would be an unlikely scene in the United States, where many consider the flag a symbol of racism, slavery and segregation. Public outcry over those connotations have led to the steady withdrawal of the flag from public display in recent years. In Brazil, though, the banner is an integral part of the Festa Confederada, an annual gathering to celebrate the history of the roughly 10,000 Confederates who migrated to this South American country after their side lost the war. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A descendant of American Southerners, wearing a Confederate-era dress, applies make up before dancing during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. The U.S. Civil War ended 150 years ago, but once a year, deep in the sugar cane fields of southern Brazil, the Confederate battle flag rises again. It would be an unlikely scene in the United States, where many consider the flag a symbol of racism, slavery and segregation. Public outcry over those connotations have led to the steady withdrawal of the flag from public display in recent years. In Brazil, though, the banner is an integral part of the Festa Confederada, an annual gathering to celebrate the history of the roughly 10,000 Confederates who migrated to this South American country after their side lost the war. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of the Barrio 18 gang are presented to the media after a police raid at La Campanera neighborhood in Soyapango, El Salvador April 30, 2015. Police said that they arrested 34 Barrio 18 members with police uniforms, weapons and ammunition in a operation on Thursday. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang are presented to the media after a police raid at La Campanera neighborhood in Soyapango, El Salvador April 30, 2015. Police said that they arrested 34 Barrio 18 members with police uniforms, weapons and ammunition in a operation on Thursday. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Genetically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are released in Piracicaba, Brazil April 30, 2015. British biotechnology company Oxitec said its laboratory created the genetically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with a specially-made gene to reduce the numbers of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes by killing their offspring. Brazil already has more than 460,000 cases of people with dengue in 2015, according to the City Department of Health. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Genetically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are released in Piracicaba, Brazil April 30, 2015. British biotechnology company Oxitec said its laboratory created the genetically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with a specially-made gene to reduce the numbers of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes by killing their offspring. Brazil already has more than 460,000 cases of people with dengue in 2015, according to the City Department of Health. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A Morris Dancer dressed as a tree walks past the Bodleian Library as they celebrate in the early hours during traditional May Day celebrations in Oxford, Britain, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Morris Dancer dressed as a tree walks past the Bodleian Library as they celebrate in the early hours during traditional May Day celebrations in Oxford, Britain, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A Morris Dancer dressed as a tree walks past the Bodleian Library as they celebrate in the early hours during traditional May Day celebrations in Oxford, Britain, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Singer Natalia Jimenez accepts an award at the 2015 Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Florida April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Natalia Jimenez accepts an award at the 2015 Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Florida April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Singer Natalia Jimenez accepts an award at the 2015 Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Florida April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sudanese migrants share a meal they prepared at the makeshift camp in Calais, France, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Sudanese migrants share a meal they prepared at the makeshift camp in Calais, France, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Sudanese migrants share a meal they prepared at the makeshift camp in Calais, France, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. With its "Sassi" limestone cave dwellings dug into the hillside and cascading in gravity-defying fashion down a steep slope towards the Gravina river, Matera is one of the Italian cities that time forgot. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. With its "Sassi" limestone cave dwellings dug into the hillside and cascading in gravity-defying fashion down a steep slope towards the Gravina river, Matera is one of the Italian cities that time forgot. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A monkey performs during "Stars and starlets" at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraine April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A monkey performs during "Stars and starlets" at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraine April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A monkey performs during "Stars and starlets" at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraine April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
