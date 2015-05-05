A Libyan Navy boat carries migrants back to the coastal city of Misrata, Libya May 3, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of...more

A Libyan Navy boat carries migrants back to the coastal city of Misrata, Libya May 3, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year. Libyan state news agency Lana said on Sunday authorities there detained 500 migrants in five boats off Tripoli and a further 480 migrants - from Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia were caught in a farm near the central town of Jufra, and another 170 were detained nearby. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Close