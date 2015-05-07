Azam, a 26-year-old from South Sudan, stands on rail tracks after failing to flee to Italy in Patras, Greece April 28, 2015. Afghan, Iranian and Sudanese immigrants, living precariously in abandoned factories in Patras, southwest Greece, try to stow away on nearby ferries to Italy as they seek a better life in Europe beyond crisis-hit Greece. Shocked after as many as 900 people drowned last month in the worst Mediterranean shipwreck in living memory, European Union leaders have agreed to triple funding for sea patrols, but disagreement persists on what to do with those fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. Some in Patras are recent arrivals, often traveling via Turkey, others have languished in the empty buildings for as long as two years. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

