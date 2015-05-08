Editor's choice
NYPD police officers walk by a vehicle honoring NYPD officer Brian Moore outside his wake at the Fredrick J. Chapey and Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage, New York, May 7, 2015. The New York City plainclothes police officer who was shot in the head died...more
Omar Khadr leaves a news conference after being released on bail in Edmonton, Alberta, May 7, 2015. Khadr, a Canadian, was once the youngest prisoner held on terror charges at Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A boy runs on the seafront in the coastal town of Limassol, Cyprus, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Local artists draw patterns in the sand at low tide on North Beach, Tenby, South Wales, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying eight-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015....more
People displaced by the Boko Haram insurgence board a truck to travel back to their home states, after arriving in Nigeria, at Geidam, Nigeria May 6, 2015. Niger has evacuated thousands of Nigerian refugees sheltering from Boko Haram fighters on Lake...more
Portraits by contemporary artist JR, collected during the month of March 2014, are displayed under the dome of the Pantheon in Paris, France May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Elton John, founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and Doctor Rick Warren react as they arrive to testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on global health problems in...more
A man works out on a punch bag in East Hull Boxing Club as people arrive to cast their votes during the election in Hull, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Luiz Fernadez, 15, poses with an image of Barcelona's Neymar shaved on his head before the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, at a barbershop run by hair artist and barber Nariko in Sao Vicente,...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children hold cardboard in front of their faces as they watch bonfires during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Bnei Brak, Israel May 6, 2015. The holiday, which marks the end of a plague in the Middle Ages...more
26-year-old Azam from South Sudan stands on rail tracks after failing to flee to Italy in Patras, Greece April 28, 2015. Afghan, Iranian and Sudanese immigrants, living precariously in abandoned factories in Patras, southwest Greece, try to stow away...more
People watch a shadow play performance at Changgyeonggung Palace in Seoul, South Korea May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man drives his motorcycle as he wears a gas masks after what activists said was a chlorine gas attack on Kansafra village at Idlib countryside, Syria May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
President Bashar al-Assad addresses his supporters at a school in an undisclosed location during an event to commemorate Syria's Martyrs' Day May 6, 2015. Assad said on Wednesday that troops would head to an insurgent-held town to help besieged...more
Cows are seen at Harris Cattle Ranch in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015. It takes 150 gallons of water to make a 1/3-pound hamburger, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Protesters hold up placards and a banner as Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave a polling station after voting in Spelsbury, central England, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Ukrainian military pilot Nadezhda Savchenko reacts inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2015. Savchenko, who has become a symbol of resistance in Ukraine to what Kiev and the West see as Russian...more
Vatican Swiss guard Dominic Bergamin kisses his wife Joanne prior to a swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ettore Ferrari/Pool
Russian navy sailors take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Britain's Prince Harry receives a toy koala from Anne Woods (C) as he greets well-wishers during a visit to Sydney's Opera House in Australia, May 7, 2015. Harry is ending a month-long attachment with the Australian Defence Force before beginning a...more
An asylum seeker shows his inked fingers at the central receiving facility for refugees, where he started the process to try and prove his grounds for refugee status, in Berlin, Germany March 3, 2015. The German government is expecting the number of...more
Zhao Xiaoyang smokes inside a cage at his home in Fangjia village, Zhejiang province, China May 6, 2015. Zhao has been living in a cage after he was diagnosed with mental disorder in 2001 and had beaten a man to death. For years, his mother has...more
A man searches among the rubble as he stands on top of the collapsed houses after April 25 earthquake at Bhaktapur, Nepal May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), leaves after voting at his polling station in Ramsgate, southeast England, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Takashi Uchiyama (L) of Japan reacts after defeating Jomthong Chuwatana (R, bottom) of Thailand by knockout in their WBA superfeather weight boxing title bout in Tokyo May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
James Spears takes his 1964 German built Amphicar for a drive on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. A prolonged drought in the Western United States has drastically affected the level of the lakes water. REUTERS/Mike Blake
