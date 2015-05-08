Editor's choice
Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, Syria May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Victims of the April 25 earthquake line up during a food and water distribution at a camp for displaced people, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man walks to a house that was damaged during an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Zhao Xiaoyang smokes inside a cage at his home in Fangjia village, Zhejiang province, China May 6, 2015. Zhao has been living in a cage after he was diagnosed with mental disorder in 2001 and had beaten a man to death. For years, his mother has...more
Southern Popular Resistance fighters react as one of their tanks fire at a Houthi position during fighting in Aden, Yemen May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Russian serviceman holds a red flag on-board a T-14 Armata tank after it stopped during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2015. A new high tech battle tank hailed by Russia as a "masterpiece"...more
Syrian refugees arrive at the coast of the southeastern island of Kos, Greece, after reaching the country by its sea borders with Turkey, May 8, 2015. The refugees were spotted by the Greek Coast Guard during a night rescue operation and led to the...more
The depleted water level caused by a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Children play in their kindergarten run by a private foundation which is not affected by the nursery care takers strike in Hanau, Germany, May 8, 2015. Most of the kindergartens run by public services all over Germany face a strike of the nursery...more
A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2015. A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies in recent weeks in Yemen, and the U.N.'s World Food Programme has said its fuel needs...more
A field of dead almond trees is seen next to a field of growing almond trees in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015. Almonds, a major component of farming in California, use up some 10 percent of the state's water...more
Helen Chan (C), mother of executed Australian drug trafficker Andrew Chan, follows her son's coffin out of a church following his funeral in Sydney, Australia, May 8, 2015. Indonesia executed Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran on April 29...more
NYPD police officers walk by a vehicle honoring NYPD officer Brian Moore outside his wake at the Fredrick J. Chapey and Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage, New York, May 7, 2015. The New York City plainclothes police officer who was shot in the head died...more
Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt celebrates with her husband Stephen Kinnock as he is elected the Member of Parliament for the Aberavon Constituency in the Neath Sports Centre, Neath, South Wales, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A boy living in a makeshift shelter washes his face, after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman, who gave birth to her baby on Sunday during Niger's evacuation of Nigerians displaced by Boko Haram militants, smiles while resting at a camp for displaced people in Geidam, Yobe state, Nigeria, May 6, 2015. Niger has evacuated Nigerians...more
Local artists draw patterns in the sand at low tide on North Beach, Tenby, South Wales, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha return to 10 Downing Street after Britain's general election, in London, May 8, 2015. Cameron's Conservatives are set to govern Britain for another five years after an unexpectedly strong...more
Omar Khadr leaves a news conference after being released on bail in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada May 7, 2015. Khadr, a Canadian, was once the youngest prisoner held on terror charges at Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Lu Baoping, a 97-year-old Chinese veteran who fought against Japan during World War Two, shakes hands with a Russian diplomat as he receives a commemorative medal marking the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War, in Yichang,...more
A giant 'Mother of the Motherland' monument, decorated with a symbolic wreath of red poppies, is seen at the Museum of the Great Patriotic War in Kiev, Ukraine May 8, 2015. Spurning what is expected to be a display of military swagger in Moscow on...more
Tajammu Al-Ezza brigade fighters react while firing a Grad shell towards forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, Hama countryside, Syria May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband announces his resignation as leader at a news conference in London, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman runs to unload a helicopter bringing emergency food supplies after the April 25 earthquake in the remote village of Dovan, Nepal, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.