The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 10, 2015. Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is among the most active in South America. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Charles Athrom, 7, sits in front of his destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) holds up a kitten he said he rescued near Deir Salman frontline, near the highway of Damascus international airport, after what the rebels said were advances made in the area following clashes with...more
A fighter of the Popular Resistance Committee is being rushed to a hospital after he was injured during clashes with Houthi fighters in Taiz, Yemen May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester wears grass around his face to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 11. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Musician Kanye West poses for a photograph before receiving an honorary doctorate degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago during their annual commencement ceremony in Chicago, Illinois, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons for Dior's women cruise 2016 collection during a fashion show at the Palais Bulles (Palace of Bubbles) by Hungarian architect Antti Lovag in Theoule-sur-Mer, near Cannes, southern France, May...more
A combination of photos shows gay-themed traffic lights in Vienna May 11, 2015. The traffic lights are intended to get the city into the mood for the annual Eurovision Song Contest, one of the world's most popular kitsch cultural events which this...more
A woman cries inside her destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. Nearly 600 migrants thought to be Rohingya refugees from Myanmar were rescued from two wooden boats stranded...more
Pope Francis (R) meets Cuban President Raul Castro during a private audience at the Vatican May 10, 2015. Pope Francis, who helped broker a historic thaw between the United States and Cuba, held talks with Cuban President Raul Castro on Sunday ahead...more
A Buddhist monk shaves the head of a novice monk during an inauguration ceremony at Jogye temple in Seoul, May 11, 2015. Ten children were given the opportunity to experience life as Buddhist monks by staying at the temple until Buddha's birthday in...more
Residents wearing masks pose for a photograph near a statue of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, as a sandstorm hits Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl walks past a destroyed mosque in the town of Mararaba, after the Nigerian military recaptured it from Boko Haram, in Adamawa state May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) rebel fighter fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad as another fighter covers his ear at the Tal-Kurdi frontline in the Eastern Ghouta of Damascus May 10, 2015. Jaysh al-Islam...more
Stephen Weiss, a 90-year- old U.S. veteran of the Normandy landings attends an armed forces and veterans' parade on the final day of 70th anniversary Victory in Europe (VE) day commemorations in central London May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Relatives of killed policeman from special unit "Tigers" Zarko Kuzmanovski mourn next to his coffin draped with the Macedonian flag during his funeral in the village of Brvenica, Macedonia May 10, 2015. Eight police officers and 14 men described as...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, Russia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
People wearing period clothing dance in St James's Park on the final day of the 70th anniversary Victory in Europe (VE) day commemorations in central London May 10, 2015. Picture taken through a mesh fence. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A collapsed house is pictured after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. Saleh and his family are safe after airstrikes targeted his residence in the capital Sanaa early on Sunday, a news...more
Switzerland's Timo Helbling scuffles with Canada's Nathan MacKinnon (R) during their Hockey World Championship game at the O2 arena in Prague, Czech Republic May 10, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Protesters are seen through the broken windshield of a vandalized police vehicle after a confrontation between police and day laborers in the town of San Quintin in Baja California, May 9, 2015. This spring, workers who pick strawberries and other...more
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive at Westminster Abbey for a thanksgiving service on the final day of 70th anniversary Victory in Europe (VE) day commemorations in central London May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Spanish mountain biker Alejandro Ortega takes a deep breath as he makes his way to the finish line, in front of "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge), as he participates in the XVIII 101km international competition in Ronda, southern Spain, May 9, 2015. About...more
A World War Two veteran takes part in a march in Jerusalem commemorating the 70th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis arrives on a motorbike at Maximos Mansion to attend a governmental meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens May 10 2015. Greece's main debt negotiator called on the European Union and the...more
An injured woman carrying a child reacts after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A policeman throws a stone as he clears a barricade which was set up by protesters in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 10. 2015. East African leaders will hold a summit in Tanzania on May 13 aimed at breaking the political deadlock in Burundi and ensuring the...more
A worker sets up a giant canvas of the official poster of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, featuring late actress Ingrid Bergman, inside the press conference room at the Festival Palace in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. The poster was designed...more
Residents walk on a muddy road next to vehicles pushed up to a wall by floodwater, after heavy rainfall hit Yudong township of Zhenxiong county, Yunnan province, China, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Neighbours talk in front of a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. Macedonia said on Sunday its police had wiped out a group of ethnic Albanian "terrorists" in a day-long gun battle that left at least 22 people dead at a moment of deep...more
A woman walks out from a collapsed house after the April 25 earthquake at Bungamati village in Lalitpur May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
