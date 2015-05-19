Edition:
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade covers his ears as a fellow fighter fires a vehicle's weapon during what the rebels said is an offensive to take control of the al-Mastouma army base which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Idlib city, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A Rohingya child who recently arrived by boat has his picture taken for identification purposes at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. The United Nations has called on Southeast Asian nations not to push back the boatloads of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar and Bangladeshis - men, women and children who fled persecution and poverty at home, and now face sickness and starvation at sea. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry puts 8-month-old Andrew Belz on his shoulders as he poses for photos with the children of U.S. troops and U.S. Embassy personnel at Collier Field House at Yongsan Garrison in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Workers of an environmental corporation hold up a dead pelican at a beach near Concepcion city, May 18, 2015. Around 1,300 marine birds were found dead and Chilean authorities are investigating the cause, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A disabled Palestinian passes by an artificial limb before the start of a local wheelchair basketball championship in Gaza City, May 18, 2015. Some of the participants were injured in past rounds of conflict with Israel, according to the organizers of the event. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Burundian refugees gather on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 17, 2015. Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza on Sunday made his first public appearance in the capital Bujumbura since an attempted coup last week failed to oust him from power, saying he was monitoring a threat posed by Islamist militants from Somalia. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
President Obama holds an umbrella for Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett and Deputy Chief of Staff Anita Breckenridge as they step from Marine One during a rain shower on the South Lawn of the White House, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Three synchronized swimmers wear hats made out of 800 chrysanthemums each at the M & G Retreat garden at the Royal Horticultural Soceity's Chelsea Flower Show in London, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A labourer carries bricks while working at a traditional brick factory in Arab Mesad district of Helwan, northeast of Cairo, May 14, 2015. About 45 labourers are employed at the brick factory and most work 10 hours a day. Adult workers earn a daily wage of 70 Egyptian pounds ($9) and child workers earn 40 Egyptian pounds ($5). REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Visitors brave the rain during a tour organized by the Panama Canal to the expansion project in Panama City May 17, 2015. Panama Canal Authority hosted a general public tour of the new, expanded locks on the Pacific side of the Panama Canal. Visitors went inside the new locks before they will be filled with water. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A boy clears rubble from his home during a landslide after Tuesday's earthquake at Singati Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A Bangladeshi migrant, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, smokes a cigarette inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. The United Nations has called on countries around the Andaman Sea not to push back the thousands of desperate Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar now stranded in rickety boats, and to rescue them instead. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Afghan women walk after a car bomb attack in Kabul May, 17, 2015. A suicide car bomber rammed a European Union vehicle near the main airport in Afghanistan's capital on Sunday, killing at least three people in the latest attack in the city, officials said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A man shows his traditional full body tattoo as he poses outside the Sensoji temple during the Sanja Matsuri festival in the Asakusa district of Tokyo May 17, 2015. The Sanja Matsuri festival attracts about one million visitors over its duration of three days, when parties of revelers carry portable shrines through the Asakusa neighborhood, rocking and shaking them in a belief that this intensified the powers of the deities that reside inside them. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Singer Taylor Swift poses backstage with her awards for Top Artist, Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Digital Songs Artist, Top Streaming Song (Video) for "Shake it Off" and Top Billboard 200 Album for "1989" during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 17, 2015. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Women carry bricks on their back as they work at a brick factory in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Internally displaced people play football in a school in Sanaa May 17, 2015. Residents were forced to leave their homes in the nearby province of Saada amid Saudi-led air strikes. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Soldiers, who are escorting Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, hold their weapons in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 17, 2015. Burundi took 18 people suspected of involvement in a failed coup against President Pierre Nkurunziza to the high court on Saturday, relatives of some of the accused said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Israelis hold flags as they take part in a march marking Jerusalem Day near Damascus Gate outside Jerusalem's Old City May 17, 2015. Israeli police on horseback confronted dozens of Palestinian protesters who threw stones at the forces protecting thousands of flag-waving Jewish nationalists marching on Sunday on the anniversary of Israel's capture of East Jerusalem in a 1967 war. Israel later annexed the area, making it a part of its capital in a move never recognised internationally. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A Rohingya migrant, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, eats his breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugees at Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. Nearly 800 migrants were brought ashore in Indonesia on Friday, but other vessels crammed with them were sent back to sea despite a United Nations call to rescue thousands adrift in Southeast Asian waters with dwindling food and water. Thousands of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar and Bangladesh are stranded on boats as regional governments block them from landing. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) draws a bow next to his Mongolian counterpart Chimed Saikhanbileg (4th R) as they attend a Naadam festival celebration on the outskirts of Ulan Bator, Mongolia, May 17, 2015. India will open a $1 billion credit line to bolster Mongolia's "economic capacity and infrastructure", Saikhanbileg and Modi announced on Sunday. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A Georgian serviceman takes part in the joint U.S.-Georgian exercise Noble Partner 2015 at the Vaziani training area outside Tbilisi, Georgia, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Maria Sharapova of Russia poses for photographers as she holds her trophy after winning the final match over Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the Rome Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Model Natasha Poly poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A reveller sleeps on the pavement during the Sanja Matsuri festival in the Asakusa district of Tokyo May 17, 2015. The Sanja Matsuri festival attracts over about one million visitors over its duration of three days, when parties of revellers carry portable shrines through the Asakusa neighbourhood, rocking and shaking them in a belief that this intensified the powers of the deities that reside inside them. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Sunday thronged the Hazratbal shrine, which houses what is believed to be a relic from the beard of Prophet Mohammed. The festival marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Canada's players react after winning the Ice Hockey World Championship final game at the O2 arena in Prague, Czech Republic May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A bus is seen after overturning and falling into a valley in Chunhua county in Xianyang, Shaanxi province, China, May 16, 2015. At least 35 people were killed in the accident when the bus carrying 46 people plunged into a ravine on Friday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia by boat cries while speaking on a mobile phone with a relative in Malaysia, at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Cast member Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet as she leaves after the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A car is engulfed by flames during clashes in the city of Ramadi, May 16, 2015. Islamic State militants drove security forces from a key military base in western Iraq on Sunday and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi authorized the deployment of Shi'ite paramilitaries to wrest back control of the mainly Sunni province. Picture taken May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
