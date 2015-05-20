The body of a dead man is seen on the ground in one of the suburbs near capital Bujumbura in Burundi May 18, 2015. Small groups of protesters resumed demonstrations on Monday against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term,...more

The body of a dead man is seen on the ground in one of the suburbs near capital Bujumbura in Burundi May 18, 2015. Small groups of protesters resumed demonstrations on Monday against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term, days after he survived an attempted coup. The atmosphere was tense as soldiers deployed on the streets of Bujumbura where more than 20 people were killed in almost three weeks of protests. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Harerimana

