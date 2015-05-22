Editor's Choice
A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a rally, as Chile's President Michelle Bachelet delivers a speech inside the National Congress, in Valparaiso city, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A protester prepares to throw a stone at a policeman during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Actor Adrien Brody kisses his partner Lara Lieto as they pose during a photocall at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2015 event during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, near Cannes, southern France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon inside a damaged building during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline in Handarat area, north of Aleppo, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter takes position behind sandbags in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Palestinians play volleyball near residential buildings, that witnesses said were heavily damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Gordon Satterly, 61, from Michigan (L) kisses his husband Richard Brand, 53, from Texas, at the International Gay Rodeo Association's Rodeo In the Rock party in Little Rock, Arkansas, United States April 24, 2015. Contestants at the International Gay...more
A wounded man lies on the ground after he was shot in a head by a policeman, according to protesters, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. The man died on his...more
A bride has her wedding picture taken beside the Papal Cross(out of shot) Dublin's Phoenix Park in Ireland May 21, 2015. Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Sunday that Ireland must seize its opportunity to become the first country to approve...more
Plywood with the words "We are Myanmar Rohingya" is seen in an abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand, found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. Malaysia and...more
Bloodstains are seen at a school where a Syrian teacher was killed by a mortar shell in Damascus May 20, 2015. A Syrian teacher was killed and 23 students were wounded after a mortar shell hit their school on Wednesday in the heart of Damascus,...more
Buddhist monks hold candles as they walk past collapsed buildings during a candlelight vigil as they pray for the earthquakes to cease, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gopen Rai
Uruguayans display pictures of their relatives who "disappeared" during the military regime (1973-1985), at an annual demonstration in Montevideo May 20, 2015. Thousands of Uruguayans marched along 18 de Julio, the main avenue of the city, demanding...more
Demonstrators take cover during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Graduate Robert McConnel asks U.S. President Barack Obama to strike a "James Bond" pose during the 134th Commencement Exercises of the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Reporters use their mobile phones to record potential 2016 Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush as he answers questions after speaking at a business roundtable in Portsmouth, New Hampshire May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more
A man kneels to kiss the knee of his mother, who was among the thousands of Yemeni people stranded in Egypt, upon her arrival at Sanaa international aiport May 20, 2015. Some 200 Yemenis who have been stuck in Egypt and unable to return home arrived...more
The Indonesian navy scuttles foreign fishing vessels caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters near Bitung, North Sulawesi May 20, 2015. A total of 19 foreign boats from Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and one from China were destroyed near Bitung...more
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) clasps hands with FIFA chief Sepp Blatter during their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah May 20, 2015. Blatter, visiting the Middle East to try to persuade the Palestine FA (PFA) to drop a proposal to...more
Leader of Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) and member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nigel Farage waits for the start of a debate on migration and asylum policy at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent...more
Actor Alec Baldwin (R) takes a photograph of his wife Hilaria (L) as she poses for photographers departing Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan after taking part in the taping of tonight's final edition of "The Late Show" with David Letterman in New York...more
A damaged tank is pictured in the Mastouma military base after the rebel fighters seized it, in Idlib May 20, 2015. Insurgents have seized a Syrian army base in Idlib province, a monitoring group said on Tuesday, expanding their grip in the...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter covers his ears as he fires a round towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Izra'a in Deraa countryside May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A protestor uses a mask to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
British Hurricane (top) and Spitfire planes from World War II perform a fly-past as over Ramsgate harbour in south east England, May 21 , 2015. Over fifty 'Little Ships', used in action in 1940, sailed to Dunkirk in northern France to mark the...more
An Indonesian paramedic holds an IV drip while assisting a Rohingya migrant mother, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, as she carries her child, inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 21,...more
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, United States, May 20, 2015. A pipeline ruptured along the scenic California coastline on Tuesday, spilling some 21,000 gallons (79,000 liters) of oil into...more
A dead crow attached to a stick intended to denigrate the ruling party whose emblem is an eagle, is seen at a protesters barricade, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May...more
Boys, who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist priests by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, enjoy a ride at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
