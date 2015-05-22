A man kneels to kiss the knee of his mother, who was among the thousands of Yemeni people stranded in Egypt, upon her arrival at Sanaa international aiport May 20, 2015. Some 200 Yemenis who have been stuck in Egypt and unable to return home arrived...more

A man kneels to kiss the knee of his mother, who was among the thousands of Yemeni people stranded in Egypt, upon her arrival at Sanaa international aiport May 20, 2015. Some 200 Yemenis who have been stuck in Egypt and unable to return home arrived in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday in the first such flight from Egypt, though many more are expected in the coming days and weeks, officials say. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

