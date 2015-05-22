Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 21, 2015 | 8:10pm EDT

Editor's Choice

A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a rally, as Chile's President Michelle Bachelet delivers a speech inside the National Congress, in Valparaiso city, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a rally, as Chile's President Michelle Bachelet delivers a speech inside the National Congress, in Valparaiso city, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a rally, as Chile's President Michelle Bachelet delivers a speech inside the National Congress, in Valparaiso city, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Close
1 / 30
A protester prepares to throw a stone at a policeman during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester prepares to throw a stone at a policeman during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A protester prepares to throw a stone at a policeman during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 30
Actor Adrien Brody kisses his partner Lara Lieto as they pose during a photocall at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2015 event during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, near Cannes, southern France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actor Adrien Brody kisses his partner Lara Lieto as they pose during a photocall at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2015 event during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, near Cannes, southern France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Actor Adrien Brody kisses his partner Lara Lieto as they pose during a photocall at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2015 event during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, near Cannes, southern France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
3 / 30
A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
4 / 30
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon inside a damaged building during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline in Handarat area, north of Aleppo, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon inside a damaged building during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline in Handarat area, north of Aleppo, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon inside a damaged building during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline in Handarat area, north of Aleppo, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
5 / 30
A rebel fighter takes position behind sandbags in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A rebel fighter takes position behind sandbags in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A rebel fighter takes position behind sandbags in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
6 / 30
Palestinians play volleyball near residential buildings, that witnesses said were heavily damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians play volleyball near residential buildings, that witnesses said were heavily damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Palestinians play volleyball near residential buildings, that witnesses said were heavily damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 30
Gordon Satterly, 61, from Michigan (L) kisses his husband Richard Brand, 53, from Texas, at the International Gay Rodeo Association's Rodeo In the Rock party in Little Rock, Arkansas, United States April 24, 2015. Contestants at the International Gay Rodeo in Arkansas, a Bible Belt state with a same-sex marriage ban on its books, competed in events from barrel racing to bull riding on the soft soil of a fairground that looked like just any small-scale rodeo held throughout the United States. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Gordon Satterly, 61, from Michigan (L) kisses his husband Richard Brand, 53, from Texas, at the International Gay Rodeo Association's Rodeo In the Rock party in Little Rock, Arkansas, United States April 24, 2015. Contestants at the International Gay...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Gordon Satterly, 61, from Michigan (L) kisses his husband Richard Brand, 53, from Texas, at the International Gay Rodeo Association's Rodeo In the Rock party in Little Rock, Arkansas, United States April 24, 2015. Contestants at the International Gay Rodeo in Arkansas, a Bible Belt state with a same-sex marriage ban on its books, competed in events from barrel racing to bull riding on the soft soil of a fairground that looked like just any small-scale rodeo held throughout the United States. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 30
A wounded man lies on the ground after he was shot in a head by a policeman, according to protesters, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. The man died on his way to the hospital, according to the Red Cross. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A wounded man lies on the ground after he was shot in a head by a policeman, according to protesters, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. The man died on his...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A wounded man lies on the ground after he was shot in a head by a policeman, according to protesters, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. The man died on his way to the hospital, according to the Red Cross. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 30
A bride has her wedding picture taken beside the Papal Cross(out of shot) Dublin's Phoenix Park in Ireland May 21, 2015. Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Sunday that Ireland must seize its opportunity to become the first country to approve same-sex marriage in a popular vote when it holds a referendum on the issue on Friday. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A bride has her wedding picture taken beside the Papal Cross(out of shot) Dublin's Phoenix Park in Ireland May 21, 2015. Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Sunday that Ireland must seize its opportunity to become the first country to approve...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A bride has her wedding picture taken beside the Papal Cross(out of shot) Dublin's Phoenix Park in Ireland May 21, 2015. Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Sunday that Ireland must seize its opportunity to become the first country to approve same-sex marriage in a popular vote when it holds a referendum on the issue on Friday. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
10 / 30
Plywood with the words "We are Myanmar Rohingya" is seen in an abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand, found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. Malaysia and Indonesia issued a joint statement on Wednesday saying they will continue to offer international assistance to 7,000 migrants adrift at sea and assist them with "resettlement and repatriation" within a year with international help. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Plywood with the words "We are Myanmar Rohingya" is seen in an abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand, found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. Malaysia and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Plywood with the words "We are Myanmar Rohingya" is seen in an abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand, found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. Malaysia and Indonesia issued a joint statement on Wednesday saying they will continue to offer international assistance to 7,000 migrants adrift at sea and assist them with "resettlement and repatriation" within a year with international help. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
11 / 30
Bloodstains are seen at a school where a Syrian teacher was killed by a mortar shell in Damascus May 20, 2015. A Syrian teacher was killed and 23 students were wounded after a mortar shell hit their school on Wednesday in the heart of Damascus, Syrian state media said. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Bloodstains are seen at a school where a Syrian teacher was killed by a mortar shell in Damascus May 20, 2015. A Syrian teacher was killed and 23 students were wounded after a mortar shell hit their school on Wednesday in the heart of Damascus,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Bloodstains are seen at a school where a Syrian teacher was killed by a mortar shell in Damascus May 20, 2015. A Syrian teacher was killed and 23 students were wounded after a mortar shell hit their school on Wednesday in the heart of Damascus, Syrian state media said. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
12 / 30
Buddhist monks hold candles as they walk past collapsed buildings during a candlelight vigil as they pray for the earthquakes to cease, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gopen Rai

Buddhist monks hold candles as they walk past collapsed buildings during a candlelight vigil as they pray for the earthquakes to cease, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gopen Rai

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Buddhist monks hold candles as they walk past collapsed buildings during a candlelight vigil as they pray for the earthquakes to cease, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gopen Rai
Close
13 / 30
Uruguayans display pictures of their relatives who "disappeared" during the military regime (1973-1985), at an annual demonstration in Montevideo May 20, 2015. Thousands of Uruguayans marched along 18 de Julio, the main avenue of the city, demanding to know about the more than 150 missing Uruguayans that they said were kidnapped by military forces. REUTERS/Andres Stapf

Uruguayans display pictures of their relatives who "disappeared" during the military regime (1973-1985), at an annual demonstration in Montevideo May 20, 2015. Thousands of Uruguayans marched along 18 de Julio, the main avenue of the city, demanding...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Uruguayans display pictures of their relatives who "disappeared" during the military regime (1973-1985), at an annual demonstration in Montevideo May 20, 2015. Thousands of Uruguayans marched along 18 de Julio, the main avenue of the city, demanding to know about the more than 150 missing Uruguayans that they said were kidnapped by military forces. REUTERS/Andres Stapf
Close
14 / 30
Demonstrators take cover during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Demonstrators take cover during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Demonstrators take cover during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 30
Graduate Robert McConnel asks U.S. President Barack Obama to strike a "James Bond" pose during the 134th Commencement Exercises of the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Graduate Robert McConnel asks U.S. President Barack Obama to strike a "James Bond" pose during the 134th Commencement Exercises of the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Graduate Robert McConnel asks U.S. President Barack Obama to strike a "James Bond" pose during the 134th Commencement Exercises of the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 30
Reporters use their mobile phones to record potential 2016 Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush as he answers questions after speaking at a business roundtable in Portsmouth, New Hampshire May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reporters use their mobile phones to record potential 2016 Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush as he answers questions after speaking at a business roundtable in Portsmouth, New Hampshire May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Reporters use their mobile phones to record potential 2016 Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush as he answers questions after speaking at a business roundtable in Portsmouth, New Hampshire May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 30
A man kneels to kiss the knee of his mother, who was among the thousands of Yemeni people stranded in Egypt, upon her arrival at Sanaa international aiport May 20, 2015. Some 200 Yemenis who have been stuck in Egypt and unable to return home arrived in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday in the first such flight from Egypt, though many more are expected in the coming days and weeks, officials say. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man kneels to kiss the knee of his mother, who was among the thousands of Yemeni people stranded in Egypt, upon her arrival at Sanaa international aiport May 20, 2015. Some 200 Yemenis who have been stuck in Egypt and unable to return home arrived...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A man kneels to kiss the knee of his mother, who was among the thousands of Yemeni people stranded in Egypt, upon her arrival at Sanaa international aiport May 20, 2015. Some 200 Yemenis who have been stuck in Egypt and unable to return home arrived in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday in the first such flight from Egypt, though many more are expected in the coming days and weeks, officials say. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
18 / 30
The Indonesian navy scuttles foreign fishing vessels caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters near Bitung, North Sulawesi May 20, 2015. A total of 19 foreign boats from Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and one from China were destroyed near Bitung as part of an ongoing crackdown by the Indonesian government on illegal fishing. REUTERS/Fiqman Sunandar/Antara Foto

The Indonesian navy scuttles foreign fishing vessels caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters near Bitung, North Sulawesi May 20, 2015. A total of 19 foreign boats from Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and one from China were destroyed near Bitung...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
The Indonesian navy scuttles foreign fishing vessels caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters near Bitung, North Sulawesi May 20, 2015. A total of 19 foreign boats from Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and one from China were destroyed near Bitung as part of an ongoing crackdown by the Indonesian government on illegal fishing. REUTERS/Fiqman Sunandar/Antara Foto
Close
19 / 30
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) clasps hands with FIFA chief Sepp Blatter during their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah May 20, 2015. Blatter, visiting the Middle East to try to persuade the Palestine FA (PFA) to drop a proposal to suspend Israel from the world body, on Tuesday proposed a peace match between their national teams. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) clasps hands with FIFA chief Sepp Blatter during their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah May 20, 2015. Blatter, visiting the Middle East to try to persuade the Palestine FA (PFA) to drop a proposal to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) clasps hands with FIFA chief Sepp Blatter during their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah May 20, 2015. Blatter, visiting the Middle East to try to persuade the Palestine FA (PFA) to drop a proposal to suspend Israel from the world body, on Tuesday proposed a peace match between their national teams. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
20 / 30
Leader of Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) and member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nigel Farage waits for the start of a debate on migration and asylum policy at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Leader of Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) and member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nigel Farage waits for the start of a debate on migration and asylum policy at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Leader of Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) and member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nigel Farage waits for the start of a debate on migration and asylum policy at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
21 / 30
Actor Alec Baldwin (R) takes a photograph of his wife Hilaria (L) as she poses for photographers departing Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan after taking part in the taping of tonight's final edition of "The Late Show" with David Letterman in New York May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Alec Baldwin (R) takes a photograph of his wife Hilaria (L) as she poses for photographers departing Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan after taking part in the taping of tonight's final edition of "The Late Show" with David Letterman in New York...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Actor Alec Baldwin (R) takes a photograph of his wife Hilaria (L) as she poses for photographers departing Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan after taking part in the taping of tonight's final edition of "The Late Show" with David Letterman in New York May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 30
A damaged tank is pictured in the Mastouma military base after the rebel fighters seized it, in Idlib May 20, 2015. Insurgents have seized a Syrian army base in Idlib province, a monitoring group said on Tuesday, expanding their grip in the northwestern part of the country. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian troops withdrew from the Mastouma military base after heavy clashes with Islamist-led insurgents and headed towards the northern town of Ariha, one of the last government strongholds in the province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A damaged tank is pictured in the Mastouma military base after the rebel fighters seized it, in Idlib May 20, 2015. Insurgents have seized a Syrian army base in Idlib province, a monitoring group said on Tuesday, expanding their grip in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A damaged tank is pictured in the Mastouma military base after the rebel fighters seized it, in Idlib May 20, 2015. Insurgents have seized a Syrian army base in Idlib province, a monitoring group said on Tuesday, expanding their grip in the northwestern part of the country. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian troops withdrew from the Mastouma military base after heavy clashes with Islamist-led insurgents and headed towards the northern town of Ariha, one of the last government strongholds in the province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
23 / 30
A Free Syrian Army fighter covers his ears as he fires a round towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Izra'a in Deraa countryside May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A Free Syrian Army fighter covers his ears as he fires a round towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Izra'a in Deraa countryside May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter covers his ears as he fires a round towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Izra'a in Deraa countryside May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
24 / 30
A protestor uses a mask to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protestor uses a mask to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A protestor uses a mask to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
25 / 30
British Hurricane (top) and Spitfire planes from World War II perform a fly-past as over Ramsgate harbour in south east England, May 21 , 2015. Over fifty 'Little Ships', used in action in 1940, sailed to Dunkirk in northern France to mark the seventy fifth anniversary of Operation Dynamo in World War II when a mass evacuation took place of Allied troops as German forces advanced through France. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British Hurricane (top) and Spitfire planes from World War II perform a fly-past as over Ramsgate harbour in south east England, May 21 , 2015. Over fifty 'Little Ships', used in action in 1940, sailed to Dunkirk in northern France to mark the...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
British Hurricane (top) and Spitfire planes from World War II perform a fly-past as over Ramsgate harbour in south east England, May 21 , 2015. Over fifty 'Little Ships', used in action in 1940, sailed to Dunkirk in northern France to mark the seventy fifth anniversary of Operation Dynamo in World War II when a mass evacuation took place of Allied troops as German forces advanced through France. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
26 / 30
An Indonesian paramedic holds an IV drip while assisting a Rohingya migrant mother, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, as she carries her child, inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 21, 2015. Malaysia and Indonesia issued a joint statement on Wednesday saying they will continue to offer international assistance to 7,000 migrants adrift at sea and assist them with "resettlement and repatriation" within a year with international help. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian paramedic holds an IV drip while assisting a Rohingya migrant mother, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, as she carries her child, inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 21,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
An Indonesian paramedic holds an IV drip while assisting a Rohingya migrant mother, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, as she carries her child, inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 21, 2015. Malaysia and Indonesia issued a joint statement on Wednesday saying they will continue to offer international assistance to 7,000 migrants adrift at sea and assist them with "resettlement and repatriation" within a year with international help. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
27 / 30
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, United States, May 20, 2015. A pipeline ruptured along the scenic California coastline on Tuesday, spilling some 21,000 gallons (79,000 liters) of oil into the ocean and on beaches before it could be secured, a U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, United States, May 20, 2015. A pipeline ruptured along the scenic California coastline on Tuesday, spilling some 21,000 gallons (79,000 liters) of oil into...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, United States, May 20, 2015. A pipeline ruptured along the scenic California coastline on Tuesday, spilling some 21,000 gallons (79,000 liters) of oil into the ocean and on beaches before it could be secured, a U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
28 / 30
A dead crow attached to a stick intended to denigrate the ruling party whose emblem is an eagle, is seen at a protesters barricade, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A dead crow attached to a stick intended to denigrate the ruling party whose emblem is an eagle, is seen at a protesters barricade, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A dead crow attached to a stick intended to denigrate the ruling party whose emblem is an eagle, is seen at a protesters barricade, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
29 / 30
Boys, who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist priests by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, enjoy a ride at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Boys, who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist priests by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, enjoy a ride at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Boys, who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist priests by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, enjoy a ride at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 20 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 19 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 18 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 15 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast