Pictures | Fri May 22, 2015 | 12:26pm EDT

A Rohingya migrant child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. Myanmar's military commander-in-chief said some "boat people" landing in Malaysia and Indonesia this month are likely pretending to be Rohingya Muslims to receive U.N. aid and that many had fled neighbouring Bangladesh, state media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A protester sets up a barricade during a protest against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Midshipmen look to the sky as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a fly-over to begin the graduation and commencement ceremony for the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2015 in Annapolis, Maryland May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A family member of a slain victim mourns after arriving at the Imam Ali mosque, the site of a suicide bomb attack, in the village of al-Qadeeh in the eastern province of Gatif, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2015. A suicide bomber blew himself up at the Shi'ite mosque in eastern Saudi Arabia during Friday prayers, residents said, killing around 20 people and wounding more than 50, local residents and a hospital officials said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a rally, as Chile's President Michelle Bachelet delivers a speech inside the National Congress, in Valparaiso city, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A wounded man lies on the ground after he was shot in the head by a policeman, according to protesters, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. The man died on his way to the hospital, according to the Red Cross. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon inside a damaged building during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline in Handarat area, north of Aleppo May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
An airplane house is pictured in the village of Miziara, northern Lebanon May 12, 2015. Miziara prides itself on building residential homes that resemble ancient Greek temples and Egyptian ruins, one is even built in the shape of an Airbus A380. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Tes Bahadur Ghale, 60, an earthquake victim covers himself with a cloth made up of sheep wool as he walks towards his collapsed house in Barpak village at the epicenter of the April 25 earthquake in Gorkha district, Nepal, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Cast member Gerard Depardieu tries to kiss cast member Isabelle Huppert as they pose during a photocall for the film "Valley of Love" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Jury member actress Sophie Marceau poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Assassin" (Nie yin niang) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A Rohingya migrant, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, has his head shaved by a fellow migrant inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 21, 2015. Malaysia and Indonesia issued a joint statement on Wednesday saying they will continue to offer international assistance to 7,000 migrants adrift at sea and assist them with "resettlement and repatriation" within a year with international help. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
People take photos of a solar halo at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Dutch model Lisa van Heijningen, 23, presents a creation of Israeli brand Gottex, as a 17th century Dutch East India Company (VOC) ship is seen in the background, during the Canal Catwalk at the Floating Fashion Week in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A member of Palestinian security forces prepares to fire a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) as smoke rises during a military graduation ceremony in Gaza City May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
McLaren Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives his car during the first free practice session at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L) plays a berimbau during a Capoeira performance during a visit to Alemao slums complex, where she met with social projects, in Rio de Janeiro May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Pilgrims push a carriage as they cross Quema river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge at a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during an annual pilgrimage which combines religious fervour and festive colour. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
The broken helicopter of late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat is placed on top of a structure as members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas march during a military graduation ceremony in Gaza City May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A member of the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) takes part in a "Flags-In" ceremony, ahead of Memorial Day, at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 21, 2015. In advance of Memorial Day, soldiers of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place American flags at the foot of more than 228,000 graves during the annual "Flags-In" ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
With a bust of former President Abraham Lincoln visible in the background, President Obama listens to remarks by Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A protester prepares to throw a stone at a policeman during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Representatives of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic inspect a burnt tank during a joint operation to search for the remains of killed soldiers at the city's airport in Donetsk, Ukraine, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A member of the Snuff Puppets, a puppet theatre group from Melbourne Australia, chases to 'lick' commuters at a train station in Singapore May 22, 2015. The group was performing in Singapore as part of 50 Bridges, a series of vibrant arts and engagement programs celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A man sits in front of a window decorated in favour of same sex marriage in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Singer Aminata representing Latvia performs the song "Love Injected" during the second semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest In Vienna, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
