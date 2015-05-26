Edition:
An injured man covers his face after being hit by protesters who accused him of stealing, as riot police stand guard next to him during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, Chile, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

An injured man covers his face after being hit by protesters who accused him of stealing, as riot police stand guard next to him during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, Chile, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A participant poses for a portrait during the Generation Festival in Moossou May 23, 2015. The annual festival by the Aboure, an ethnic group living in southern Ivory Coast, introduces the next generation that will participate in the ruling of the village. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

A participant poses for a portrait during the Generation Festival in Moossou May 23, 2015. The annual festival by the Aboure, an ethnic group living in southern Ivory Coast, introduces the next generation that will participate in the ruling of the village. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A student protester gestures as a jet of water is released from a riot police water cannon during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, Chile, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A student protester gestures as a jet of water is released from a riot police water cannon during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, Chile, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier fires an AK-47 rifle during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A soldier fires an AK-47 rifle during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel fighter gestures as he shoots his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood May 23, 2015. Rebel fighters from Al-Fawj al-Awal, al-Safwa battalions and group 101 brigades, that are part of the Free Syrian Army, made advances against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during Aleppo Intifada battles, they said. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A rebel fighter gestures as he shoots his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood May 23, 2015. Rebel fighters from Al-Fawj al-Awal, al-Safwa battalions and group 101 brigades, that are part of the Free Syrian Army, made advances against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during Aleppo Intifada battles, they said. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Men throw soil over the body of Zedi Feruzi, the head of opposition party UPD, during his funeral in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 24, 2015. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Burundi's government and its opponents not to let violence derail United Nations-sponsored talks, after the killing of an opposition leader prompted some opponents to say they would walk out. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men throw soil over the body of Zedi Feruzi, the head of opposition party UPD, during his funeral in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 24, 2015. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Burundi's government and its opponents not to let violence derail United Nations-sponsored talks, after the killing of an opposition leader prompted some opponents to say they would walk out. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Chelsea celebrate with the trophy after winning the Barclays Premier League. Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

Chelsea celebrate with the trophy after winning the Barclays Premier League. Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
A soldier fires an AK-47 rifle during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A soldier fires an AK-47 rifle during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People rest during Midburn festival at southern Israel May 22, 2015. The Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man festival, concluded on Sunday in the country's southern Negev desert. In keeping with the Burning Man tradition, thousands of revelers set-up camp in the desert for 5 days of art, dance and music, burning their exhibits on the last two nights of the festival. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People rest during Midburn festival at southern Israel May 22, 2015. The Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man festival, concluded on Sunday in the country's southern Negev desert. In keeping with the Burning Man tradition, thousands of revelers set-up camp in the desert for 5 days of art, dance and music, burning their exhibits on the last two nights of the festival. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Haitian immigrant prays during a mass in an evangelical church, at the Glicerio neighborhood of Sao Paulo May 24, 2015. Three years ago, the Brazil government announced the creation of a humanitarian visa that would be exclusively issued to Haitian refugees after the devastating 2010 earthquake on the island. Around 13,000 Haitians immigrants have arrived in Brazil looking for work from the northern state of Acre, local media reported. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Haitian immigrant prays during a mass in an evangelical church, at the Glicerio neighborhood of Sao Paulo May 24, 2015. Three years ago, the Brazil government announced the creation of a humanitarian visa that would be exclusively issued to Haitian refugees after the devastating 2010 earthquake on the island. Around 13,000 Haitians immigrants have arrived in Brazil looking for work from the northern state of Acre, local media reported. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Men carry the body of Zedi Feruzi, the head of opposition party UPD in Bujumbura during his funeral in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 24, 2015. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Burundi's government and its opponents not to let violence derail United Nations-sponsored talks, after the killing of the opposition leader prompted some opponents to say they would walk out.REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men carry the body of Zedi Feruzi, the head of opposition party UPD in Bujumbura during his funeral in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 24, 2015. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Burundi's government and its opponents not to let violence derail United Nations-sponsored talks, after the killing of the opposition leader prompted some opponents to say they would walk out.REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Actress Emmanuelle Bercot, Best Actress award winner for her role in the film "Mon roi", poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Emmanuelle Bercot, Best Actress award winner for her role in the film "Mon roi", poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Jeralean Talley, the world's oldest-known living person, is escorted down the aisle following a church service and celebration for her 116th birthday in Inkster, Michigan May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Jeralean Talley, the world's oldest-known living person, is escorted down the aisle following a church service and celebration for her 116th birthday in Inkster, Michigan May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mercedes Formula One drivers Nico Rosberg (C) of Germany and Lewis Hamilton (R) of Britain celebrate on the podium with Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany after the Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Mercedes Formula One drivers Nico Rosberg (C) of Germany and Lewis Hamilton (R) of Britain celebrate on the podium with Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany after the Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Catholic nuns walk to a polling station to cast their ballots during municipal elections in Ronda, southern Spain May 24, 2015. Upstart parties are expected to make strong headway in Spanish regional elections on Sunday, ushering in an era of coalition and compromise and potentially dampening Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's prospects of winning a second term later this year. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Catholic nuns walk to a polling station to cast their ballots during municipal elections in Ronda, southern Spain May 24, 2015. Upstart parties are expected to make strong headway in Spanish regional elections on Sunday, ushering in an era of coalition and compromise and potentially dampening Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's prospects of winning a second term later this year. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Pilgrims smile as they ride a horse in front of the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 24, 2015. Every spring, hundreds of thousands of devotees converge at the shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during an annual pilgrimage which combines religious fervour and festive colour. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims smile as they ride a horse in front of the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 24, 2015. Every spring, hundreds of thousands of devotees converge at the shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during an annual pilgrimage which combines religious fervour and festive colour. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Men pray in front of a house of Zedi Feruzi, the head of opposition party UPD, during his funeral in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 24, 2015. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Burundi's government and its opponents not to let violence derail United Nations-sponsored talks, after the killing of an opposition leader prompted some opponents to say they would walk out. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men pray in front of a house of Zedi Feruzi, the head of opposition party UPD, during his funeral in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 24, 2015. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Burundi's government and its opponents not to let violence derail United Nations-sponsored talks, after the killing of an opposition leader prompted some opponents to say they would walk out. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Andrzej Duda, presidential candidate of the Law and Justice Party (PiS), his wife Agata (R) and daughter Kinga flash Victory signs after the results of the exit polls on the second round of presidential elections in Warsaw, Poland, May 24, 2015. Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski conceded defeat in Sunday's presidential election to conservative challenger Andrzej Duda. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

Andrzej Duda, presidential candidate of the Law and Justice Party (PiS), his wife Agata (R) and daughter Kinga flash Victory signs after the results of the exit polls on the second round of presidential elections in Warsaw, Poland, May 24, 2015. Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski conceded defeat in Sunday's presidential election to conservative challenger Andrzej Duda. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat looks out the window of a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat looks out the window of a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Director Jacques Audiard, Palme d'Or award winner for his film "Dheepan", poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Director Jacques Audiard, Palme d'Or award winner for his film "Dheepan", poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A contestant wears a dress while preparing backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi (Jozi is slang for Johannesburg) pageant in Johannesburg May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A contestant wears a dress while preparing backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi (Jozi is slang for Johannesburg) pageant in Johannesburg May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Houthi rebels transport part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Yemen's capital Sanaa May 24, 2015. Local media said that the Houthi rebels brought down a Saudi F-16 fighter jet north of Sanaa early on Sunday. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Houthi rebels transport part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Yemen's capital Sanaa May 24, 2015. Local media said that the Houthi rebels brought down a Saudi F-16 fighter jet north of Sanaa early on Sunday. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Indonesian health workers move a Rohingya migrant, who arrived recently by boat to an awaiting ambulance at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. Malaysia's police chief said on Monday that 139 graves believed to contain the remains of migrants were found near the country's border with Thailand, and that some graves contained more than one body. The graves were found at 28 suspected human trafficking camps located around 500 metres (550 yards) from the border in northern Malaysia, said Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian health workers move a Rohingya migrant, who arrived recently by boat to an awaiting ambulance at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. Malaysia's police chief said on Monday that 139 graves believed to contain the remains of migrants were found near the country's border with Thailand, and that some graves contained more than one body. The graves were found at 28 suspected human trafficking camps located around 500 metres (550 yards) from the border in northern Malaysia, said Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Men wearing costume of traditional firefighters perform acrobatic stunts atop a bamboo ladder following a memorial service for firefighters at Sensoji temple in Tokyo's downtown of Asakusa May 25, 2015. Hundreds of firefighters in traditional costume gathered on Monday for the memorial service for firefighters who were killed performing their duties during the past 300 years. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Men wearing costume of traditional firefighters perform acrobatic stunts atop a bamboo ladder following a memorial service for firefighters at Sensoji temple in Tokyo's downtown of Asakusa May 25, 2015. Hundreds of firefighters in traditional costume gathered on Monday for the memorial service for firefighters who were killed performing their duties during the past 300 years. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Pilgrims crowd around the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge at a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during an annual pilgrimage which combines religious fervour and festive colour. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims crowd around the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge at a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during an annual pilgrimage which combines religious fervour and festive colour. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Girls, dressed in traditional Chinese costumes, stand above the crowd with the support of an elaborate rig of hidden metal rods as they take part in the Bun Festival parade at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island, China May 25, 2015. The festival celebrates the islanders' deliverance from plague many centuries ago and is meant to placate ghosts and restless spirits, while parading statues of deities through the narrow lanes and building an altar in front of the Pak Tai Temple. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Girls, dressed in traditional Chinese costumes, stand above the crowd with the support of an elaborate rig of hidden metal rods as they take part in the Bun Festival parade at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island, China May 25, 2015. The festival celebrates the islanders' deliverance from plague many centuries ago and is meant to placate ghosts and restless spirits, while parading statues of deities through the narrow lanes and building an altar in front of the Pak Tai Temple. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
